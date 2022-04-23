News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Derelict village home with HUGE potential is for sale at auction

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 1:00 PM April 23, 2022
The Pine Shop, The Street, Hockering, which is for sale at auction for £225,000

The Pine Shop in Hockering, near Dereham, will go under the hammer in May - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

A former pine shop with a four-bedroom home attached will go under the hammer at auction next month.

Auction House East Anglia, selling the property, describe The Pine Shop as an "interesting property" offering great potential for a builder or developer who want to restore it to its former glory.

The property is listed for sale at a guide price of £225,000-£250,000 and once comprised a retail premises with a four-bedroom residential dwelling attached. It is now in need of a total restoration.

Double bedroom in a 4-bed house with retail premises attached in Hockering, Norfolk

Inside one of the bedrooms - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

Kitchen space at The Pine Shop, Hockering, which is for sale by auction

The existing kitchen - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

Disused retail space at The Pine Shop, Hockering, which is for sale at auction

The former retail space features five interconnecting rooms - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

The current owners have had plans drawn up for the property to become a three-storey family home, although potential may also exist for the property to become two dwellings, subject to planning.

The house currently offers a lounge, dining room, kitchen, bathroom, bedroom and lean to on the ground floor, with three bedrooms - including one en suite - off a landing upstairs.

The former retail space features a front entrance and five connecting rooms, all of which sit under a vaulted ceiling.

Disused and ruined space in The Pine Shop, Hockering, which needs a full restoration and is for sale by auction

The building needs a complete restoration - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

Derelict living space in a 4-bed house next to The Pine Shop, Hockering, which is for sale by auction

The property needs a full restoration - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

Rear garden mainly laid to lawn outside The Pine Shop, Hockering, which is for sale at auction

The property occupies a generous plot, with a large garden and parking - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

Outside there is a hardstanding area, offering some parking, and a further driveway at the side.

The rear garden needs some attention and there is also a large workshop in need of some TLC.

The auction will take place at 11am on Wednesday, May 4. For more information, including legal packs, contact Auction House East Anglia.

PROPERTY FACTS
The Street, Hockering
Guide price: £225,000-£250,000
Auction House East Anglia, 01603 505100
www.auctionhouse.co.uk/eastanglia

