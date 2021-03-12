Three in one: row of 17th century cottages for sale by auction
- Credit: Auction House East Anglia
Three terrace cottages which were built in the 17th century and owned by the same family since the 1940s will go under the hammer later this month.
The Grade II listed properties in Shelfanger near Diss are priced at a guide of £250,000 and will be sold as one lot on Wednesday, March 24 as part of Auction House East Anglia's livestreamed sale.
Only one of the cottages is currently let but Auction House estimates that, together, the three properties could produce an annual income of over £20,000.
The lot includes:
- West Cottage: a two-bedroom end terrace currently let on a regulated tenancy at £120 per week. The property comprises a ground-floor sitting room, kitchen and bathroom and two upstairs bedrooms.
- Chapel Cottage: a two-bedroom mid-terrace, vacant. Accommodation comprises a kitchen, sitting room, dining room and bathroom on the ground floor with two first-floor bedrooms and an attic.
- East Chapel Cottage: a two-bedroom end terrace, vacant. It features a ground-floor kitchen with pantry, sitting room and bathroom and two upstairs bedrooms.
The properties have been well-maintained by the owner and include a number of period features, including exposed beams and inglenook fireplaces. They also each feature a garage, off-road parking and gardens to the front and rear.
Auction House East Anglia's livestreamed auction will begin at 11am on Wednesday, March 24, but more details, including bidding instructions and legal packs, can be found on the website at www.auctionhouse.co.uk/eastanglia
