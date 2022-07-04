Former vicarage set in four acres is for sale for £1.5m

The Vicarage, Ranworth, is for sale at a guide price of £1.5m - Credit: Savills

A former vicarage set in four acres of gardens and meadows has come up for sale in the Norfolk Broads for £1.5m.

The Vicarage in Ranworth was built in 1865 to a classical style, although it is not listed. It enjoys an elevated and private position, as well as converted outbuildings and views over Ranworth and Malthouse Broad.

Ben Rivett, property agent at Savills, who is selling the home, says: "This is such a lovely house. Elegant, good looking and with a commanding position, with the added asset of the coach house giving plenty of opportunities."

The drawing room - Credit: Savills

The living and dining space - Credit: Savills

The modern kitchen space, which has a breakfast bar - Credit: Savills

Internally, the house features well-proportioned rooms, typical of the period, as well as a charming range of period features such as shuttered sash windows, original flooring, high skirtings and fireplaces on both the first and second floors.

Throughout their time here the current owners have made sympathetic changes to modernise the property, including creating an impressive part open-plan living space.

It features kitchen and dining areas as well as a large breakfast island, Aga and double-sided wood burner in the centre, and is sociable and inviting, creating a fantastic focal point to the rest of the house.

The semi open-plan living space has a double-sided wood burner and is great focal point to the space - Credit: Savills

The sitting/TV room - Credit: Savills

The entrance hall with stairs leading up to the bedrooms - Credit: Savills

Other highlights include the drawing room, which has full-height sash windows to two sides, looking south, and the sitting/TV room which has a wood burner.

Further ground-floor rooms include a study and utility and boot room.

Upstairs, a large landing leads on to the main bedrooms, which includes the master with its adjoining dressing room, and three further doubles. There is also a family bath/shower room and a further bathroom and cloakroom.

A separate staircase leads up to a further bedroom and store room, which could offer potential for another bedroom or bathroom, and there is also a fifth bedroom.

The coach house has been converted into extra accommodation - Credit: Savills

The kitchen space in the converted coach house, The Hayloft - Credit: Savills

One of the two bedrooms in the converted coach house at The Vicarage - Credit: Savills

The property also includes a converted coach house, which provides ancillary accommodation and could be a lucrative holiday let. It has a games room and kitchen/dining area on the ground floor, with two bedrooms, a shower room, sitting room and kitchen/breakfast area on the floor above.

There is also a separate one-bedroom shepherd's hut.

The property and its outbuildings sit in around four acres, extending up to the edge of village. The main gardens sit to the south and west of the property and include sweeping lawns, herbaceous beds, shrubs and wildflower areas, as well as a selection of fine trees.

The grounds also include a one-bed shepherd's hut - Credit: Savills

The grounds surrounding The Vicarage, Ranworth, extend to around four acres - Credit: Savills

The grounds around The Vicarage, Ranworth, include gardens and meadows - Credit: Savills

The house itself is trained with wisteria and roses and to the rear there is a cobbled courtyard, which provides a lovely sheltered area for dining al fresco. There is also ample off-road parking thanks to a shingle drive.

The surrounding meadows stretch from the east to the south of the house and include a number of fenced paddocks, with views from the gardens over to Malthouse Broad and back to the church.

PROPERTY FACTS

Ranworth, Norwich

Guide price: £1,500,000

Savills, 01603 229229

www.savills.com

