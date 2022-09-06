News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Lifestyle > Property

Four-bed home with panoramic sea views up for sale for £800k 

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 9:18 AM September 6, 2022
The Top House, off Conway Road, Sheringham, which offers panoramic views and is for sale for £800k

The Top House, Sheringham, enjoys a lovely elevated position and offers panoramic views - Credit: Arnolds Keys

A four-bed home located on the edge of Sheringham has come up for sale at a guide price of £800,000 – and it offers some of the town's best views.

The property is situated on Conway Road and is called The Top House due to its elevated position offering both sea and field views.

The home is described by selling agents, Arnolds Keys, as an “ideal family property”, with two generously-sized reception rooms, four bedrooms and beautifully maintained terraced gardens.

Aerial view off Conway Road, Sheringham, where The Top House is for sale for £800,000 with Arnolds Keys

The Top House, off Conway Road, sits on the top of the cliff on the edge of Sheringham - Credit: Arnolds Keys

Panoramic view from The Top House, off Conway Road, Sheringham, which is for sale for £800k

The property offers far-reaching views, not just of the coast but further inland too - Credit: Arnolds Keys

Accommodation includes an entrance hall, cloakroom and sitting room on the ground floor, as well as a good-sized sun room offering panoramic views and a door to the garden. 

The dining room is another lovely space and has windows to two sides as well as a polished wood floor and three ornate alcoves.

The kitchen is well-fitted, offering a good range of pine base and wall cupboards, laminated work surfaces and an integrated dishwasher. It also has tiled walls and floor and a peninsular unit in the centre, plus space for a gas cooker. 

Adjacent to this there is a shower room, and a further garden room/utility area provides additional storage.

Fitted pine kitchen at The Top House, Sheringham, which is on the market for £800k

The kitchen is well-fitted with pine cabinets - Credit: Arnolds Keys

Lovely large sitting room with timber beams and wooden floors at The Top House, Sheringham, which is for sale for £800k

The sitting room - Credit: Arnolds Keys

Most Read

  1. 1 A47 reopens following serious crash involving lorry and pedestrian
  2. 2 Concerns for missing 13-year-old from Norfolk village
  3. 3 This is when thunderstorms will hit Norfolk this week
  1. 4 Weather warning issued with thunderstorms to hit East Anglia
  2. 5 'I will miss it' - City butcher hangs up apron after nearly 40 years
  3. 6 Huge clean-up operation begins after piles of rubbish left at Sundown
  4. 7 Firefighters tackle huge wildfire in village beauty spot
  5. 8 Man in his 50s dies after crash in Swaffham
  6. 9 Heavy traffic on A47 near Norwich after three-vehicle crash
  7. 10 Hospital patient overdosed after twice gaining access to medicine store

Upstairs, all four bedrooms enjoy fantastic views, and the master bedroom has windows to the front and side as well as triple-fitted wardrobes and further built-in storage. 

Sun room with huge windows and panoramic views at a 4-bed house for sale in Sheringham, Norfolk, for £800k

The sun room - Credit: Arnolds Keys

Dining room with 8-seater pine table at The Top House, Sheringham, which is for sale for £800k

The dining room - Credit: Arnolds Keys

The bedrooms are served by a good-sized family bathroom which features a panelled bath with a shower and telephone-style mixer tap. There is also a vanity unit with built-in storage.

Outside, the property has a detached single garage and enough off-road parking space for one vehicle. 

Master bedroom with fitted wardrobes at The Top House, Sheringham, which is for sale with Arnolds Keys for £800k

The master bedroom enjoys lovely views and has fitted wardrobes - Credit: Arnolds Keys

Shady garden of The Top House, off Conway Road, Sheringham, which is for sale at a guide price of £800,000

The gardens around The Top House in Sheringham are beautifully landscaped with various areas of interest - Credit: Arnolds Keys

The surrounding gardens have been skilfully landscaped and feature terraced lawns and several flower and shrub areas. There is also a paved patio area over the garage, offering lovely views to the south and west, and a pedestrian gate to the side leads to the path alongside Beeston Hill. 

For more information, contact Arnolds Keys. 

PROPERTY FACTS 
Conway Road, Sheringham 
Guide price: £800,000 
Arnolds Keys, 01263 822373 
www.arnoldskeys.com 

Would you like to stay up to date with the latest property news in your area? Sign up to the Eastern Daily Press newsletter for our pick of the best local property stories.

Sheringham News
North Norfolk News

Don't Miss

db_Weird_Horning_June20

5 of the most picturesque places in Norfolk

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
A big seafood platter made at Wells Crab House. 

7 of the best places to eat seafood in Norfolk

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Mark Dye

This is a village, not a city - so why is sewage reaching our chalk stream?

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon
xxx_siandiggineskarenberryman_seapalling_sep22

'We're not strong swimmers' - Women saved three lives at Sea Palling

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon