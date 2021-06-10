Stylish bungalow to rent on edge of Norwich - and it even has a hot tub
- Credit: Sowerbys
Chalet bungalows of this size and finish rarely come up for rent in such a sought-after location, so prospective tenants will need to be quick if they want to settle in when it becomes available at the beginning of July.
The three-bedroom property in Thorpe St Andrew has been finished to an exceptional standard and even includes a hot tub in the garden for optimum luxury. It is available to rent for £1,250 per month on an initial 12-month tenancy.
Inside, the welcoming entrance hall provides access to all ground floor and first floor rooms, which include three double bedrooms, a family bathroom, utility room and the hub of the home: a large open-plan living space, which is located at the rear.
Although the space is open-plan – and therefore provides flexible living accommodation, which is also light and airy – it is also separated into more traditional sections to offer designated kitchen, dining and seating areas.
The kitchen itself is fully fitted with plenty of cupboard and worktop space and includes a gas Rangemaster cooker, integral dishwasher and fridge/freezer, as well as a central island, which offers ample dining and entertaining space.
The modern low-maintenance family bathroom is fitted with a bath with electric shower over
as well as a heated towel rail, washbasin and WC.
Two of the three double bedrooms are located on the ground floor and the master suite can be found upstairs, which is accessed by a set of stairs in the entrance hall to create a mezzanine feel. It is of a good-size, with plenty of space for your own furniture and a fitted double wardrobe.
Outside, the property has a south-facing garden which has been beautifully landscaped.
It is mainly laid to lawn with small easy-to-manage flower beds stocked with mature plants and bushes. There is also a patio area and wooden shed.
The property also has a hot tub available to prospective tenants, but the maintenance and upkeep would be their responsibility.
To the front of the home there is a gravel driveway offering ample parking for up to three vehicles.
You may also want to watch:
The property is fired by gas central heating, has double glazing and is available from July 2.
For more information, contact Sowerbys on 01362 536024 .
Most Read
- 1 Women seriously injured after being trampled on by cows
- 2 Pub for sale after landlord dies of Covid
- 3 'No chance of rescheduling' - July events in jeopardy if lockdown extended
- 4 New images show £6.1m Norwich shopping street shake-up plans
- 5 Norwich City pulls out of BK8 shirt sponsorship deal
- 6 Gunn set for Norwich City return after £5m deal agreed
- 7 Passengers cut from car after crash on village road
- 8 Norwich City transfer rumours: A potential Buendia replacement?
- 9 Publican to stand trial over static caravans at Norfolk Broads pub site
- 10 Council-owned firm's building blunder costs £500k and leads to rebuild