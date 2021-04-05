Luxury riverside home with private sauna is for sale for £1m

Published: 10:15 AM April 5, 2021

The Ship, Beccles, is on the market for offers over £1,000,000 - Credit: Frank Estate Agency

A five-bedroom home situated on the banks of the River Waveney has come up for sale for offers over £1,000,000.

The Ship on Bridge Street, Beccles, is described by Frank Estate Agency as a "stunning riverside home".

Originally a pub, which closed sometime in the 1970s, it has undergone extensive renovation and now mixes stylish modern features with charming original details - including a gorgeous private sauna on the ground floor and a large riverside terrace.

Other highlights include its large open-plan living space and a contemporary kitchen, which is fitted with a range of bespoke walnut-inspired cabinets, plus Corian work surfaces and a large island unit in the centre.

The Ship, Beccles, is for sale for offers over £1,000,000 - Credit: Frank Estate Agency

The sitting room has retained a distinctive cosy feel and includes a wood burning stove and original wooden beams, which offer a lovely contrast to the openness of its far-reaching river views.

In addition, the ground floor offers a snug, beautifully located on the riverside, plus a useful laundry room and a guest suite with shower room.

The Ship in Beccles combines modern living space with impressive period details - Credit: Frank Estate Agency

The master bedroom can be found upstairs. It enjoys a great deal of privacy from the main house, as it is accessed by a second staircase, and is complete with walk-in closet and en suite as well as gorgeous vaulted ceilings and access to a decked roof garden, allowing residents to take full advantage of the area’s stunning scenery.

Inside the kitchen at The Ship, Beccles - Credit: Frank Estate Agency

There are also three en suite double bedrooms on this floor.

Outside, there is a courtyard garden and a river terrace, which offers a lovely al fresco dining spot, as well as a private mooring that extends to approximately 50ft.

The courtyard garden at The Ship, Beccles, which is for sale for offers over £1,000,000 - Credit: Frank Estate Agency

There is also plenty of off-road parking, thanks to a tandem-length garage, and an electric car charging point.

PROPERTY FACTS

Bridge Street, Beccles

Offers over £1,000,000

Frank Estate Agency, 01502 800451, www.frankestateagency.co.uk