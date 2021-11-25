News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Huge family home with potential home gym is for sale for £725,000

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 11:45 AM November 25, 2021
Huge U-shaped family home off a private drive in Foulsham, Norfolk, which is for sale for £725,000

A six-bedroom family home set in three quarters of an acre has come up for sale in Foulsham, near Reepham, for offers in excess of £725,000.

Selling agents Minors & Brady describe The Willow, situated off Chapel Lane, as a "charming and characterful" home. It is beautifully finished throughout and boasts four reception spaces, space for a gym and a somewhat unusual open-plan en suite in the master bedroom.

There is a large open-plan kitchen/breakfast room on the ground floor, which includes a breakfast bar and kitchen island in the centre, plus two ceramic sinks, a built-in dishwasher and a fitted cooker with hob. From here an open archway leads into the dining room.

Reception room with half height wood panelling in a 6-bed house for sale in Foulsham, Norfolk

Large lounge with garden room in a 6-bed house for sale in Foulsham, Norfolk

Rustic yet contemporary dining space in a 6-bed family home for sale near Reepham in Norfolk

Rustic country kitchen in a 6-bed family home for sale in Foulsham, Norfolk

The garden room is currently used as a home gym but could easily be used as another dining or living space. It's very much an 'all weather' room - its underfloor heating and double-glazed windows keep it warm and cosy in the winter, and in the summer it benefits from a set of French doors which lead out into the private garden.

Three of the home's six spacious bedrooms are located on the ground floor, and are well-served by a shower room and a family bathroom.

Upstairs the first-floor landing leads on to three further double bedrooms, including one with its own Juliette balcony, which overlooks the garden.

Large modern open-plan en suite bath and bedroom in a 6-bed house for sale in Foulsham

Home gym in a converted brick built conservatory in a 6-bed house for sale in Foulsham

Large L-shaped timber outbuilding in the grounds of a 6-bed home for sale in Foulsham, Norfolk

Large brick-built two-storey property with six bedrooms for sale off Chapel Lane, Foulsham

The master suite is particularly impressive. It offers generous bedroom space and views over the garden, as well as its own open-plan en suite, complete with a walk-in glass shower, freestanding feature bath and a vanity unit. 

Outside, The Willow is approached by a large brick weave driveway which provides ample off-road parking. Further parking is available at the side of the property, as well as in a double garage, and there is also a large wooden outbuilding.

To the rear there is a large lawn and a patio as well as several other seating spaces. The garden is fully enclosed by mature hedging.

For more information, contact Minors & Brady.

PROPERTY FACTS
Chapel Lane, Foulsham
Offers in excess of £725,000
Minors & Brady, 01362 536026, www.minorsandbrady.co.uk

