News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Lifestyle > Property

Curious Golden Triangle house tucked away from view for sale

Author Picture Icon

Caroline Culot

Published: 1:26 PM July 2, 2021   
Unthank Road for sale Norwich

The tiny abode in Unthank Road for sale - Credit: Sowerbys

A character house all on one level in Norwich's Golden Triangle is for sale for £325,000 - but you'd never know it was there.

The property, a former gatehouse for a much larger property in Unthank Road, has a hall, a sitting room with a fireplace and a kitchen/dining room with some feature arches.

There is a partially glazed roof and French doors to the garden, one double bedroom and a shower room.

Outside is parking and there are plants and a rear walled garden.

Agents Sowerbys state: "The property is a charming link-detached former gatehouse in one of the most sought-after residential locations within Norwich city, in the popular Golden Triangle. It is a unique home with an abundance of character.

You may also want to watch:

"The vendor is a keen gardener and to the front of the property is a large border that is densely planted with a wide array of shrubs. The rear garden is partly walled and provides a delightful area for alfresco dining."

Most Read

  1. 1 Chelsea midfielder spotted at City's training ground
  2. 2 Popular Norwich restaurant closes temporarily amid hunt for new head chef
  3. 3 Neighbours claim riverside bar making lives 'intolerable'
  1. 4 Music festival cancelled over Covid 'risk factors'
  2. 5 Norwich City legend shows up at Covid vaccine centre
  3. 6 Shopfitter goes bust after 50 years owing more than £500k
  4. 7 Norwich restaurant ends Just Eat use after 'shockingly poor' service
  5. 8 Boris Johnson says some Covid measures may remain after July 19 easing
  6. 9 Academy keeper’s love ‘turned to hatred’ after Canaries exit
  7. 10 Can you legally fly an England flag outside your home?
Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

County border sign at Beccles.; Norfolk - Nelson's County; Picture: James Bass

The 100 most common surnames in Norfolk – how many people share your name?

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Caita Aleluia leaving Norwich Magistrates Court.

Topless drunk woman punched police officer

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Shoppers out in force wearing masks in Norwich city centre on the first day it became mandatory for

Data

Revealed: The latest Covid rates where you live

Sarah Hussain

person
A crack addict lights up his pipe in December 2020 in a stairwell in Ebenezer Place, Norwich

Family's joy as crack addicts are finally locked out of their building

Joel Adams

person
Comments powered by Disqus