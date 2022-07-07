News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Bag a bargain as three-bed barn conversion goes up for sale at auction

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 4:45 PM July 7, 2022
Exterior of a single-storey brick built barn conversion in Swannington, near Norwich, which is for sale at auction

A three-bedroom barn conversion will go under the hammer at auction later this month, guided at a price of £300,000 - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

A detached three-bedroom barn conversion in Swannington near Taverham will go under the hammer at auction later this month.

Auction House East Anglia, selling the property, describe it as a "tastefully converted" single-storey barn and have listed it for sale with a guide price of £300,000 - although, due to the nature of the sale, it may fetch for even higher.

Large living room leading into the kitchen of a three-bed, single-storey barn conversion for sale at auction in Swannington

Inside the living room - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

Huge fitted kitchen in a three-bed barn conversion for sale in Swannington, near Norwich

The large fitted kitchen - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

The property has been tenanted for a number of years but is now to be sold with vacant possession and needs some minor improvements.

Accommodation includes a large lounge and farmhouse-style kitchen as well as a conservatory, bathroom and three bedrooms.

It is situated in private and secluded gardens in a picturesque village around seven miles from Norwich.

Double bedroom in a three-bed barn conversion for sale at auction with a guide price of £300,000

Inside one of the three ground-floor bedrooms - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

Exterior of brick-built single-storey barn in private gardens in Swannington which is for sale at auction

The property sits in a private, secluded garden in the village of Swannington - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

The auction will take place at 11am on Wednesday, July 27. For more information, including legal packs, contact Auction House East Anglia.

PROPERTY FACTS
The Street, Swannington
Guide price: £300,000
Auction House East Anglia, 01603 505100
www.auctionhouse.co.uk/eastanglia

