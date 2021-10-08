'Immaculate' modern home with field views for sale for half a million

Published: 7:00 AM October 8, 2021

This three-bedroom home in Strumpshaw, Norfolk, is for sale for £550,000 - Credit: Minors & Brady

A sleek, modern home offering uninterrupted field views has come up for sale in Strumpshaw, near the Norfolk Broads, for £550,000.

Selling agents Minors & Brady describe the semi-detached home as "immaculate", featuring a large open-plan living space on the ground floor, which is complete with multi-zonal heating and can be easily partitioned off to create three separate rooms.

The kitchen/diner has been beautifully designed to be the hub of the home. It provides plenty of practical features, including a good range of wall and base units, a matching central island with breakfast bar, and several built-in appliances, including a Neff oven, hob, dishwasher and fridge-freezer.

The space also features spotlighting, engineered oak flooring with underfloor heating and a double-glazed window to the front, plus a free-flowing design which leads to a utility room and then into the dining area and lounge.

Inside the kitchen - Credit: Minors & Brady

Inside the open-plan living space - Credit: Minors & Brady

The kitchen is well-fitted with built-in appliances - Credit: Minors & Brady

The dining area - Credit: Minors & Brady

Upstairs, the galleried landing leads on to the spacious master bedroom, which has an en suite shower room, and two further double bedrooms and a family bathroom.

You may also want to watch:

To the front of the house there is a large brick weave driveway and a double garage, which provides ample off-road parking for several cars.

The rear garden is mainly laid to lawn and includes a spacious patio which can be accessed through a set of double doors from the property's dining area.

Inside the master bedroom - Credit: Minors & Brady

Inside the family bathroom - Credit: Minors & Brady

Inside the garden - Credit: Minors & Brady

There are field views at the rear - Credit: Minors & Brady

At the back of the garden there is an additional shingled seating area, offering lovely views of the surrounding fields.

For more information, contact Minors & Brady.

PROPERTY FACTS

Oakland Mews, Strumpshaw

Guide price: £550,000

Minors & Brady, 01603 950174, www.minorsandbrady.co.uk

Would you like to stay up to date with the latest property news in your area? Sign up to our Eastern Daily Press newsletter for our pick of the best local property stories.