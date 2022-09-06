Four-bed home with panoramic sea views up for sale for £800k 

A four-bed home located on the edge of Sheringham has come up for sale at a guide price of £800,000 – and it offers some of the town's best views.

The property is situated on Conway Road and is called The Top House due to its elevated position offering both sea and field views.

The home is described by selling agents, Arnolds Keys, as an “ideal family property”, with two generously-sized reception rooms, four bedrooms and beautifully maintained terraced gardens.

Accommodation includes an entrance hall, cloakroom and sitting room on the ground floor, as well as a good-sized sun room offering panoramic views and a door to the garden.

The dining room is another lovely space and has windows to two sides as well as a polished wood floor and three ornate alcoves.

The kitchen is well-fitted, offering a good range of pine base and wall cupboards, laminated work surfaces and an integrated dishwasher. It also has tiled walls and floor and a peninsular unit in the centre, plus space for a gas cooker.

Adjacent to this there is a shower room, and a further garden room/utility area provides additional storage.

Upstairs, all four bedrooms enjoy fantastic views, and the master bedroom has windows to the front and side as well as triple-fitted wardrobes and further built-in storage.

The bedrooms are served by a good-sized family bathroom which features a panelled bath with a shower and telephone-style mixer tap. There is also a vanity unit with built-in storage.

Outside, the property has a detached single garage and enough off-road parking space for one vehicle.

The surrounding gardens have been skilfully landscaped and feature terraced lawns and several flower and shrub areas. There is also a paved patio area over the garage, offering lovely views to the south and west, and a pedestrian gate to the side leads to the path alongside Beeston Hill.

