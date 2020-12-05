Gallery

Published: 4:00 PM December 3, 2020 Updated: 4:15 PM December 3, 2020

This three-bedroom bungalow in Watton is on the market for offers in excess of £230,000 - Credit: Minors & Brady

A luxurious three-bedroom bungalow with an outdoor bar has come up for sale in Watton.

Those who dream of owning their own bar will love this spacious three-bedroom bungalow for sale in Watton, which is on the market with Minors & Brady for offers in excess of £230,000.

This property at Garden Close in Watton features a fully powered outdoor bar - Credit: Minors & Brady

The property, which is situated at Garden Close, features what Minors & Brady describe as an "entertaining garden", as it includes a fully powered outside bar and two areas of decking - the perfect spot to place a hot tub.

No need to worry if you're not blessed with green fingers, either, as the garden also includes an area of artificial grass, a timber shed and several raised flower beds.

One of two decking areas in the garden of this three-bed bungalow in Watton - Credit: Minors & Brady

Inside, the bungalow offers plenty of good-sized living space, which includes a lobby, entrance hall and spacious kitchen/breakfast room. This is a large and open space which includes tiled flooring throughout, a good range of wall and base units and a breakfast bar. There is also space for a cooker, washing machine and tumble dryer, as well as a dishwasher and fridge freezer.

Other highlights include a conservatory, good-sized lounge with double glazed bay window to the front and three bedrooms, including a larger than average master and a further double.

Inside the kitchen, featuring a good range of wall and base units and a useful breakfast bar - Credit: Minors & Brady

There is also a shower room with walk-in shower and a workshop which provides additional storage room.

To the front of the property there is a large driveway providing ample off-road parking for several vehicles.

A bedroom at this three-bedroom bungalow at Garden Close, Watton - Credit: Minors & Brady

For more information, contact Minors & Brady on 01362 536026.

PROPERTY FACTS

Garden Close, Watton

OIEO £230,000

Minors & Brady, 01362 536026, www.minorsandbrady.co.uk