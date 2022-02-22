Huge bungalow with stunning field views is for sale for £1.1m

The Old Surgery, Brooke, is for sale at a guide price of £1.1m - Credit: Sowerbys

A million-pound bungalow has come up for sale in a pretty south Norfolk village.

The property in Brooke, near Poringland, is for sale with Sowerbys at a guide price of £1.1m. It has been completely refurbished and adapted by its current owners and now offers first-class living and entertaining space, impressive vaulted ceilings and lovely countryside views.

Accommodation is separated into two distinctive zones, with living space at one end and bedroom space at the other, accessed off a huge vaulted reception hall in the centre.

The main reception space features an entire glazed wall overlooking the garden and fields beyond, as well as three sets of French doors which open out into the property's huge garden.

The kitchen is also vaulted and features solar-powered, electrically-operated Velux windows, plus an attractive range of base and wall units, integrated appliances and a central island with a breakfast bar. There is also a separate utility space and a dining room complete with a large picture window.

The master bedroom also has access to the garden through a set of French doors, as well as fitted wardrobes and its own luxurious bathroom which features a double-ended bath, shower and sauna.

There are two guest suites and two additional double bedrooms, which share a bathroom, and one is currently used as a gym.

Further storage space is provided by a cellar.

Outside, the property enjoys plenty of off-road parking thanks to a large gravel driveway and a double garage.

The large rear garden is mainly laid to lawn and interspersed with established borders, as well as a wonderful selection of trees before looking out over neighbouring farmland.

The garden also has a raised terrace, which previously housed a swimming pool and now offers a lovely seating and barbecue area, and there is also a large detached workshop.

For more information, contact Sowerbys.

PROPERTY FACTS

The Street, Brooke

Guide price: £1,100,000

Sowerbys, 01603 761441, www.sowerbys.com

