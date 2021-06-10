News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Stylish bungalow to rent on edge of Norwich - and it even has a hot tub

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 2:24 PM June 10, 2021   
Brick-built chalet-style bungalow set back from the road with shingled driveway and gate access

Bungalows of this size and style are rarely available in such a sought-after location in Thorpe St Andrew, a suburb of Norwich - Credit: Sowerbys

Chalet bungalows of this size and finish rarely come up for rent in such a sought-after location, so prospective tenants will need to be quick if they want to settle in when it becomes available at the beginning of July.

The three-bedroom property in Thorpe St Andrew has been finished to an exceptional standard and even includes a hot tub in the garden for optimum luxury. It is available to rent for £1,250 per month on an initial 12-month tenancy.

Contemporary open-plan living space with TV on chimney breast, tiled floors, cream sofa, open-plan to dining area

The open-plan living area is light and airy - Credit: Sowerbys

Contemporary living area with two cream sofas, TV on chimney breast, wooden door, high-gloss tiled floor

The stylish living area - Credit: Sowerbys

Inside, the welcoming entrance hall provides access to all ground floor and first floor rooms, which include three double bedrooms, a family bathroom, utility room and the hub of the home: a large open-plan living space, which is located at the rear.

Although the space is open-plan – and therefore provides flexible living accommodation, which is also light and airy – it is also separated into more traditional sections to offer designated kitchen, dining and seating areas. 

The kitchen itself is fully fitted with plenty of cupboard and worktop space and includes a gas Rangemaster cooker, integral dishwasher and fridge/freezer, as well as a central island, which offers ample dining and entertaining space.

Modern kitchen with white kitchen island, butler sink, hanging chandelier and four tables as part of breakfast bar

The kitchen is well-fitted with a good range of wall and base units and a big central island providing further work space and a breakfast bar - Credit: Sowerbys

Modern kitchen with base and wall cabinets, Rangemaster oven, white breakfast bar with white bar stools

The kitchen has patio doors opening out into the garden - Credit: Sowerbys

The modern low-maintenance family bathroom is fitted with a bath with electric shower over 
as well as a heated towel rail, washbasin and WC.

Two of the three double bedrooms are located on the ground floor and the master suite can be found upstairs, which is accessed by a set of stairs in the entrance hall to create a mezzanine feel. It is of a good-size, with plenty of space for your own furniture and a fitted double wardrobe.

Large double bedroom with bed, desk, pink embossed wallpaper and a bright window with curtains

There are two ground-floor bedrooms - Credit: Sowerbys

Double bedroom in a converted loft with skylight, sloping ceiling with eaves, mezzanine-style landing

The master bedroom is located on the first floor and has a mezzanine feel to it - Credit: Sowerbys

Outside, the property has a south-facing garden which has been beautifully landscaped. 
It is mainly laid to lawn with small easy-to-manage flower beds stocked with mature plants and bushes. There is also a patio area and wooden shed.

The property also has a hot tub available to prospective tenants, but the maintenance and upkeep would be their responsibility. 

Modern dining area with wooden circular table, four chairs and a shabby chic style drinks cabinet

The dining area at this three-bedroom bungalow in Thorpe St Andrew - Credit: Sowerbys

Garden at rear of brick-built bungalow with table, chairs, outdoor sofa, lawn and hot tub on a patio

The garden is low-maintenance and includes a hot tub which could be used by the tenant - Credit: Sowerbys

To the front of the home there is a gravel driveway offering ample parking for up to three vehicles.

The property is fired by gas central heating, has double glazing and is available from July 2.

For more information, contact Sowerbys on 01362 536024 .
 

