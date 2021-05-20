News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Stylish apartment with roof terrace and city views for sale for £220,000

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 5:40 PM May 20, 2021   
Open-plan living space, large sash window, ceiling rose, bench dining table and breakfast bar with wooden worktop

There is a breakfast bar in the kitchen and an open-plan living space suitable for a large dining table and separate area for a sofa - Credit: Minors & Brady

A two-bedroom apartment with a roof terrace, offering views over Norwich city centre and space to entertain, has come up for sale for offers in excess of £220,000.

It's listed for sale with Minors & Brady and is located on Thorpe Road, around a two-minute walk from Norwich Railway Station and within walking distance of the main city.

Minors & Brady say that the roof terrace is a "massive benefit of the property", providing a large outdoor space that is ideal for entertaining. It includes an area of artificial grass and the potential for a lounge and bar area to be created, as well as offering far-reaching views over the city's skyline.

Roof terrace railing overlooking Norwich skyline with high rise flat, church and office block in distance

The roof terrace offers views over Norwich - Credit: Minors & Brady

Roof terrace with artificial grass, metal railing, corner sofa, outdoor rabbit hutch

The roof terrace is a good-sized entertaining space, with the potential to create a lounge and bar area - Credit: Minors & Brady

Bench style dining table, alcove shelves, arched recess with refrigerator, circular mirror, vase of flowers

The main living area offers lots of sociable entertaining space - Credit: Minors & Brady

Close up of kitchen with plants, fruit bowl, white base and wall level cabinets, wooden worktops

The kitchen is fitted with a modern range of Shaker-style wall and base units, as well as a breakfast bar and wooden-effect worktops - Credit: Minors & Brady

Inside, an entrance hall leads into an open-plan reception room with lots of space for a large dining table and a well-fitted kitchen area. It includes a range of wall and base units, wood-effect work surfaces, an integrated oven with hob and space for a washing machine, dishwasher and fridge/freezer. There's also a breakfast bar and a wine cooler.

The master bedroom is a good-sized double with fitted carpet and a built-in wardrobe. It has an en suite shower room and patio doors that lead on to the terrace.

Open-plan living space with breakfast bar, sofa, large sash window, alcove shelving, bench dining table

The open-plan living space is light and airy - Credit: Minors & Brady

Bright white double bedroom, dressing table, door to en suite, patio doors to terrace with artificial grass

The master bedroom has an en suite shower room and patio doors that lead out and on to the roof terrace - Credit: Minors & Brady

Period style building built of yellow sandstone bricks, allocated parking spaces behind railings off main road

The apartment on Thorpe Road, Norwich, comes with an allocated parking space - Credit: Minors & Brady

Open-plan living space painted grey walls bench dining table modern kitchen appliances sofa with footstool

The property centres around an open-plan living space with modern kitchen area - Credit: Minors & Brady

You may also want to watch:

The remaining bedroom, along with the rest of the living space, is served by a family bathroom with panelled bath.

The property also benefits from an allocated parking space, and is leasehold, with 110 years left on the lease and a £1008 p/a maintenance charge.

Contact Minors & Brady for more information.

PROPERTY FACTS
Thorpe Road, Norwich
OIEO £220,000
Minors & Brady, 01603 950174, www.minorsandbrady.co.uk

Norwich News
Norfolk

