Thatched home in the Norfolk Broads is up for sale – and it needs doing up
A pretty period property with a thatched roof and over two acres of grounds has come up for sale in a popular village in the Norfolk Broads.
The Paddocks in Salhouse is for sale at a guide price of £625,000, and it offers lots of potential for development and renovation.
"The potential is huge to transform this well-loved period home and have one of the most unique properties in the area," says Savills' property agent, Tom Clayton.
The house itself offers two reception rooms, a kitchen/breakfast room and four bedrooms, which are spread across two floors.
The rooms themselves are in a good, liveable condition although they could do with modernisation, and further development – subject to planning – could really enhance the space.
To the front of the property there is a lengthy brick weave driveway, which provides ample off-road parking, and a double garage.
The gardens to the front are well-maintained with mature shrubs and trees, and to the rear there are pleasant views over fields and paddocks.
The property also has its own paddock to the east, which could offer a number of uses.
The whole lot, as one, is being sold with no onward chain. Best and final offers will be accepted until lunchtime on Friday, February 18.
For more information, contact Savills.
PROPERTY FACTS
Station Road, Salhouse
Guide price: £625,000
Savills, 01603 229229, www.savills.com
