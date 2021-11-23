News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Lifestyle > Property

See inside this three-bed home with marina views for sale for £350k

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 9:19 AM November 23, 2021
Modern open-plan lounge diner in a 3-bed semi detached house for sale in St Olaves, Norfolk

Inside the lounge/diner, which has a spiral staircase leading up to the first floor - Credit: Pymm & Co

A three-bedroom home with a great view and stylish living spaces has come up for sale in St Olaves, near Great Yarmouth, for a guide price of £350,000.

Inside, it is beautifully designed and presented, offering stylish and modern interiors, and is well-catered for guests, as each of its three bedrooms benefit from their own en suites. 

Brick end terrace with a shingle driveway on Priory Road, St Olaves, which is for sale

The property also offers off-road parking - Credit: Pymm & Co

Modern fitted kitchen leading into a utility room in a 3-bed semi for sale in St Olaves, Norfolk

Inside the kitchen - Credit: Pymm & Co

Modern lounge with bay window in a 3-bed semi-detached home for sale on Priory Road, St Olaves

Inside the lounge - Credit: Pymm & Co

There is a huge 26ft lounge/diner on the ground floor, as well as a kitchen/breakfast room, complete with an electric double oven, ceramic hob and integrated dishwasher and fridge/freezer. 

Upstairs, the three bedrooms are arranged over the first and second floors. The bedroom at the rear has a private balcony overlooking the garden, while the top bedroom features an impressive Velux balcony window offering views over the neighbouring marina.

Modern tiled bathroom in a 3-bed semi detached house on Priory Road, St Olaves, which is for sale

Inside one of three bathrooms - Credit: Pymm & Co

Double bedroom with en suite and balcony in a 3-bed semi for sale on Priory Road in St Olaves

One of the bedrooms has its own balcony - Credit: Pymm & Co

Velux window with balcony in one of 3 bedrooms at a property for sale in St Olaves

The top floor bedroom features a Velux window overlooking the garden - Credit: Pymm & Co

To the front of the property there is a shingled driveway for off-road parking and to the rear a low-maintenance garden, which also has a patio and is enclosed by fencing.  

There is also a brick-built outhouse, which has been divided into a workshop and office space. 

PROPERTY FACTS
Priory Road 
Guide price: £350,000 
Pymm & Co, 01603 950021, www.pymmand.co.uk 

Would you like to stay up to date with the latest property news in your area? Sign up to our Eastern Daily Press newsletter for our pick of the best local property stories.

Most Read

  1. 1 Man sexually assaulted on Lowestoft beach
  2. 2 Bird flu outbreak confirmed in north Norfolk
  3. 3 Watch: Dashcam footage shows close shave on Acle Straight
  1. 4 Norfolk passes 100,000 positive Covid tests as rates rise
  2. 5 Tesco to open 24 hours as supermarkets announce Christmas opening hours
  3. 6 Revealed: The area of Norfolk where homes are at higher risk of flooding
  4. 7 Simply Red coming to Norwich for huge outdoor concert in 2022
  5. 8 100 cannabis plants found in police drugs raid
  6. 9 Disruption for drivers as Grapes Hill roundabout work overruns
  7. 10 New operator revealed for town's £26m seafront leisure centre
Norfolk
Great Yarmouth News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

police investigations Higher Drive Lowestoft

Teenage cyclist dies after collision with van

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
The Daf horsebox at Barn Road car park in Norwich.

Horsebox covered in parking tickets left abandoned in car park

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
Terri Harris was runner-up in the colour specialist category at the Wella Professionals TrendVision Awards 2021

Norfolk hairdresser recognised as one of the UK's best

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
Four teenage cyclists were struck by a van along Woodbastwick Road in Blofield.  

Norfolk Live News

Four teenage cyclists struck by a van that failed to stop

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon