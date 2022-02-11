News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Lifestyle > Property

Quirky home created out of a former farm building is for sale for £595k

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 8:00 AM February 11, 2022
Aerial view of The Pump House, a 2-bed barn conversion in 3.25 acres in Bessingham, Norfolk

The Pump House sits in around 3.25 acres - Credit: Sowerbys

A unique opportunity to acquire an "enchanting" country residence has come up for sale in Bessingham, north Norfolk, for over half a million pounds.

The Pump House is for sale with Sowerbys at a guide price of £595,000 and is described as a "unique and enchanting country residence".

The present owners have converted the property out a former farm building, which was once part of Manor Farm.

With the help of local craftsmen, the owners have championed the use of reclaimed fittings and materials to create a home that combines a rustic aesthetic with Arts and Crafts style and clean and contemporary interiors.

The kitchen and living room of The Pump House, a converted barn for sale in Bessingham, Norfolk, for £595,000

Inside The Pump House, Bessingham, which has been created out of a former farm building - Credit: Sowerbys

A double bedroom with wood floors at The Pump House, Bessingham, which is for sale for £595,000

The property offers two double bedrooms - Credit: Sowerbys

Double bedroom with William Morris wallpaper in a 2-bed barn conversion for sale in Bessingham, Norfolk

The other bedroom - Credit: Sowerbys

Sitting room with huge timber framed windows overlooking the 3-acre gardens at a home for sale in Bessingham, Norfolk

The sitting room - Credit: Sowerbys

The property offers two bedrooms, two bathrooms and an open-plan living space and sits in grounds of around 3.25 acres - but it could offer more, as it also comes with planning permission to construct a cart shed as well as to extend the existing property.

The existing kitchen and dining area takes centre stage, with huge vaulted ceilings, exposed beams and aged pamment tiled floors. The kitchen itself is well-fitted and includes an electric Aga, Belfast-style sink set on brick piers and freestanding furniture with chunky oak worktops, as well as enough dining space to seat eight.

The cosy sitting room is located off the kitchen and enjoys lovely, almost panoramic, views over the property's three-acre grounds, as well as French doors which lead outside and on to a sheltered sun terrace.

Aerial view looking down over a set of aged wooden stairs leading up to the first floor of The Pump House, Bessingham

The building's former water tower has been converted into a study on the first floor - Credit: Sowerbys

Light and airy sitting room and kitchen in a 2-bed barn conversion for sale in Bessingham, north Norfolk

The main living space is open-plan - Credit: Sowerbys

Dining area with eight chairs in The Pump House, a 2-bed barn conversion for sale in Bessingham

The dining area - Credit: Sowerbys

View of a rustic-looking log burner in a contemporary barn conversion for sale in Bessingham, north Norfolk

The sitting area has a log burner - Credit: Sowerbys

Most Read

  1. 1 Norfolk's ‘James Bond’ drugs gang leader stripped of his remaining assets
  2. 2 WATCH: Norfolk's largest reuse shop opens at tip
  3. 3 Tucked away Courtyard re-opening with new owners
  1. 4 Van driver in his 30s dies after serious collision on north Suffolk road
  2. 5 'Inadequate NHS care' for UEA student found dead in room, inquest told
  3. 6 Landlord says pub 'would have to charge £7 a pint' to maintain profits
  4. 7 Teen looking to expand grazing board firm after 'crazy' first six months
  5. 8 Huge new city student apartment plans approved
  6. 9 Caught on camera: Gang trying to scam online car sellers
  7. 10 Long stretch of north Suffolk road closed after 'serious' crash

A study area has been created upstairs in what was the building's original water tower, and offers gorgeous elevated views over the grounds and the surrounding countryside.

The two bedrooms are accessed off the main lobby. The master leads directly out into the garden and has an en suite shower room, while the second double bedroom comes with garden views and is served by a well-appointed bathroom.

Extensive parking is available outside, off a shingle-laid courtyard, and the barn itself is surrounded by softly landscaped gardens with shaped lawns and raised shrub and flowering beds and borders.

William Morris wallpapered wall in a 2-bed barn conversion for sale in Bessingham, north Norfolk, for £595k

The hallway - Credit: Sowerbys

Large lagoon-style pond in the grounds of The Pump House, Bessingham, which is for sale for £595,000

The grounds contain a lagoon-style pond - Credit: Sowerbys

The Pump House, off New Road, Bessingham, which has been converted out of a former farm building

The Pump House has been converted out of a former farm building - Credit: Sowerbys

Sheltered sun terrace outside a 2-bedroom barn conversion for sale off New Road, Bessingham

The property overlooks the countryside - Credit: Sowerbys

To the east of the home are two water features, flanked by pretty terraces and pathways.

Much of the remaining land has been preserved as meadowlands, with some areas reserved for rewilding. There is also a large lagoon-style pond, complete with a small island and a duck house in the centre.

For more information, contact Sowerbys.

PROPERTY FACTS
New Road, Bessingham
Guide price: £595,000
Sowerbys, 01263 710777, www.sowerbys.com

Would you like to stay up to date with the latest property news in your area? Sign up to our Eastern Daily Press newsletter for our pick of the best local property stories.

North Norfolk News

Don't Miss

Beau (left) and Jalapeno (right) are looking for their forever homes.

15 rescued pets looking for homes in Norfolk

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
Police swarmed Magpie Road in Norwich amid reports of a stabbing.

Knife Crime

County lines drug gang disputes behind fresh spate of Norwich violence

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
The wagyu burger from the restaurant at Cinema City Norwich.

Food and Drink

Norwich restaurant closed until further notice due to staff shortages

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Alastair Baker, from Bressingham, has been reported missing.

Concerns raised for missing south Norfolk man

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon