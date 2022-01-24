£1.1m home with its own cinema room and bar is for sale

The property sits in an acre of grounds with access to a 3.5 acre woodland at the back - Credit: Minors & Brady

A six-bedroom home nestled within a private development in Fleggburgh has come up for sale for offers over £1.1m - complete with its own private cinema room and bar in the annex.

The property offers the best of both worlds, with an integrated home entertainment system, modern appliances and a chance to enjoy the great outdoors, as it comes with exclusive access to around 3.5 acres of woodland to the rear, which it shares with four neighbouring properties. Selling agents Minors & Brady say it would be "ideal for those seeking a peaceful village lifestyle in the countryside."

The property enjoys a huge wraparound garden and is surrounded by woodland at the rear - Credit: Minors & Brady

The kitchen/living space - Credit: Minors & Brady

The garden room - Credit: Minors & Brady

Other highlights include the grand entrance hall, luxury cinema room - complete with underfloor heating and a hardwired sound system - and the impressive open-plan kitchen and family room.

The kitchen is exceptionally well-kitted out. Integrated appliances include a fridge, freezer, dishwasher and a built-in wine fridge and there is also a large island in the centre which is home to a hob and griddle. Along the rear wall of the kitchen there is a combi oven, combi oven/microwave, steamer oven, coffee machine and two warming drawers, as well as plenty of storage and entertaining space - perfect for a party or a big family gathering.

The entrance hall with the grand staircase leading up to the first floor - Credit: Minors & Brady

The property offers lots of reception space, including a lounge, open-plan family room/kitchen and a cinema room - Credit: Minors & Brady

The kitchen is well-kitted out with modern appliances - Credit: Minors & Brady

The ground floor also offers a garden room, utility space, lounge and study, and the main bedrooms are located off a galleried landing on the first floor.

Bedroom two and three both have access to their own private en suites while bedrooms four, five and six share access to a large 'Jack and Jill'-style bathroom.

The master bedroom is located on the top floor and has its own dressing room with fitted wardrobes as well as a luxury en suite with a separate bath and shower.

The master bedroom is located on the top floor - Credit: Minors & Brady

There is a games room with a bar above the triple garage - Credit: Minors & Brady

Outside, the one-acre private garden has been beautifully landscaped and is bordered by hedging and fencing through which you can access the woods.

The property also has a triple garage with an annex space over the top. This is currently used as a games room with a fully functioning bar and a separate cloakroom.

PROPERTY FACTS

Main Road, Fleggburgh

Offers in excess of £1,100,000

Minors & Brady, 01493 806188, www.minorsandbrady.co.uk

