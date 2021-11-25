Huge family home with potential home gym is for sale for £725,000

The Willow, Foulsham, is on the market for offers in excess of £725,000 - Credit: Minors & Brady

A six-bedroom family home set in three quarters of an acre has come up for sale in Foulsham, near Reepham, for offers in excess of £725,000.

Selling agents Minors & Brady describe The Willow, situated off Chapel Lane, as a "charming and characterful" home. It is beautifully finished throughout and boasts four reception spaces, space for a gym and a somewhat unusual open-plan en suite in the master bedroom.

There is a large open-plan kitchen/breakfast room on the ground floor, which includes a breakfast bar and kitchen island in the centre, plus two ceramic sinks, a built-in dishwasher and a fitted cooker with hob. From here an open archway leads into the dining room.

The property is beautifully presented with lots of reception and living space - Credit: Minors & Brady

The lounge leading into the garden room - Credit: Minors & Brady

The dining room - Credit: Minors & Brady

The country-style kitchen/breakfast room - Credit: Minors & Brady

The garden room is currently used as a home gym but could easily be used as another dining or living space. It's very much an 'all weather' room - its underfloor heating and double-glazed windows keep it warm and cosy in the winter, and in the summer it benefits from a set of French doors which lead out into the private garden.

Three of the home's six spacious bedrooms are located on the ground floor, and are well-served by a shower room and a family bathroom.

Upstairs the first-floor landing leads on to three further double bedrooms, including one with its own Juliette balcony, which overlooks the garden.

The open-plan en suite bathroom in the master bedroom - Credit: Minors & Brady

The garden room is currently used as a home gym - Credit: Minors & Brady

The wooden outbuilding - Credit: Minors & Brady

The rear of the house overlooking the garden - Credit: Minors & Brady

The master suite is particularly impressive. It offers generous bedroom space and views over the garden, as well as its own open-plan en suite, complete with a walk-in glass shower, freestanding feature bath and a vanity unit.

Outside, The Willow is approached by a large brick weave driveway which provides ample off-road parking. Further parking is available at the side of the property, as well as in a double garage, and there is also a large wooden outbuilding.

To the rear there is a large lawn and a patio as well as several other seating spaces. The garden is fully enclosed by mature hedging.

For more information, contact Minors & Brady.

PROPERTY FACTS

Chapel Lane, Foulsham

Offers in excess of £725,000

Minors & Brady, 01362 536026, www.minorsandbrady.co.uk

