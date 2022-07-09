For sail: Rare Norfolk Broads 'icon' on the market for £200,000

Thurne Mill, which is over 200-years old and Grade II listed, is for sale - Credit: Town and Country Estate Agents

One of the Norfolk Broads' only working windmills has come up for sale - along with the UK's only museum dedicated to wind energy.

Thurne Mill is for sale with Town and Country Estate Agents at a guide price of £200,000-£250,000 and offers undoubtedly one of the best views of the Broads.

In fact, the whole area does. Walking across the marshes, towards it, I’m reminded of why so many people choose to make the Norfolk Broads their home.

The sky stretches as far as the eye can see – over marshland, waterways and fields – and if you’re lucky, like I am, you can see the mast of a wherry moving just above the reed tops. It is incredibly peaceful – the only sounds I can hear are ducks quacking and a few boat owners bidding each other good morning as they take a morning cup of tea on deck.

The mill is in full working order - Credit: Town and Country Estate Agents

The mill itself is one of Norfolk's most iconic. At over 200 years old, and in full working order, it is bright white and immensely charming, with a full set of sails and its very own mooring. “It’s the nicest looking mill in the area,” says owner Debra Nicholson, who has spent over 20 years caring for it.

It was built in 1820 but ceased working in the 1930s and was bought by the late Bob Morse a decade later.

He had been fascinated by windmills and machinery since he was a boy, and after he bought it, he hired Albert England, a direct descendant of the millwright Dan England of Ludham - who had originally built the mill - to help restore it. Between them they repaired and repainted it for £7.0s.0d – approximately £10,000 in today’s money.

Thurne Mill in the July sunshine - Credit: Archant

Bob, who died in 2007, passed it onto Debra, and she says it’s been a dream come true to own it – along with The Morse Collection, a variety of windpumps and engines forming the UK’s only wind energy museum in nearby Repps with Bastwick.



The museum is nestled on a 2.7-acre piece of land and is also for sale at a guide price of £550,000 -£650,000, including a three-bedroom log cabin, large workshop and learning centre.

Marsh View, a 2.7 acre piece of land housing the Wind Energy Museum - Credit: Town and Country Estate Agents

The site, known as Marsh View, has been run as a museum and education centre – offering group visits and venue hire – and is something of a hidden gem. It’s a feast for the eyes and ears as the machines whirr into life.

Debra would love new owners to continue this work, and it would be a shame to see it turned into something else.



In its time, it has helped to share the history of the Broads and hosted a number of community groups, teaching everything from woodworking and events management to gardening and painting, but you can’t deny that the space, tucked away at the back of a farm, has huge potential.

Marsh View, in Repps with Bastwick, currently houses the Morse Collection and is home to the UK's only museum dedicated solely to wind energy - Credit: Town and Country Estate Agents

The three-bed log cabin, which can be accessed from both Marsh Road and Staithe Road, offers a large reception room, kitchen and a family bathroom, and there are a number of other outbuildings too, including a former holiday let.



Across the road is Marsh Cottage, which is also for sale but as a separate lot. Listed at a guide price of £550,000-£600,000, it was originally two cottages and dates back to the 1700s. It has since been converted into a comfortable, three to four-bedroom character home.



Highlights include a ground-floor master bedroom with en suite, fully fitted kitchen/breakfast room, separate lounge and dining rooms, and a conservatory.

Marsh Cottage, in Repps with Bastwick, is also for sale - Credit: Town and Country Estate Agents

A spokesperson for Town and Country Estate Agents says: “Offering exposed beams, an open fire, a multi-fuel burner and Rangemaster oven, this gorgeous cottage offers everything you could want in a quintessentially English country home.

"The 360-degree uninterrupted views from the property, spanning the Broadland landscape, are certainly something rarely found.”

Inside the kitchen at Marsh Cottage - Credit: Town and Country Estate Agents

Outside there is a large parking area, lawns and a single detached garage, with a larger south-facing garden at the rear.



The cottage is not quite as peaceful as Thurne Mill - but almost.

If you’re looking for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for life by the Broads, here are three.



For more information, contact Town and Country Estate Agents on 01603 851255.