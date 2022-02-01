News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Lifestyle > Property

North Norfolk home with indoor pool among most viewed in the UK

Author Picture Icon

Robbie Nichols

Published: 12:01 AM February 1, 2022
The home in Trimingham with sea views was among the most viewed homes in the UK on Zoopla in January.

The home in Trimingham with sea views was among the most viewed homes in the UK on Zoopla in January. - Credit: Coast and Country

A cliffside house in north Norfolk has ranked among the most viewed homes in the UK in January.

Cliff House in Trimingham was the ninth most viewed property nationally and the top property in the East of England on housing website Zoopla.

The Victorian seaside home is currently run as a holiday business but can be bought as a home.

The exterior at this six-bed home for sale in Trimingham, Mundesley, on the north Norfolk coast

The outside of the house has plenty of space for parking. - Credit: Coast and Country

It is on the market for offers in excess of £600,000 with estate agents Coast & Country.

Huge Victorian era sitting room with large sash windows in this clifftop home for sale in Trimingham, Mundesley

Inside the sitting room - Credit: Paul Glenn/Coast and Country

The ground floor of the flint house includes a large entrance hall, a sitting room, a snug, and a modern fitted kitchen.

There is also a separate dining room, conservatory and utility space.

The kitchen at this six-bed home for sale in Trimingham, Mundesley, on the north Norfolk coast

The kitchen of Cliff House in Trimingham. - Credit: Coast and Country

The dining room at this six-bed home for sale in Trimingham, Mundesley, on the north Norfolk coast

The dining room of Cliff House. - Credit: Coast and Country

A third reception room has been converted into a ground floor bedroom with views of the sea and gardens.

Most Read

  1. 1 'Unprecedented': Norfolk police chief on shock of three murders in a week
  2. 2 Pictures show extent of heavy flooding in Norfolk village
  3. 3 Woman in late teens sexually assaulted in early morning attack
  1. 4 Cars stranded as floods hit east coast - and more disruption coming
  2. 5 Norwich City Deadline Day Q&A
  3. 6 Do you live in the trendiest part of Norwich?
  4. 7 11 schools that taught some of Norfolk's most famous faces
  5. 8 Objections lodged against fresh plans to house asylum seekers
  6. 9 Warning of floods and high winds in parts of Norfolk and Waveney
  7. 10 Family of murdered Norwich mum's anger at 'final insult'

Approached by a grand staircase, the first floor leads to five further bedrooms - two with en suites and another has a balcony.

Large double bedroom in this six-bed house for sale in Trimingham, near Mundesley, on the north Norfolk coast

Inside one of the six bedrooms, each with sea views - Credit: Paul Glenn/Coast and Country

All bedrooms have sea views.

Private balcony at this six-bed home for sale in Trimingham, Mundesley, on the north Norfolk coast

The property offers lovely views of the sea and north Norfolk coast - Credit: Paul Glenn/Coast and Country

The home sits in a 1.75 acre plot, with a large tree-lined gravel driveway, an orchard, and lawns that wrap around the house.

The garden at this six-bed home for sale in Trimingham, Mundesley, on the north Norfolk coast

The property sits in a 1.75 acre plot. - Credit: Coast and Country

There is also brick built pool house with a heated swimming pool.

Heated swimming pool in a complex at this six-bed home for sale in Trimingham, near Mundesley

The property also has an indoor pool which is fully heated - Credit: Paul Glenn/Coast and Country

The property is currently being run as a holiday let business with a turnover of more than £100,000, and can be purchased with the fixtures and fittings and the bookings retained.

PROPERTY FACTS

Mundesley Road, Trimingham

Offers in excess of £600,000

Coast and Country, 01263 800474, www.coastandcountryea.co.uk

Would you like to stay up to date with the latest property news in your area? Sign up to our Eastern Daily Press newsletter for our pick of the best local property stories.

North Norfolk News
Cromer News

Don't Miss

Floral tributes to 18-year-old Joe Dix who was stabbed to death in Vale Green.

Teen stabbed to death in Norwich named by police

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Police on the scene at Vale Green in Norwich after a man was fatally stabbed on Friday, January 28 2022.

Police remain on scene after man stabbed to death in Norwich

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Police on the scene at Vale Green in Norwich after a man was fatally stabbed on Friday, January 28 2022

Murder inquiry launched after teenager stabbed to death in Norwich

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
PROP - Thatched House, Shop Street, Whinburgh, Dereham

Property spotlight: Thatched four-bed cottage in an acre of land hits...

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon