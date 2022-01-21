Georgian rectory converted into luxury apartments goes up for sale
- Credit: Brown&Co
A former Georgian rectory converted into a range of luxury apartments has come up for sale at a guide price of £975,000.
The Old Rectory in Gaywood, near King’s Lynn, is for sale with Brown&Co as a residential block investment with all apartments currently let.
Situated close to the hospital and railway station, the property was granted planning permission back in 2013 to be converted into four apartments with a town house in the main building and a converted coach house in the grounds.
The apartments come with modern kitchens and bathrooms but also benefit from the period-style shape of the rooms, owing to the building's former use as a rectory. They are all accessed off a large reception hall, while the town house has its own private entrance and some of the apartments have private gardens.
There is also ample parking space.
Lee Shuardson, divisional partner at Brown&Co in King’s Lynn, said: “The conversion was extensive and carried out to an extremely high standard with our client wanting to offer luxurious rental apartments in the town.
“The property was retained in its entirety by our client after conversion and all the apartments have been let on assured shorthold tenancy agreements since completion.
“The apartments have proved extremely popular with rental tenants and when a change of tenant takes place, a replacement has always been swiftly found.
“It is also worth pointing out that, if desired, there is considerable scope to offer any number of the apartments as luxury AirBnb style properties.”
All the properties are currently let so viewings may only be able to take place at certain times. For more information contact Lee Shuardson at Brown&Co.
PROPERTY FACTS
Gayton Road, Gaywood
Guide price: £975,000
Brown&Co, 01553 770771, www.brown-co.com
