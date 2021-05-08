Make it modern: Norfolk rectory goes up for sale after renovation
- Credit: Strutt & Parker
If you've been looking for a home where you can make the most of village life, then The Rectory in Catfield, nestled in the heart of the Norfolk Broads, is worth a viewing.
Tucked between a parish church on one side and country fields on the other, the modern four-bedroom detached property offers genuine peace and privacy – as well as all the mod-cons you'd expect, after the owners carried out a major renovation five years ago.
It's now for sale with Strutt & Parker for offers over £895,000 and offers flexible accommodation, bright interiors and lovely gardens.
The reception rooms at the property, which include a sitting room, piano room and snug, provide free-flowing living space, with French or bi-fold doors leading outside and on to a large terrace. There is also a separate, self-contained dining room, which is accessed off the main entrance hall.
The kitchen is spacious and contemporary and includes Karndean flooring and a two-oven AGA, as well as a large quartz island.
There is also a conservatory, utility room and cloakroom on the ground floor.
Upstairs you will find four good-sized bedrooms and a family bathroom, all of which are south-facing and enjoy lovely views over the gardens. Two are currently used as a home studio/office, so offer further flexibility.
But it's the master suite that is particularly noteworthy, as it also features a walk-in dressing room and a luxury en suite with two sinks, a free-standing bath and a large rain shower.
According to Strutt & Parker, the property enjoys a "wonderful" garden setting in around half an acre, with its large evening terrace, nestled under the neighbouring church, providing ample al fresco dining space. There is also a water feature on the lawns, plus elegant outside lighting and a large garden shed that's fully powered.
A large gravel driveway also provides ample off-road parking, with space for numerous vehicles.
Contact Strutt & Parker for more information.
PROPERTY FACTS
Catfield, Norfolk
OIEO £895,000
Strutt & Parker, 01603 950079, www.struttandparker.com