Is this the prettiest cottage to rent in north Norfolk?

Rebecca MacNaughton

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 7:00 AM February 26, 2022
Pretty brick and flint cottage with a sage green door which is for rent in Langham, north Norfolk, for £900 per month

This pretty flint cottage has come up for rent in the north Norfolk village of Langham - Credit: Watsons

A traditional flint cottage has come up for rent in the quiet north Norfolk village of Langham.

The quintessentially 'Norfolk' property, which features a pretty flint exterior and offers three bedrooms, is available to rent unfurnished and on a long-term let with Watsons for £900 per month.

Inside, it has been completely renovated to offer modern and clean living spaces and comes freshly decorated with new carpets throughout.

Black and white modern fitted kitchen in a flint cottage for rent in Langham, north Norfolk

The modern fitted kitchen - Credit: Watsons

Large reception space with an open fire in a brick hearth in a north Norfolk cottage for rent in Langham

The living room has an open feature fireplace - Credit: Watsons

Refurbished and redecorated cottage for rent in Langham, north Norfolk

The entrance hall - Credit: Watsons

It is fitted with oil-fired central heating and double glazing and comes with gardens to both the front and the rear.

Accommodation includes an entrance hall, living room, featuring an open fireplace, a modern fitted kitchen and a downstairs cloakroom.

The kitchen is well-fitted and modern and features an excellent range of Shaker-style base and wall units, as well as a range of integrated appliances, including an oven, hob, fridge/freezer, washing machine and dishwasher.

Large bedroom with newly fitted carpet in a flint cottage to rent in Langham, north Norfolk

The property has three bedrooms - Credit: Watsons

Rear of a brick and flint cottage for rent in Langham, north Norfolk

There are gardens to the front and rear - Credit: Watsons

Lawned garden enclosed by fencing at a flint cottage for rent in Langham, north Norfolk

The property also has accessed to a lawned garden with a decking - Credit: Watsons

The master bedroom has two windows overlooking the front of the property and shares a three-piece bathroom with the other two bedrooms. 

To the front of the cottage there is an enclosed front garden and to the rear a small courtyard. There is also an enclosed rear garden just a short walk from the property, with a lawn and decking, and a timber garage which offers off-road parking.

Contact Watsons on 01603 950077 for more information.

