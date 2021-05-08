Make it modern: Norfolk rectory goes up for sale after renovation

Published: 6:00 AM May 8, 2021

This four-bedroom rectory in Catfield has come on to the market for offers over £895,000 - Credit: Strutt & Parker

If you've been looking for a home where you can make the most of village life, then The Rectory in Catfield, nestled in the heart of the Norfolk Broads, is worth a viewing.

Tucked between a parish church on one side and country fields on the other, the modern four-bedroom detached property offers genuine peace and privacy – as well as all the mod-cons you'd expect, after the owners carried out a major renovation five years ago.

It's now for sale with Strutt & Parker for offers over £895,000 and offers flexible accommodation, bright interiors and lovely gardens.

The sitting room, which features large windows and a feature fireplace - Credit: Strutt & Parker

The kitchen is modern and spacious with a huge island in the centre and durable Karndean flooring - Credit: Strutt & Parker

The piano room has bi-fold doors opening into the spacious, light entrance hall with stairs leading up to the property's four bedrooms - Credit: Strutt & Parker

The reception rooms at the property, which include a sitting room, piano room and snug, provide free-flowing living space, with French or bi-fold doors leading outside and on to a large terrace. There is also a separate, self-contained dining room, which is accessed off the main entrance hall.

The kitchen is spacious and contemporary and includes Karndean flooring and a two-oven AGA, as well as a large quartz island.

There is also a conservatory, utility room and cloakroom on the ground floor.

Inside the master bedroom at The Rectory, Catfield, which also features a walk-in dressing room and an en suite - Credit: Strutt & Parker

The property offers three bath/shower rooms - Credit: Strutt & Parker

One of four double bedrooms at The Rectory in Catfield, which is on the market for offers over £895,000 - Credit: Strutt & Parker

Upstairs you will find four good-sized bedrooms and a family bathroom, all of which are south-facing and enjoy lovely views over the gardens. Two are currently used as a home studio/office, so offer further flexibility.

But it's the master suite that is particularly noteworthy, as it also features a walk-in dressing room and a luxury en suite with two sinks, a free-standing bath and a large rain shower.

According to Strutt & Parker, the property enjoys a "wonderful" garden setting in around half an acre, with its large evening terrace, nestled under the neighbouring church, providing ample al fresco dining space. There is also a water feature on the lawns, plus elegant outside lighting and a large garden shed that's fully powered.

At the rear of the property there is a large evening terrace, which is perfect for al fresco dining - Credit: Strutt & Parker

The gardens at The Rectory, Catfield, extend to around half an acre - Credit: Strutt & Parker

A large gravel driveway also provides ample off-road parking, with space for numerous vehicles.

