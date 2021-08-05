News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Lifestyle > Property

'Romantic' cottage with Norfolk field views available to rent

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 2:45 PM August 5, 2021   
Semi-detached brick and flint cottage set back off the road from a large shingle drive with hedge boundary

This three-bedroom brick and flint cottage near Fakenham is available to rent for £875 per month - Credit: Sowerbys

Few properties are as quintessentially ‘Norfolk’ as a brick and flint cottage and this three-bedroom one in Wellingham, near Fakenham, is no exception. And if its name is anything to go by, romance could even be in the air.

Mistletoe Cottage comes unfurnished and is available to rent from mid-October for £875 per calendar month.

In terms of location, the property not only enjoys all the benefits of being in a small yet quaint village, but also wider amenities which can be found in its nearby towns. Fakenham is around seven miles away, and Swaffham and King’s Lynn are also within easy motoring distance.

Shaker-style kitchen with wooden floors, worktops, electric hob and window

Inside the Shaker-style kitchen - Credit: Sowerbys

Cast iron log burner sent into a brick and stone hearth with cream coloured surround in an unfurnished sitting room

The log burner is a main focal point in the sitting room - Credit: Sowerbys

Large sitting room with cast iron log burner in a brick hearth and exposed beam across the ceiling

Inside the sitting room - Credit: Sowerbys

Once inside, the property offers what letting agents Sowerbys describe as “character features and modern home comforts”.

It includes an open-plan kitchen/dining room with Shaker-style units and an integrated oven and hob, as well as space for a fridge/freezer and dishwasher. 

The separate living room has a cast iron log burner in the centre, which is set into an eye-catching brick and stone hearth. There is also a TV point.

The master bedroom is particularly lovely and sits towards the rear of the cottage, enjoying uninterrupted field views, and there is also a further double bedroom and a good-sized single, which could also be used as a study.

View looking through the front window towards the shingle driveway enclosed by hedges and a gate

The property enjoys a lovely quiet village location - Credit: Sowerbys

Large garden extending towards open fields, paved patio terrace and brick-built outbuilding

The gardens are mainly laid to lawn with a patio terrace and field views - Credit: Sowerbys

Brick built outbuilding with arched entrance on a shingle path next to a patio terrace

There is an outbuilding in the garden which could be used for storage - Credit: Sowerbys

The family bathroom has also been well-fitted with a modern white suite featuring a bath with overhead shower and a heated towel rail.

Green-fingered tenants will no doubt fall in love with it, too: the large rear garden, which is mainly laid to lawn, features a number of mature trees, shrubs and hedges as well as raised brick flower beds.

There is also an additional garden room to the rear, plus a brick outbuilding and storage shed.

An ample driveway at the front also provides plenty of off-road parking.

You may also want to watch:

No pets or children are allowed.

For more information, contact Sowerbys on 01362 693591.

Would you like to stay up to date with the latest property news in your area? Sign up to our Eastern Daily Press newsletter for our pick of the best local property stories.

Most Read

  1. 1 New virus named after Norfolk village
  2. 2 'Vindicated at last' - Pension compensation on the horizon for WASPI women
  3. 3 Latitude labelled 'Covid fest' by health boss as staff forced to isolate
  1. 4 Holiday park bosses pay tribute to 'popular' worker murdered in Norfolk village
  2. 5 No club record bid from City for Armstrong
  3. 6 Driving instructor shares terrifying videos of NDR near misses
  4. 7 'Destination' fish and chip restaurant for sale
  5. 8 Eleven people taken to hospital after Banham Poultry chemical spill
  6. 9 New landlords hope to serve up Thai food in suburban pub
  7. 10 Full-back signs for Burnley after Canaries release
Fakenham News
King's Lynn News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A police officer stood at the front of a property on Middleton Crescent in New Costessey where two p

Norfolk Live

Brother and sister found dead in their home are named

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Cloud Nine's website gave the impression of a festival atmosphere but campers reported a lack of activities.

'It did not deliver': Glamping site vows to improve after guests hit out

Sabrina Johnson

Author Picture Icon
A police officer stands by the alleyway cordon at the back of a property on Middleton Crescent in Ne

Revealed: Siblings' bodies were found after father's death

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Jamie Mason, aged 46, was last seen on Friday at a campsite in Waxham.

Norfolk Live

Body believed to be missing man found near Norfolk coast

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus