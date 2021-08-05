'Romantic' cottage with Norfolk field views available to rent

Published: 2:45 PM August 5, 2021

This three-bedroom brick and flint cottage near Fakenham is available to rent for £875 per month - Credit: Sowerbys

Few properties are as quintessentially ‘Norfolk’ as a brick and flint cottage and this three-bedroom one in Wellingham, near Fakenham, is no exception. And if its name is anything to go by, romance could even be in the air.



Mistletoe Cottage comes unfurnished and is available to rent from mid-October for £875 per calendar month.

In terms of location, the property not only enjoys all the benefits of being in a small yet quaint village, but also wider amenities which can be found in its nearby towns. Fakenham is around seven miles away, and Swaffham and King’s Lynn are also within easy motoring distance.

Inside the Shaker-style kitchen - Credit: Sowerbys

The log burner is a main focal point in the sitting room - Credit: Sowerbys

Inside the sitting room - Credit: Sowerbys

Once inside, the property offers what letting agents Sowerbys describe as “character features and modern home comforts”.

It includes an open-plan kitchen/dining room with Shaker-style units and an integrated oven and hob, as well as space for a fridge/freezer and dishwasher.



The separate living room has a cast iron log burner in the centre, which is set into an eye-catching brick and stone hearth. There is also a TV point.



The master bedroom is particularly lovely and sits towards the rear of the cottage, enjoying uninterrupted field views, and there is also a further double bedroom and a good-sized single, which could also be used as a study.

The property enjoys a lovely quiet village location - Credit: Sowerbys

The gardens are mainly laid to lawn with a patio terrace and field views - Credit: Sowerbys

There is an outbuilding in the garden which could be used for storage - Credit: Sowerbys

The family bathroom has also been well-fitted with a modern white suite featuring a bath with overhead shower and a heated towel rail.



Green-fingered tenants will no doubt fall in love with it, too: the large rear garden, which is mainly laid to lawn, features a number of mature trees, shrubs and hedges as well as raised brick flower beds.



There is also an additional garden room to the rear, plus a brick outbuilding and storage shed.



An ample driveway at the front also provides plenty of off-road parking.

No pets or children are allowed.

For more information, contact Sowerbys on 01362 693591.

