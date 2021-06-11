Listed period home with colour in every room for sale for £700,000

Published: 2:30 PM June 11, 2021

From the outside it looks like a fine period home but inside it is a feast of colour - if you're looking for a home full of both personality and elegance then this five-bedroom, Grade II listed property for sale in Fleggburgh surely ticks all the boxes.

The Shrubbery is believed to date back to the mid-18th century, although it has later additions, and was added to the British Listed Buildings register in the 1950s.

It offers a wealth of period features, including sash windows, original fireplaces and exposed wooden floors, all of which are emphasised by its bright and colourful decor, with each of the rooms having its own rainbow-inspired colour scheme. It's currently for sale with William H Brown Select at a guide price of £700,000.

Highlights include the drawing room with exposed beams and a pamment hearth, the modern country-style kitchen featuring bright blue Shaker-style cabinets, and the sitting room, which has a sash window, brick flooring and a wood burner set in an open fireplace, which is open to the snug.

There are five reception rooms and five bedrooms in total, as well as two bathrooms and a useful utility space. The master bedroom also has a walk-in dressing room.

Outside, there are neat lawned gardens to the front and side of the property, as well as a sun terrace, which can be accessed by a set of French doors from the snug.

There is also a gravelled area to the rear, offering lovely views over the neighbouring meadows, and a double cart-lodge with power and light.

Contact William H Brown Select for further details.



PROPERTY FACTS

Rollesby Road, Fleggburgh

Guide price: £700,000

William H Brown Select, 01603 950112, www.williamhbrown.co.uk