Stylish bungalow to rent on edge of Norwich - and it even has a hot tub

Published: 2:24 PM June 10, 2021

Chalet bungalows of this size and finish rarely come up for rent in such a sought-after location, so prospective tenants will need to be quick if they want to settle in when it becomes available at the beginning of July.



The three-bedroom property in Thorpe St Andrew has been finished to an exceptional standard and even includes a hot tub in the garden for optimum luxury. It is available to rent for £1,250 per month on an initial 12-month tenancy.

Inside, the welcoming entrance hall provides access to all ground floor and first floor rooms, which include three double bedrooms, a family bathroom, utility room and the hub of the home: a large open-plan living space, which is located at the rear.



Although the space is open-plan – and therefore provides flexible living accommodation, which is also light and airy – it is also separated into more traditional sections to offer designated kitchen, dining and seating areas.



The kitchen itself is fully fitted with plenty of cupboard and worktop space and includes a gas Rangemaster cooker, integral dishwasher and fridge/freezer, as well as a central island, which offers ample dining and entertaining space.

The modern low-maintenance family bathroom is fitted with a bath with electric shower over

as well as a heated towel rail, washbasin and WC.



Two of the three double bedrooms are located on the ground floor and the master suite can be found upstairs, which is accessed by a set of stairs in the entrance hall to create a mezzanine feel. It is of a good-size, with plenty of space for your own furniture and a fitted double wardrobe.

Outside, the property has a south-facing garden which has been beautifully landscaped.

It is mainly laid to lawn with small easy-to-manage flower beds stocked with mature plants and bushes. There is also a patio area and wooden shed.



The property also has a hot tub available to prospective tenants, but the maintenance and upkeep would be their responsibility.

To the front of the home there is a gravel driveway offering ample parking for up to three vehicles.

The property is fired by gas central heating, has double glazing and is available from July 2.

For more information, contact Sowerbys on 01362 536024 .

