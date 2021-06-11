News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Listed period home with colour in every room for sale for £700,000

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 2:30 PM June 11, 2021   
Classic period dining room with long wooden table, woodburner in fireplace, bright green walls

Inside the dining room at The Shrubbery in Fleggburgh, which is for sale - Credit: William H Brown Select

From the outside it looks like a fine period home but inside it is a feast of colour - if you're looking for a home full of both personality and elegance then this five-bedroom, Grade II listed property for sale in Fleggburgh surely ticks all the boxes.

Fine period home set back from the road with lawns at the front and a shingle driveway

The Shrubbery, Fleggburgh, is Grade II listed - Credit: William H Brown Select

The Shrubbery is believed to date back to the mid-18th century, although it has later additions, and was added to the British Listed Buildings register in the 1950s.

It offers a wealth of period features, including sash windows, original fireplaces and exposed wooden floors, all of which are emphasised by its bright and colourful decor, with each of the rooms having its own rainbow-inspired colour scheme. It's currently for sale with William H Brown Select at a guide price of £700,000.

Highlights include the drawing room with exposed beams and a pamment hearth, the modern country-style kitchen featuring bright blue Shaker-style cabinets, and the sitting room, which has a sash window, brick flooring and a wood burner set in an open fireplace, which is open to the snug.

Period-style sitting room with walls painted bright red, a woodburner set into an ornate fireplace, velvet chaise longue

The property has been painted an assortment of bright colours to show off its period features - Credit: William H Brown Select

Country style kitchen with exposed beams, rustic dining table, butler sink and pale blue wooden cabinets

The country-style kitchen has a tiled floor and a range of stylish Shaker-style cabinets, all painted blue - Credit: William H Brown Select

Reception room with exposed timber beams, open hearth with wood burner, bright walls painted orange

There are five reception rooms in total, all painted vibrant colours - Credit: William H Brown Select

Free-standing copper bath beside plush velvet arm chair under a skylight in bathroom with plants either side

One of two bathrooms at the property, which features a freestanding copper bath - Credit: William H Brown Select

There are five reception rooms and five bedrooms in total, as well as two bathrooms and a useful utility space. The master bedroom also has a walk-in dressing room.

Outside, there are neat lawned gardens to the front and side of the property, as well as a sun terrace, which can be accessed by a set of French doors from the snug.

Large double bedroom with wooden sleigh bed, walls painted green, ornate vanity unit and windows with pink curtains

One of five bedrooms at this period property for sale in Fleggburgh - Credit: William H Brown Select

Large double bedroom with wooden floors, high ceilings, chandelier and walls papered and painted bright purple

One of five double bedrooms at the property, each with their own colour scheme - Credit: William H Brown Select

Large double bedroom with tropical style wallpaper, wall painted bright blue and hanging sparkly chandelier

Each of the bedrooms has its own colour scheme - Credit: William H Brown Select

Double bedroom with large four-posted bed, wooden floors, bright green painted walls, white rug and sash windows

The Shrubbery in Fleggburgh has five bedrooms - Credit: William H Brown Select

There is also a gravelled area to the rear, offering lovely views over the neighbouring meadows, and a double cart-lodge with power and light.

Contact William H Brown Select for further details.

PROPERTY FACTS
Rollesby Road, Fleggburgh
Guide price: £700,000
William H Brown Select, 01603 950112, www.williamhbrown.co.uk

