Quirky home created out of a former farm building is for sale for £595k

A unique opportunity to acquire an "enchanting" country residence has come up for sale in Bessingham, north Norfolk, for over half a million pounds.

The Pump House is for sale with Sowerbys at a guide price of £595,000 and is described as a "unique and enchanting country residence".

The present owners have converted the property out a former farm building, which was once part of Manor Farm.

With the help of local craftsmen, the owners have championed the use of reclaimed fittings and materials to create a home that combines a rustic aesthetic with Arts and Crafts style and clean and contemporary interiors.

The property offers two bedrooms, two bathrooms and an open-plan living space and sits in grounds of around 3.25 acres - but it could offer more, as it also comes with planning permission to construct a cart shed as well as to extend the existing property.

The existing kitchen and dining area takes centre stage, with huge vaulted ceilings, exposed beams and aged pamment tiled floors. The kitchen itself is well-fitted and includes an electric Aga, Belfast-style sink set on brick piers and freestanding furniture with chunky oak worktops, as well as enough dining space to seat eight.

The cosy sitting room is located off the kitchen and enjoys lovely, almost panoramic, views over the property's three-acre grounds, as well as French doors which lead outside and on to a sheltered sun terrace.

A study area has been created upstairs in what was the building's original water tower, and offers gorgeous elevated views over the grounds and the surrounding countryside.

The two bedrooms are accessed off the main lobby. The master leads directly out into the garden and has an en suite shower room, while the second double bedroom comes with garden views and is served by a well-appointed bathroom.

Extensive parking is available outside, off a shingle-laid courtyard, and the barn itself is surrounded by softly landscaped gardens with shaped lawns and raised shrub and flowering beds and borders.

To the east of the home are two water features, flanked by pretty terraces and pathways.

Much of the remaining land has been preserved as meadowlands, with some areas reserved for rewilding. There is also a large lagoon-style pond, complete with a small island and a duck house in the centre.

PROPERTY FACTS

New Road, Bessingham

Guide price: £595,000

Sowerbys, 01263 710777, www.sowerbys.com

