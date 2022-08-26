Opinion: Top tips for renters to secure a tenancy

Promotion

The massive, continued mismatch between supply and demand in the residential lettings market is resulting in something on average of between 20 and 25 applicants for every property offered – and that means that would-be tenants need to ensure they present themselves in the best possible light to any potential landlord.



Just securing a viewing can be hard enough. We are now seeing viewing slots filled within an hour of a property being launched on Rightmove or On The Market, so the first thing for those looking for somewhere to rent to do is register your interest on both those sites and with lettings agents.

The first thing for those looking for somewhere to rent to do is register your interest on property portals and with agents directly - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

When you receive a new property alert, whatever you do, don’t delay. You need to get on the phone immediately (this is one occasion where email will put you at a disadvantage) to try and secure that coveted viewing slot.



In such a fast and competitive market, proactivity is the key. However, even if you are successful in bagging a viewing, you will still be up against several other potential tenants. The good news is that you can maximise your chances by being well-prepared in advance, and by treating any viewing exactly the same as you would a job interview. In other words, you need to be ready to sell yourself.

If you do get a viewing, be on time and be courteous to the person showing you around - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Many landlords are not big businesses, but individuals with small portfolios, and our experience is that what they want above all else is to be reassured about a new tenant: that they will pay their rent, that they are honest and respectful, and that they will look after the property.

How you behave during the viewing will very much influence the landlord’s opinion (or that of the agent, who you should never forget is acting on the landlord’s behalf first and foremost).



Some basic things will present a good first impression: be on time, and be nice and respectful to whoever is showing you round. I know of one landlord who got the outgoing tenant to conduct viewings, and their personal opinion held immense sway.



Be prepared to move quickly with your application as well – a short void period is a very attractive prospect for most landlords. You can have your information about things like income and your job ready in advance, and you should have already alerted your employer to the fact that they may need to provide a reference. It’s a good idea to check your credit reference for any rogue entries as well.

Present yourself as the ideal tenant and you might find yourself closer to the front of the queue - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto





In extreme circumstances, we are starting to see further techniques used to secure the tenancy. For those with inconsistent incomes such as freelancers, offering to pay six or even 12 months’ rent in advance can be a winner. Make sure you do your sums in advance of looking for your next home and draw up a budget plan to ensure you can meet the financial commitment, allowing for the anticipated fluctuations in the cost of living.



Above all, as any salesperson will tell you, ‘people buy people’. Present yourself as the ideal tenant, be nice, polite and presentable, and think of a tenancy as a personal contract, not simply a business transaction.

None of these will diminish the long queue of other potential tenants, but it might put you nearer the front of that queue.



Catherine Hunt is an associate in the lettings department at Arnolds Keys.