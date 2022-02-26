Is this the prettiest cottage to rent in north Norfolk?

This pretty flint cottage has come up for rent in the north Norfolk village of Langham - Credit: Watsons

A traditional flint cottage has come up for rent in the quiet north Norfolk village of Langham.

The quintessentially 'Norfolk' property, which features a pretty flint exterior and offers three bedrooms, is available to rent unfurnished and on a long-term let with Watsons for £900 per month.

Inside, it has been completely renovated to offer modern and clean living spaces and comes freshly decorated with new carpets throughout.

The modern fitted kitchen - Credit: Watsons

The living room has an open feature fireplace - Credit: Watsons

The entrance hall - Credit: Watsons

It is fitted with oil-fired central heating and double glazing and comes with gardens to both the front and the rear.

Accommodation includes an entrance hall, living room, featuring an open fireplace, a modern fitted kitchen and a downstairs cloakroom.

The kitchen is well-fitted and modern and features an excellent range of Shaker-style base and wall units, as well as a range of integrated appliances, including an oven, hob, fridge/freezer, washing machine and dishwasher.

The property has three bedrooms - Credit: Watsons

There are gardens to the front and rear - Credit: Watsons

The property also has accessed to a lawned garden with a decking - Credit: Watsons

The master bedroom has two windows overlooking the front of the property and shares a three-piece bathroom with the other two bedrooms.

To the front of the cottage there is an enclosed front garden and to the rear a small courtyard. There is also an enclosed rear garden just a short walk from the property, with a lawn and decking, and a timber garage which offers off-road parking.

Contact Watsons on 01603 950077 for more information.

Would you like to stay up to date with the latest property news in your area? Sign up to our Eastern Daily Press newsletter for our pick of the best local property stories.