Published: 1:26 PM July 2, 2021

A character house all on one level in Norwich's Golden Triangle is for sale for £325,000 - but you'd never know it was there.

The property, a former gatehouse for a much larger property in Unthank Road, has a hall, a sitting room with a fireplace and a kitchen/dining room with some feature arches.

There is a partially glazed roof and French doors to the garden, one double bedroom and a shower room.

Outside is parking and there are plants and a rear walled garden.

Agents Sowerbys state: "The property is a charming link-detached former gatehouse in one of the most sought-after residential locations within Norwich city, in the popular Golden Triangle. It is a unique home with an abundance of character.

"The vendor is a keen gardener and to the front of the property is a large border that is densely planted with a wide array of shrubs. The rear garden is partly walled and provides a delightful area for alfresco dining."