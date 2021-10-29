Three luxury homes in a converted Norfolk church are up for sale

This former Methodist chapel in Fakenham has been converted into three beautiful townhouses - Credit: Fine & Country

Three stunning homes converted out of a former Methodist church have come up for sale in the centre of Fakenham.

The three-bedroom homes have been created out of the former church building, which was built in 1908 by the architect and minister Augustus Frederic Scott.

Scott had an architectural practice in Norwich and then later in Cromer, where he designed many of the town's buildings, including the Baptist and Methodist chapels and the Cliftonville Hotel.

The church in Fakenham replaced an earlier Methodist chapel which was originally built in 1861 and located to the north of the yard. This has since been converted into residences.

The building has belonged to the current owners for around five years, in which time they have completely restored it. They have replaced the roof, dug out three chambers in the undercroft and restored the original stonework, to enhance its features.

Combined with sumptuous interiors and 21st century convenience, the three townhouses, each with private parking, are now for sale with Fine & Country Fakenham.

Buckenham Lodge is the largest of the properties and for sale for offers in excess of £650,000.

Its design is partly inspired by a traditional lodge house, commonly found on large estates, and features beautiful vaulted ceilings, the original church windows - now meticulously refurbished - and three en suite bedrooms as well as a dressing room to the master.

The property is full of detail and includes many points of interest, including its blue-painted overhead beams and Art Deco-style seating area. The original panelling from the church has also been used, along with other reclaimed features and the laundry room and undercroft are even accessed by a secret door in a bookcase!

The property also includes a spacious kitchen/dining room, a separate sitting room and a home office, plus off-road parking for two vehicles and an enclosed garden.

Nave House, for sale for £425,000, has previously been run as a successful holiday let - but it would also make a beautiful family home. It has high-vaulted ceilings, ornate windows and offers a lovely blend of modern and traditional features, with three bedrooms - including two en suites - and a huge kitchen/dining room.

The main entrance is located in the loggia at the front of the church, behind a small courtyard. To the rear of the property there is off-road parking for two vehicles and a Tesla electric car charging point.

The Tracery is the smallest of the three properties, offering 988 sq ft of living space - but no compromise on style.

It is for sale for £325,000 and includes three bedrooms, an Edwardian-style study and a good-sized kitchen/diner and reception room.

The three properties enjoy a quiet, secure and private setting, yet are conveniently located close to the centre of town and within easy reach of the North Norfolk coast.

Contact Fine & Country on 01328 854190 for more information.

