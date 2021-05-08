News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Make it modern: Norfolk rectory goes up for sale after renovation

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 6:00 AM May 8, 2021   
Large modern country house with huge gravel sweeping drive lawned gardens and trees with a gate

This four-bedroom rectory in Catfield has come on to the market for offers over £895,000 - Credit: Strutt & Parker

If you've been looking for a home where you can make the most of village life, then The Rectory in Catfield, nestled in the heart of the Norfolk Broads, is worth a viewing.

Tucked between a parish church on one side and country fields on the other, the modern four-bedroom detached property offers genuine peace and privacy – as well as all the mod-cons you'd expect, after the owners carried out a major renovation five years ago.

It's now for sale with Strutt & Parker for offers over £895,000 and offers flexible accommodation, bright interiors and lovely gardens.

Modern living room with big L-shaped sofa, separate arm chair, feature fireplace and two big windows

The sitting room, which features large windows and a feature fireplace - Credit: Strutt & Parker

Modern white and green kitchen with glossy island, oak table and six chairs, open-plan space

The kitchen is modern and spacious with a huge island in the centre and durable Karndean flooring - Credit: Strutt & Parker

Floral wallpaper over bifold doors opening into a piano room, striped stairs leading up, oak entrance hall floor

The piano room has bi-fold doors opening into the spacious, light entrance hall with stairs leading up to the property's four bedrooms - Credit: Strutt & Parker

The reception rooms at the property, which include a sitting room, piano room and snug, provide free-flowing living space, with French or bi-fold doors leading outside and on to a large terrace. There is also a separate, self-contained dining room, which is accessed off the main entrance hall.

The kitchen is spacious and contemporary and includes Karndean flooring and a two-oven AGA, as well as a large quartz island. 

There is also a conservatory, utility room and cloakroom on the ground floor.

Double bed against wall of a spacious bedroom with bright yellow linen and two windows overlooking gardens

Inside the master bedroom at The Rectory, Catfield, which also features a walk-in dressing room and an en suite - Credit: Strutt & Parker

Modern bathroom with freestanding bath, wet room style shower and garden views

The property offers three bath/shower rooms - Credit: Strutt & Parker

Pale green double bedroom with white double bed, green curtains, bedspread, side table and floral paintings

One of four double bedrooms at The Rectory in Catfield, which is on the market for offers over £895,000 - Credit: Strutt & Parker

Upstairs you will find four good-sized bedrooms and a family bathroom, all of which are south-facing and enjoy lovely views over the gardens. Two are currently used as a home studio/office, so offer further flexibility.

But it's the master suite that is particularly noteworthy, as it also features a walk-in dressing room and a luxury en suite with two sinks, a free-standing bath and a large rain shower.

According to Strutt & Parker, the property enjoys a "wonderful" garden setting in around half an acre, with its large evening terrace, nestled under the neighbouring church, providing ample al fresco dining space. There is also a water feature on the lawns, plus elegant outside lighting and a large garden shed that's fully powered.

Large patio terrace with wooden table, separate sofa and chairs surrounded by pots, shrubs and trees

At the rear of the property there is a large evening terrace, which is perfect for al fresco dining - Credit: Strutt & Parker

Large brick-built family home with conservatory overlooking rear garden with lawns and water feature

The gardens at The Rectory, Catfield, extend to around half an acre - Credit: Strutt & Parker

A large gravel driveway also provides ample off-road parking, with space for numerous vehicles.

Contact Strutt & Parker for more information.

PROPERTY FACTS
Catfield, Norfolk
OIEO £895,000
Strutt & Parker, 01603 950079, www.struttandparker.com

