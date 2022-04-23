Derelict village home with HUGE potential is for sale at auction

The Pine Shop in Hockering, near Dereham, will go under the hammer in May - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

A former pine shop with a four-bedroom home attached will go under the hammer at auction next month.

Auction House East Anglia, selling the property, describe The Pine Shop as an "interesting property" offering great potential for a builder or developer who want to restore it to its former glory.

The property is listed for sale at a guide price of £225,000-£250,000 and once comprised a retail premises with a four-bedroom residential dwelling attached. It is now in need of a total restoration.

Inside one of the bedrooms - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

The existing kitchen - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

The former retail space features five interconnecting rooms - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

The current owners have had plans drawn up for the property to become a three-storey family home, although potential may also exist for the property to become two dwellings, subject to planning.

The house currently offers a lounge, dining room, kitchen, bathroom, bedroom and lean to on the ground floor, with three bedrooms - including one en suite - off a landing upstairs.

The former retail space features a front entrance and five connecting rooms, all of which sit under a vaulted ceiling.

The building needs a complete restoration - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

The property needs a full restoration - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

The property occupies a generous plot, with a large garden and parking - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

Outside there is a hardstanding area, offering some parking, and a further driveway at the side.

The rear garden needs some attention and there is also a large workshop in need of some TLC.

The auction will take place at 11am on Wednesday, May 4. For more information, including legal packs, contact Auction House East Anglia.

PROPERTY FACTS

The Street, Hockering

Guide price: £225,000-£250,000

Auction House East Anglia, 01603 505100

www.auctionhouse.co.uk/eastanglia

