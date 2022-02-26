Is this the prettiest cottage to rent in north Norfolk?
- Credit: Watsons
A traditional flint cottage has come up for rent in the quiet north Norfolk village of Langham.
The quintessentially 'Norfolk' property, which features a pretty flint exterior and offers three bedrooms, is available to rent unfurnished and on a long-term let with Watsons for £900 per month.
Inside, it has been completely renovated to offer modern and clean living spaces and comes freshly decorated with new carpets throughout.
It is fitted with oil-fired central heating and double glazing and comes with gardens to both the front and the rear.
Accommodation includes an entrance hall, living room, featuring an open fireplace, a modern fitted kitchen and a downstairs cloakroom.
The kitchen is well-fitted and modern and features an excellent range of Shaker-style base and wall units, as well as a range of integrated appliances, including an oven, hob, fridge/freezer, washing machine and dishwasher.
The master bedroom has two windows overlooking the front of the property and shares a three-piece bathroom with the other two bedrooms.
To the front of the cottage there is an enclosed front garden and to the rear a small courtyard. There is also an enclosed rear garden just a short walk from the property, with a lawn and decking, and a timber garage which offers off-road parking.
Contact Watsons on 01603 950077 for more information.
