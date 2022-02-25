Huge country house set in seven acres is for sale for £1.85m

The Old Hall, Mulbarton, sits in just over seven acres - Credit: Savills

A huge country house situated less than 10 miles from Norwich has come up for sale for £1.85m - complete with partly moated gardens and a useful annexe.

The Old Hall, Mulbarton, is Grade II listed and dates from 1570, although later additions were made in the early 17th century, and again more recently. It is thought to have originally been a farmhouse and occupies the historic moated site of an earlier house.

The building itself was listed in 1951 and is of a traditional structure, featuring a timber frame, two gabled wings and colour-washed brick.

Inside, it has many period features, including original fireplaces, doors, boarded floors and two staircases. The main living areas are spacious yet cosy and feature lots of exposed timbers, which is in keeping with the style, date and scale of the house.

Accommodation includes a kitchen/breakfast room, sitting room, drawing room and library and study on the ground floor, with five bedrooms arranged over the first and second floors. The master suite also has a dressing area and bedroom five, towards the rear, has access to a balcony/terrace.

To the northeast of the property the former dairy buildings have been converted into a useful two-storey annexe, which is connected to the main house through an interior lobby. It offers an en suite bedroom, cloakroom, reception room, dining space and a conservatory, as well as a useful studio space above. It could be used in a variety of ways and may be particularly well-suited to those with elderly relatives or teenagers who want their own space.

The Old Hall is approached by a long gravelled drive leading to a large parking area and an open-fronted garage offering space for up to three cars.

The gardens extend to just over seven acres and are partly moated, surrounded by a number of trees along the boundaries. Much of the land has been carefully designed and divided up to offer distinctive areas which include patio terraces, a woodland walk, pond, ornamental hedgerows and a kitchen garden complete with a large greenhouse which was installed in 2020.

The property also provides extensive paddocks and stabling, which could be well-suited to a buyer with an equestrian interest.

For more information, contact Savills.

PROPERTY FACTS

The Common, Mulbarton

Guide price: £1,850,000

Savills, 01603 229229, www.savills.com

