News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Lifestyle > Property

Georgian rectory converted into luxury apartments goes up for sale

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 5:00 PM January 21, 2022
Brick built Georgian-style rectory off Gayton Road, Gaywood, which is for sale

A former rectory converted into apartments and a townhouse has come up for sale - and it's a great investment opportunity - Credit: Brown&Co

A former Georgian rectory converted into a range of luxury apartments has come up for sale at a guide price of £975,000.

The Old Rectory in Gaywood, near King’s Lynn, is for sale with Brown&Co as a residential block investment with all apartments currently let.

Situated close to the hospital and railway station, the property was granted planning permission back in 2013 to be converted into four apartments with a town house in the main building and a converted coach house in the grounds.

Front of a large Georgian rectory converted into apartments for sale in Gaywood near King's Lynn in Norfolk

The property was granted planning permission back in 2013 - Credit: Brown&Co

Large reception space with huge ceilings and parquet floor in a converted Georgian rectory for sale near King's Lynn

The apartments have modern bathrooms and kitchens but still boast period-details and shapes from the building's former life as a rectory - Credit: Brown&Co

The apartments come with modern kitchens and bathrooms but also benefit from the period-style shape of the rooms, owing to the building's former use as a rectory. They are all accessed off a large reception hall, while the town house has its own private entrance and some of the apartments have private gardens.

There is also ample parking space.

Lee Shuardson, divisional partner at Brown&Co in King’s Lynn, said: “The conversion was extensive and carried out to an extremely high standard with our client wanting to offer luxurious rental apartments in the town.

“The property was retained in its entirety by our client after conversion and all the apartments have been let on assured shorthold tenancy agreements since completion.

Huge Georgian era reception room with period fireplace in a converted rectory for sale near King's Lynn in Norfolk

The rooms inside are generously proportioned - Credit: Brown&Co

Modern fitted kitchen in an open-plan living space in a former Georgian rectory for sale near King's Lynn in Norfolk

The converted living spaces benefit from modern, well-fitted kitchens - Credit: Brown&Co

Most Read

  1. 1 Holiday Inn to become 'care hotel' to help struggling hospitals
  2. 2 One of East Anglia's largest property builders is sold to investment firm
  3. 3 Body found in the sea at Great Yarmouth
  1. 4 People are driving for hours to visit this loaded fries and doughnut kiosk
  2. 5 Norwich firm part of growing number of businesses working four day weeks
  3. 6 War-time bomb lay dormant for 80 years before exploding under fishing boat
  4. 7 A year on: Tributes to teacher who died following tumour diagnosis
  5. 8 Arrive by boat at new Norfolk wedding venue
  6. 9 John Lewis CCTV footage leads to Norwich gun arrests
  7. 10 1920s bungalow up for sale in one of the Broads' most sought-after villages

“The apartments have proved extremely popular with rental tenants and when a change of tenant takes place, a replacement has always been swiftly found.

“It is also worth pointing out that, if desired, there is considerable scope to offer any number of the apartments as luxury AirBnb style properties.”

All the properties are currently let so viewings may only be able to take place at certain times. For more information contact Lee Shuardson at Brown&Co.

PROPERTY FACTS
Gayton Road, Gaywood
Guide price: £975,000
Brown&Co, 01553 770771, www.brown-co.com

Would you like to stay up to date with the latest property news in your area? Sign up to our Eastern Daily Press newsletter for our pick of the best local property stories.

King's Lynn News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Attleborough man catches big pike in Attleborough

'Once in a lifetime catch' - man lands monster fish in Norfolk

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Mia, 16, from Norwich, has been diagnosed with long Covid.

Doctors baffled by teenager's horrific long Covid symptoms

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
A man from Dereham has been included on the National Crime Agency's list of most wanted UK criminals thought to be in Spain.

Norfolk man amongst UK's 12 most wanted

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
CAPTION; Photos of Burnham Market for a story about Capitals Gains Tax on Second Homes. Pic shows a

Norfolk village named among poshest places to live in the UK

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon