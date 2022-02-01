North Norfolk home with indoor pool among most viewed in the UK

The home in Trimingham with sea views was among the most viewed homes in the UK on Zoopla in January. - Credit: Coast and Country

A cliffside house in north Norfolk has ranked among the most viewed homes in the UK in January.

Cliff House in Trimingham was the ninth most viewed property nationally and the top property in the East of England on housing website Zoopla.

The Victorian seaside home is currently run as a holiday business but can be bought as a home.

It is on the market for offers in excess of £600,000 with estate agents Coast & Country.

The ground floor of the flint house includes a large entrance hall, a sitting room, a snug, and a modern fitted kitchen.

There is also a separate dining room, conservatory and utility space.

A third reception room has been converted into a ground floor bedroom with views of the sea and gardens.

Approached by a grand staircase, the first floor leads to five further bedrooms - two with en suites and another has a balcony.

All bedrooms have sea views.

The home sits in a 1.75 acre plot, with a large tree-lined gravel driveway, an orchard, and lawns that wrap around the house.

There is also brick built pool house with a heated swimming pool.

The property is currently being run as a holiday let business with a turnover of more than £100,000, and can be purchased with the fixtures and fittings and the bookings retained.

PROPERTY FACTS

Mundesley Road, Trimingham

Offers in excess of £600,000

Coast and Country, 01263 800474, www.coastandcountryea.co.uk

