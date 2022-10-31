News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Huge country house with its own tower up for sale for £900k 

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 3:20 PM October 31, 2022
Tower House, in Terrington St Clement, is on the market for offers over £900,000

Tower House, in Terrington St Clement, is on the market for offers over £900,000 - Credit: Sowerbys

A four-bedroom home with a unique tower at the rear has come up for sale in Terrington St Clement for offers over £900,000. 

Tower House, off Northgate Way, is one of the most iconic homes in the village, occupying an elevated position and with a square brick tower at the rear. It’s now for sale with Sowerbys with no onward chain. 

The property dates back to 1657, evidenced by a date stone on its south gable, and its front was replaced in 1839. Further improvements, including repairs, were made in the 20th century and it was Grade II listed in 1981. 

Aerial view of Tower House, Terrington St Clement, which is for sale for £900,000

The property sits in mature grounds and offers amazing countryside views from its 17th century tower - Credit: Sowerbys

Beautiful lawned gardens surrounding Tower House, Terrington St Clement, which is for sale for over £900k

The gardens around the property are gorgeous - Credit: Sowerbys

Its distinctive three-storey square tower dates back to the 17th century, although it was extensively repaired in the 19th, and sits under a pyramid-shaped roof. It connects to the main living space on the third floor and offers breathtaking views. 

A spokesperson for Sowerbys says that the current owners relocated from London, wanting to escape the hustle and bustle of city life and bringing the property back to life along the way. 

Huge reception room with sash windows to the front at Tower House, Northgate Way, is for sale

The reception rooms are elegant and spacious - Credit: Sowerbys

Huge reception space in a 4-bed 17th century home for sale in Terrington St Clement, Norfolk

Huge sash windows, with their original shutters, help to bathe the reception spaces in loads of natural light - Credit: Sowerbys

They have made subtle changes to enhance its heritage and even had plans drawn up to extend the kitchen into the barn next door, offering the potential to turn what is already the hub of the home into a much larger living space. 

The kitchen/breakfast room is fitted with a good range of Shaker-style units and has a walk-in pantry and utility space, as well as easy access to the garden and a log burner.

Shaker-style kitchen in a 4-bed home for sale off Northgate Way, Terrington St Clement, for £900k

The kitchen is well-fitted with Shaker-style units and is the hub of the home - Credit: Sowerbys

View through the doorway into the reception room of Tower House, Terrington St Clement, which is for sale

The property has been beautifully maintained and restored - Credit: Sowerbys

Elsewhere, two reception rooms are located to the front of the property and are light and airy, featuring original sash windows and shutters and cosy log burners. 

Four bedrooms are arranged on the first and second floor, and off the first-floor landing there is also access to a walk-through dressing room which leads into a recently modernised bathroom featuring a roll-top tub. 

Inside one of four double bedrooms at Tower House, Terrington St Clement, which is for sale for £900k

Upstairs there are four double bedrooms - Credit: Sowerbys

Large double bedroom on the first floor of a four-bed house for sale in Terrington St Clement for £900k

The bedrooms are all good-sized doubles with huge ceilings - Credit: Sowerbys

Outside, there is a sweeping driveway, providing off-road parking for several vehicles, and well-established gardens. 

A good-sized garden room is also a lovely new addition. 

Renovated bathroom with a roll-top tub in Tower House, Terrington St Clement, which is for sale

On the first floor there is a walk-through dressing room which leads into a recently renovated bathroom - Credit: Sowerbys

Victorian-style garden room in the garden of Tower House, Terrington St Clement, which is for sale for £900k

The gardens around the property are mature and well-maintained and feature a new garden room and plenty of storage - Credit: Sowerbys

For more information, contact Sowerbys. 

PROPERTY FACTS 
Northgate Way, Terrington St Clement 
Offers in excess of £900,000 
Sowerbys, 01553 766741 
www.sowerbys.com 

