Huge country house with its own tower up for sale for £900k
- Credit: Sowerbys
A four-bedroom home with a unique tower at the rear has come up for sale in Terrington St Clement for offers over £900,000.
Tower House, off Northgate Way, is one of the most iconic homes in the village, occupying an elevated position and with a square brick tower at the rear. It’s now for sale with Sowerbys with no onward chain.
The property dates back to 1657, evidenced by a date stone on its south gable, and its front was replaced in 1839. Further improvements, including repairs, were made in the 20th century and it was Grade II listed in 1981.
Its distinctive three-storey square tower dates back to the 17th century, although it was extensively repaired in the 19th, and sits under a pyramid-shaped roof. It connects to the main living space on the third floor and offers breathtaking views.
A spokesperson for Sowerbys says that the current owners relocated from London, wanting to escape the hustle and bustle of city life and bringing the property back to life along the way.
They have made subtle changes to enhance its heritage and even had plans drawn up to extend the kitchen into the barn next door, offering the potential to turn what is already the hub of the home into a much larger living space.
The kitchen/breakfast room is fitted with a good range of Shaker-style units and has a walk-in pantry and utility space, as well as easy access to the garden and a log burner.
Most Read
- 1 Body found in search for missing 41-year-old man
- 2 Park and ride on outskirts of city closed due to 'illegal encampment'
- 3 'Stolen' charity pumpkin returned by 'sheepish' woman
- 4 Road cleared after crash near pub on B1150 Norwich Road
- 5 How to save money at Norfolk's top restaurants over the next fortnight
- 6 A1065 blocked in both directions near pub in west Norfolk
- 7 'Crazy ambition' launched during retirement set to smash million-pound goal
- 8 Hunting dogs killed after being hit by train on Norwich to London line
- 9 How to spot the symptoms of prostate cancer
- 10 Police search for missing Harleston man
Elsewhere, two reception rooms are located to the front of the property and are light and airy, featuring original sash windows and shutters and cosy log burners.
Four bedrooms are arranged on the first and second floor, and off the first-floor landing there is also access to a walk-through dressing room which leads into a recently modernised bathroom featuring a roll-top tub.
Outside, there is a sweeping driveway, providing off-road parking for several vehicles, and well-established gardens.
A good-sized garden room is also a lovely new addition.
For more information, contact Sowerbys.
PROPERTY FACTS
Northgate Way, Terrington St Clement
Offers in excess of £900,000
Sowerbys, 01553 766741
www.sowerbys.com
Would you like to stay up to date with the latest property news in your area? Sign up to our Eastern Daily Press newsletter for our pick of the best local property stories.