Thatched home in the Norfolk Broads is up for sale – and it needs doing up

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 5:15 PM February 16, 2022
Pretty thatched cottage with huge lawn garden off Station Road, Salhouse, which is for sale

The Paddocks in Salhouse is for sale at a guide price of £625,000 - Credit: Savills

A pretty period property with a thatched roof and over two acres of grounds has come up for sale in a popular village in the Norfolk Broads.

The Paddocks in Salhouse is for sale at a guide price of £625,000, and it offers lots of potential for development and renovation. 

"The potential is huge to transform this well-loved period home and have one of the most unique properties in the area," says Savills' property agent, Tom Clayton.

70s style kitchen in a 4-bed thatched home for sale off Station Road in Salhouse, Norfolk

The kitchen which could be updated - Credit: Savills

Large dining room in a thatched 4-bed home for sale off Station Road, Salhouse in the Norfolk Broads

The dining room - Credit: Savills

Traditional style living room with wooden floors in a 4-bed thatched home for sale in Salhouse, Norfolk

Inside the living room - Credit: Savills

Double bedroom at The Paddocks in Salhouse, a 4-bed thatched home for sale off Station Road

Inside one of the four bedrooms - Credit: Savills

The house itself offers two reception rooms, a kitchen/breakfast room and four bedrooms, which are spread across two floors.

The rooms themselves are in a good, liveable condition although they could do with modernisation, and further development – subject to planning – could really enhance the space.

To the front of the property there is a lengthy brick weave driveway, which provides ample off-road parking, and a double garage.

The gardens to the front are well-maintained with mature shrubs and trees, and to the rear there are pleasant views over fields and paddocks.

Brick weave driveway and garage in front of a large 4-bed thatched cottage for sale in Salhouse, Norfolk

There is a large brick weave driveway out the front, as well as a double garage - Credit: Savills

Gardens at the back of a pretty 4-bed thatched home for sale off Station Road, Salhouse

The garden - Credit: Savills

View over the field at The Paddocks off Station Road in Salhouse which is for sale for £625,000

There is a paddock to the east of the property and it also enjoys field views - Credit: Savills

Views over the huge lawned garden at The Paddocks in Salhouse which is for sale for £625,000

The property sits in grounds of over two acres - Credit: Savills

The property also has its own paddock to the east, which could offer a number of uses.

The whole lot, as one, is being sold with no onward chain. Best and final offers will be accepted until lunchtime on Friday, February 18.

For more information, contact Savills.

PROPERTY FACTS
Station Road, Salhouse
Guide price: £625,000
Savills, 01603 229229, www.savills.com

