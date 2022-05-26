Norfolk holiday home named one of the best in the UK

Thursford Castle in north Norfolk has been named one of the "most spectacular" holiday homes in the UK - Credit: Neil Longdin (Iceni Imaging)

A Norfolk holiday home has been named one of the "most spectacular" in the UK.

Thursford Castle, which lies between its namesake village and Great Snoring, was among seven in the country to have been highlighted.

The four-bedroom house, which has also featured on Channel 4's Grand Designs, was formerly a "gothic" chapel that has been restored into a luxury Norfolk retreat.

The property was described as "ancient history sitting harmoniously with modern design" and is situated in "beautifully manicured grounds".

The home sleeps up to eight people and can be rented from £3,942.57 for three nights.

A look inside Thursford Castle's luxury kitchen, which has been named one of the UK's holiday homes of the year - Credit: Neil Longdin (Iceni Imaging)

The list was compiled by global holiday rental experts Vrbo, which also included a manor house in Tenby, Wales, and a 500-year-old castle in Kilmarnock, Scotland.

Karen Mullins from Vrbo, who compiled the list, said: "The successful properties have a proven track record of earning excellent ratings and reviews, and the hosts who own and manage these places are dedicated to going above and beyond for their guests."