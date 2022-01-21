Georgian rectory converted into luxury apartments goes up for sale

A former rectory converted into apartments and a townhouse has come up for sale - and it's a great investment opportunity - Credit: Brown&Co

A former Georgian rectory converted into a range of luxury apartments has come up for sale at a guide price of £975,000.

The Old Rectory in Gaywood, near King’s Lynn, is for sale with Brown&Co as a residential block investment with all apartments currently let.

Situated close to the hospital and railway station, the property was granted planning permission back in 2013 to be converted into four apartments with a town house in the main building and a converted coach house in the grounds.

The property was granted planning permission back in 2013 - Credit: Brown&Co

The apartments have modern bathrooms and kitchens but still boast period-details and shapes from the building's former life as a rectory - Credit: Brown&Co

The apartments come with modern kitchens and bathrooms but also benefit from the period-style shape of the rooms, owing to the building's former use as a rectory. They are all accessed off a large reception hall, while the town house has its own private entrance and some of the apartments have private gardens.

There is also ample parking space.

Lee Shuardson, divisional partner at Brown&Co in King’s Lynn, said: “The conversion was extensive and carried out to an extremely high standard with our client wanting to offer luxurious rental apartments in the town.

“The property was retained in its entirety by our client after conversion and all the apartments have been let on assured shorthold tenancy agreements since completion.

The rooms inside are generously proportioned - Credit: Brown&Co

The converted living spaces benefit from modern, well-fitted kitchens - Credit: Brown&Co

“The apartments have proved extremely popular with rental tenants and when a change of tenant takes place, a replacement has always been swiftly found.

“It is also worth pointing out that, if desired, there is considerable scope to offer any number of the apartments as luxury AirBnb style properties.”

All the properties are currently let so viewings may only be able to take place at certain times. For more information contact Lee Shuardson at Brown&Co.

PROPERTY FACTS

Gayton Road, Gaywood

Guide price: £975,000

Brown&Co, 01553 770771, www.brown-co.com

Would you like to stay up to date with the latest property news in your area? Sign up to our Eastern Daily Press newsletter for our pick of the best local property stories.