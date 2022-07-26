Historic country house set in three acres is for sale for £1.3m

The Old Hall in Edgefield, near Holt, is on the market for offers over £1,300,000 - Credit: Strutt & Parker

A huge country house dating back to the 16th century has come up for sale in Edgefield near Holt for offers in excess of £1.3m.

The Old Hall is Grade II listed, set in around three acres of gardens and grounds and "of considerable character" according to selling agents Strutt & Parker.

It is mainly constructed of brick and flint and boasts a number of interesting architectural details, including its three-storeyed gabled porch with impressive buttresses and pyramid-shaped finials.

Inside, many of the rooms offer excellent ceiling heights and are of a good size, letting in plenty of light from their many windows and offering lovely views over the gardens and grounds. There are also some fine examples of ovolo moulded door and window cases in the original part of the house.

The rooms are well-proportioned with good ceiling heights and fine features - Credit: Strutt & Parker

The fitted kitchen, which is bathed in lots of natural light - Credit: Strutt & Parker

Other highlights include an open fire in the reception hall, a wood-burning stove in the drawing room and the kitchen/breakfast room, which is particularly lovely and has a four-oven Aga, parquet floor and a walk-in pantry with an adjoining utility room.

Although the property dates back to the 16th century, it also includes some later additions, including those dating from the 19th century and even the potential to further develop it.

There is scope to add a garden room or orangery, subject to planning, and although the property offers lots of lovely living spaces, new owners may still want to improve and modernise it further.

Upstairs there are four bedrooms of varying sizes, including the master bedroom with its own en suite, and a good-sized family bathroom.

The rooms are light-filled with lovely views over the gardens and grounds - Credit: Strutt & Parker

The property offers good-sized living spaces but new owners may like to update and redecorate - Credit: Strutt & Parker

A number of attic rooms, located on the first floor, could also be converted into further living space or perhaps a studio or office.

Outside, The Old Hall is approached by a gravel drive which ends in a private parking and turning area to the side of the house where there is also a bank of open-fronted garages. Again, these offer significant potential; they could be converted into more modern garages, or be converted into an annexe or home office.

The driveway then continues to a private roadway, which the property has a right of way over but is owned by the Stody Estate.

Parts of The Old Hall date back to the 16th century, with later additions - Credit: Strutt & Parker

The Old Hall is Grade II listed - Credit: Strutt & Parker

The grounds surrounding the house has been cleared and offer a blank canvas for new gardens to be created, featuring some brick and flint walls and fine trees, including beech and walnut.

There is also a paddock which is bordered by hedging and could be suitable for equestrian use, and a pond which is a haven for wildlife.

For more information, contact Strutt & Parker.

PROPERTY FACTS

Rectory Road, Edgefield

Offers in excess of £1,300,000

Strutt & Parker, 01603 883607

www.struttandparker.com

