Stylish apartment with roof terrace and city views for sale for £220,000
- Credit: Minors & Brady
A two-bedroom apartment with a roof terrace, offering views over Norwich city centre and space to entertain, has come up for sale for offers in excess of £220,000.
It's listed for sale with Minors & Brady and is located on Thorpe Road, around a two-minute walk from Norwich Railway Station and within walking distance of the main city.
Minors & Brady say that the roof terrace is a "massive benefit of the property", providing a large outdoor space that is ideal for entertaining. It includes an area of artificial grass and the potential for a lounge and bar area to be created, as well as offering far-reaching views over the city's skyline.
Inside, an entrance hall leads into an open-plan reception room with lots of space for a large dining table and a well-fitted kitchen area. It includes a range of wall and base units, wood-effect work surfaces, an integrated oven with hob and space for a washing machine, dishwasher and fridge/freezer. There's also a breakfast bar and a wine cooler.
The master bedroom is a good-sized double with fitted carpet and a built-in wardrobe. It has an en suite shower room and patio doors that lead on to the terrace.
The remaining bedroom, along with the rest of the living space, is served by a family bathroom with panelled bath.
The property also benefits from an allocated parking space, and is leasehold, with 110 years left on the lease and a £1008 p/a maintenance charge.
Contact Minors & Brady for more information.
PROPERTY FACTS
Thorpe Road, Norwich
OIEO £220,000
Minors & Brady, 01603 950174, www.minorsandbrady.co.uk