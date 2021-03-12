Three in one: row of 17th century cottages for sale by auction

Published: 8:30 AM March 12, 2021

Three cottages in Shelfanger near Diss will go under the hammer as a single lot later this month. Picture: Auction House East Anglia - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

Three terrace cottages which were built in the 17th century and owned by the same family since the 1940s will go under the hammer later this month.

The Grade II listed properties in Shelfanger near Diss are priced at a guide of £250,000 and will be sold as one lot on Wednesday, March 24 as part of Auction House East Anglia's livestreamed sale.

Three cottages in a row will be auctioned off as one lot at Auction House East Anglia's livestreamed sale later in the month - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

Only one of the cottages is currently let but Auction House estimates that, together, the three properties could produce an annual income of over £20,000.

The lot includes:

West Cottage : a two-bedroom end terrace currently let on a regulated tenancy at £120 per week. The property comprises a ground-floor sitting room, kitchen and bathroom and two upstairs bedrooms.

: a two-bedroom end terrace currently let on a regulated tenancy at £120 per week. The property comprises a ground-floor sitting room, kitchen and bathroom and two upstairs bedrooms. Chapel Cottage : a two-bedroom mid-terrace, vacant. Accommodation comprises a kitchen, sitting room, dining room and bathroom on the ground floor with two first-floor bedrooms and an attic.

: a two-bedroom mid-terrace, vacant. Accommodation comprises a kitchen, sitting room, dining room and bathroom on the ground floor with two first-floor bedrooms and an attic. East Chapel Cottage: a two-bedroom end terrace, vacant. It features a ground-floor kitchen with pantry, sitting room and bathroom and two upstairs bedrooms.

The three properties, to be sold as one lot, are priced at a guide of £250,000 - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

You may also want to watch:

The properties have been well-maintained by the owner and include a number of period features, including exposed beams and inglenook fireplaces. They also each feature a garage, off-road parking and gardens to the front and rear.

The properties have been in the same family since the 1940s but have been well-maintained by owners - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

Auction House East Anglia's livestreamed auction will begin at 11am on Wednesday, March 24, but more details, including bidding instructions and legal packs, can be found on the website at www.auctionhouse.co.uk/eastanglia