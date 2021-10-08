News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
'Immaculate' modern home with field views for sale for half a million

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 7:00 AM October 8, 2021   
Large brick and glass fronted semi detached property in Strumpshaw, Norfolk, which is for sale

This three-bedroom home in Strumpshaw, Norfolk, is for sale for £550,000 - Credit: Minors & Brady

A sleek, modern home offering uninterrupted field views has come up for sale in Strumpshaw, near the Norfolk Broads, for £550,000.

Selling agents Minors & Brady describe the semi-detached home as "immaculate", featuring a large open-plan living space on the ground floor, which is complete with multi-zonal heating and can be easily partitioned off to create three separate rooms.

The kitchen/diner has been beautifully designed to be the hub of the home. It provides plenty of practical features, including a good range of wall and base units, a matching central island with breakfast bar, and several built-in appliances, including a Neff oven, hob, dishwasher and fridge-freezer. 

The space also features spotlighting, engineered oak flooring with underfloor heating and a double-glazed window to the front, plus a free-flowing design which leads to a utility room and then into the dining area and lounge.

Modern fitted kitchen at this 3-bedroom property for sale in Strumpshaw, Norfolk, for £550,000

Inside the kitchen - Credit: Minors & Brady

Bright contemporary open-plan living space in this 3-bed home for sale in Strumpshaw, Norfolk, for £550,000

Inside the open-plan living space - Credit: Minors & Brady

Contemporary fitted kitchen in this 3-bed home for sale in Strumpshaw, Norfolk, for £550,000

The kitchen is well-fitted with built-in appliances - Credit: Minors & Brady

Contemporary dining area with bench seating and patio doors in this 3-bed home for sale in Strumpshaw, Norfolk

The dining area - Credit: Minors & Brady

Upstairs, the galleried landing leads on to the spacious master bedroom, which has an en suite shower room, and two further double bedrooms and a family bathroom.

To the front of the house there is a large brick weave driveway and a double garage, which provides ample off-road parking for several cars. 

The rear garden is mainly laid to lawn and includes a spacious patio which can be accessed through a set of double doors from the property's dining area. 

Modern bedroom with door to en suite in this 3-bed home for sale in Strumpshaw, Norfolk

Inside the master bedroom - Credit: Minors & Brady

Modern bathroom with marble effect tiles in this 3-bed house for sale in Strumpshaw, Norfolk

Inside the family bathroom - Credit: Minors & Brady

Large lawn garden at the rear of this semi detached home in Strumpshaw, Norfolk, which is for sale

Inside the garden - Credit: Minors & Brady

Field views from the garden of this 3-bed house in Strumpshaw, Norfolk, which is for sale

There are field views at the rear - Credit: Minors & Brady

At the back of the garden there is an additional shingled seating area, offering lovely views of the surrounding fields.

For more information, contact Minors & Brady.

PROPERTY FACTS
Oakland Mews, Strumpshaw
Guide price: £550,000
Minors & Brady, 01603 950174, www.minorsandbrady.co.uk

