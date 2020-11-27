'Rare' Norfolk vicarage goes up for sale for £1.1m

Published: 8:30 AM November 27, 2020

A rarely available 19th century vicarage in Castle Acre, west Norfolk, has come up for sale for £1.1m - Credit: Savills

A 19th century vicarage has come up for sale in a well-served village in west Norfolk.

Built in 1876 as part of the Holkham Estate, The Old Vicarage in Castle Acre is something of a rare find.



It’s currently for sale for £1,100,000 and for several years it has been home to Reverend Jonathan Meyrick, the Bishop of Lynn who retires in January next year.

The vicarage was once part of the Holkham Estate and enjoys a south-facing position in Castle Acre – something which Ben Rivett, property agent at Savills in Norwich, says only adds to its rarity, as it might help to entice a modern buyer.



“Pretty vicarages in a well served village are rare,” he says, “but a location like Castle Acre, which is well-served with a decent shop, is exactly what the modern buyer wants.”



Due to its age, the property boasts a number of architectural details typical of the period, with elegant and well-proportioned rooms, patterned tile floors and plenty of natural light through its many large windows.

The main reception rooms are on the southern side of the house and open out into the extensive gardens, which extend to approximately 1.2 acres and are wonderfully mature with well-established hedging, and a large expanse of lawn with a gravelled path and several pretty lavender beds.



The drawing room is a particular highlight, as well as the living room which includes a feature fireplace and large, floor-to-ceiling windows.

There is also a large and well-proportioned kitchen/breakfast room, which includes an AGA, traditional pamment floors and access through to the sitting room.

Although the property was constructed in the 19th century, several more recent additions have also been made. This includes the ground-floor wing, which was created to provide offices, a kitchenette and a cloakroom for staff, and now offers real flexibility for new owners.



Further useful rooms include a utility room and cellar.

Each of the five bedrooms, found upstairs, are all doubles, enjoying fine views of the gardens and the village church and priory.

The master bedroom also comes with a large en suite shower room, and there is also a family bathroom and separate cloakroom.



As well as extensive lawns to the south of the property, the gardens at The Old Vicarage continue to the west, where there is an attractive wall stretching along the northern boundary, as well as a pond, fruit cage and a kitchen garden. The patio area, also on this side, provides ample opportunity for al fresco dining.

Several traditional outbuildings, including a potting shed and large storage areas, are also included in the sale and linked to the main house by a courtyard.

For more information, contact Ben Rivett at Savills on 01603 229229.



PROPERTY FACTS

Priory Road, Castle Acre

Guide price: £1.1m

Savills, www.savills.com