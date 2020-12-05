Gallery
Norfolk bungalow with outdoor bar is for sale for £230,000
Rebecca MacNaughton
- Credit: Minors & Brady
A luxurious three-bedroom bungalow with an outdoor bar has come up for sale in Watton.
Those who dream of owning their own bar will love this spacious three-bedroom bungalow for sale in Watton, which is on the market with Minors & Brady for offers in excess of £230,000.
The property, which is situated at Garden Close, features what Minors & Brady describe as an "entertaining garden", as it includes a fully powered outside bar and two areas of decking - the perfect spot to place a hot tub.
No need to worry if you're not blessed with green fingers, either, as the garden also includes an area of artificial grass, a timber shed and several raised flower beds.
Inside, the bungalow offers plenty of good-sized living space, which includes a lobby, entrance hall and spacious kitchen/breakfast room. This is a large and open space which includes tiled flooring throughout, a good range of wall and base units and a breakfast bar. There is also space for a cooker, washing machine and tumble dryer, as well as a dishwasher and fridge freezer.
You may also want to watch:
Other highlights include a conservatory, good-sized lounge with double glazed bay window to the front and three bedrooms, including a larger than average master and a further double.
There is also a shower room with walk-in shower and a workshop which provides additional storage room.
Most Read
- 1 Part of A47 closed after crash between pedestrian and lorry
- 2 Talented 24-year-old opens new bakery in village
- 3 Busy petrol station on A140 closes due to 'unforeseen circumstances'
- 4 Never mind Santa's sleigh... how about a Christmas combine harvester?
- 5 Revealed: Coronavirus vaccine hubs in Norfolk
- 6 I don't watch Strictly but I'm in love with 'beacon of hope' Bill Bailey
- 7 Man hit by lorry on A47 rushed to hospital with serious injuries
- 8 'False start' for restaurants as some stay closed after lockdown
- 9 'More substantial than a Scotch egg': Pub creates the 'Botched egg'
- 10 Saver menus and pizzas - how pubs are opening under 'substantial meal' rule
To the front of the property there is a large driveway providing ample off-road parking for several vehicles.
For more information, contact Minors & Brady on 01362 536026.
PROPERTY FACTS
Garden Close, Watton
OIEO £230,000
Minors & Brady, 01362 536026, www.minorsandbrady.co.uk