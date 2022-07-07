Bag a bargain as three-bed barn conversion goes up for sale at auction

A three-bedroom barn conversion will go under the hammer at auction later this month, guided at a price of £300,000 - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

A detached three-bedroom barn conversion in Swannington near Taverham will go under the hammer at auction later this month.

Auction House East Anglia, selling the property, describe it as a "tastefully converted" single-storey barn and have listed it for sale with a guide price of £300,000 - although, due to the nature of the sale, it may fetch for even higher.

Inside the living room - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

The large fitted kitchen - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

The property has been tenanted for a number of years but is now to be sold with vacant possession and needs some minor improvements.

Accommodation includes a large lounge and farmhouse-style kitchen as well as a conservatory, bathroom and three bedrooms.

It is situated in private and secluded gardens in a picturesque village around seven miles from Norwich.

Inside one of the three ground-floor bedrooms - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

The property sits in a private, secluded garden in the village of Swannington - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

The auction will take place at 11am on Wednesday, July 27. For more information, including legal packs, contact Auction House East Anglia.

PROPERTY FACTS

The Street, Swannington

Guide price: £300,000

Auction House East Anglia, 01603 505100

www.auctionhouse.co.uk/eastanglia

