£1.1m home with its own cinema room and bar is for sale
- Credit: Minors & Brady
A six-bedroom home nestled within a private development in Fleggburgh has come up for sale for offers over £1.1m - complete with its own private cinema room and bar in the annex.
The property offers the best of both worlds, with an integrated home entertainment system, modern appliances and a chance to enjoy the great outdoors, as it comes with exclusive access to around 3.5 acres of woodland to the rear, which it shares with four neighbouring properties. Selling agents Minors & Brady say it would be "ideal for those seeking a peaceful village lifestyle in the countryside."
Other highlights include the grand entrance hall, luxury cinema room - complete with underfloor heating and a hardwired sound system - and the impressive open-plan kitchen and family room.
The kitchen is exceptionally well-kitted out. Integrated appliances include a fridge, freezer, dishwasher and a built-in wine fridge and there is also a large island in the centre which is home to a hob and griddle. Along the rear wall of the kitchen there is a combi oven, combi oven/microwave, steamer oven, coffee machine and two warming drawers, as well as plenty of storage and entertaining space - perfect for a party or a big family gathering.
The ground floor also offers a garden room, utility space, lounge and study, and the main bedrooms are located off a galleried landing on the first floor.
Bedroom two and three both have access to their own private en suites while bedrooms four, five and six share access to a large 'Jack and Jill'-style bathroom.
The master bedroom is located on the top floor and has its own dressing room with fitted wardrobes as well as a luxury en suite with a separate bath and shower.
Most Read
- 1 'Heartbroken' pet owner thanks community after missing dog found dead
- 2 Murder inquiry as teenage woman dies after car crash in Norfolk village
- 3 Man in 30s dead, two arrested on suspicion of murder in Norfolk town
- 4 'Absolute insanity' - Village' in massive backlash to homes plan
- 5 Wrestler sheds five stone in one last bid to chase his American dream
- 6 Man in 50s dies after medical incident in field
- 7 Devastated family wrongly told prisoner hanged himself weeks before release
- 8 How Covid restrictions will change in England this week
- 9 Queen flown by helicopter to Sandringham Estate
- 10 Vicar’s astonishing outburst against the Bishop in town's long-running row
Outside, the one-acre private garden has been beautifully landscaped and is bordered by hedging and fencing through which you can access the woods.
The property also has a triple garage with an annex space over the top. This is currently used as a games room with a fully functioning bar and a separate cloakroom.
For more information, contact Minors & Brady.
PROPERTY FACTS
Main Road, Fleggburgh
Offers in excess of £1,100,000
Minors & Brady, 01493 806188, www.minorsandbrady.co.uk
Would you like to stay up to date with the latest property news in your area? Sign up to our Eastern Daily Press newsletter for our pick of the best local property stories.