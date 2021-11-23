See inside this three-bed home with marina views for sale for £350k
- Credit: Pymm & Co
A three-bedroom home with a great view and stylish living spaces has come up for sale in St Olaves, near Great Yarmouth, for a guide price of £350,000.
Inside, it is beautifully designed and presented, offering stylish and modern interiors, and is well-catered for guests, as each of its three bedrooms benefit from their own en suites.
There is a huge 26ft lounge/diner on the ground floor, as well as a kitchen/breakfast room, complete with an electric double oven, ceramic hob and integrated dishwasher and fridge/freezer.
Upstairs, the three bedrooms are arranged over the first and second floors. The bedroom at the rear has a private balcony overlooking the garden, while the top bedroom features an impressive Velux balcony window offering views over the neighbouring marina.
To the front of the property there is a shingled driveway for off-road parking and to the rear a low-maintenance garden, which also has a patio and is enclosed by fencing.
There is also a brick-built outhouse, which has been divided into a workshop and office space.
PROPERTY FACTS
Priory Road
Guide price: £350,000
Pymm & Co, 01603 950021, www.pymmand.co.uk
