Lake and barns for sale as separate auction lots despite same address

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 2:08 PM January 27, 2021   
Aerial shot of barn complex in countryside with a sweeping gravel driveway that goes around them

Three lots Mattishall Road, East Tuddenham, will go under the hammer with Auction House East Anglia on Wednesday, February 10. - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

Three lots on the same piece of land in East Tuddenham, near Dereham, will go under the hammer with Auction House East Anglia on Wednesday, February 10 and include a complex of modernised barns as well as land and a fishing lake.

Tollgate Barns on Mattishall Road is listed at a guide price of £625,000 and comprises a complex of four tastefully modernised, single-storey linked barns and a detached barn with planning consent for future conversion. 

The self-contained properties sit in around three acres and have previously been used as holiday lets, generating a lucrative rental income.

Each of the barns are in excellent order throughout with central heating, double glazing and a wealth of character features as well as high-quality modern kitchens and bathrooms. 

There are currently three two-bedroom barns and one one-bedroom barn – although this could be incorporated into the main barn to create a spacious four-bedroom property.

The site also contains extensive areas of lawn, a parking area and wind turbine.

Aerial image of large lake surrounding be trees and adjacent to English country fields

Lot 14 comprises almost five acres of land with a well-stocked fishing lake - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

Around five acres of land featuring  well-stocked fishing lakes, plus woodland and a paddock, are also available in a separate lot, priced at a guide of £75,000-£100,000.

The site is very private and secluded and approached by a private roadway surrounded by farmland.

A further rectangular plot of amenity land, extending to approximately 1.6 acres, is also listed at a guide price of £20,000-£30,000. It is laid mainly to grass and features a variety of sapling trees, likely to provide shelter in future.

For more information about any of the plots at Mattishall Road, East Tuddenham, contact Auction House East Anglia on 01603 505100.

Bright blue cloudless sky over green field with a few saplings in the distance

A rectangular plot of amenity land, measuring approximately 1.6 acres is available in a separate lot - Credit: Auction House East Anglia


 

