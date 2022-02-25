News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Lifestyle > Property

Huge country house set in seven acres is for sale for £1.85m

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 5:00 PM February 25, 2022
Aerial view of The Old Hall, Mulbarton, a 16th century farmhouse which is for sale for £1.85m

The Old Hall, Mulbarton, sits in just over seven acres - Credit: Savills

A huge country house situated less than 10 miles from Norwich has come up for sale for £1.85m - complete with partly moated gardens and a useful annexe.

The Old Hall, Mulbarton, is Grade II listed and dates from 1570, although later additions were made in the early 17th century, and again more recently. It is thought to have originally been a farmhouse and occupies the historic moated site of an earlier house.

The building itself was listed in 1951 and is of a traditional structure, featuring a timber frame, two gabled wings and colour-washed brick. 

The Old Hall, Mulbarton, a colour washed 17th century farmhouse for sale for £1.85m

The Old Hall enjoys a private and secluded setting but is also close to village amenities - Credit: Savills

Huge sitting room with brick hearth and woodburner in a 7-bed farmhouse for sale in Mulbarton, Norfolk

Inside the sitting room - Credit: Savills

Huge beamed living room in The Old Hall, a 7-bed farmhouse for sale in Mulbarton, Norfolk

The living spaces are spacious yet cosy - Credit: Savills

A large period double bedroom in a 7-bed farmhouse for sale in Mulbarton, Norfolk

The bedrooms are well-proportioned - Credit: Savills

Inside, it has many period features, including original fireplaces, doors, boarded floors and two staircases. The main living areas are spacious yet cosy and feature lots of exposed timbers, which is in keeping with the style, date and scale of the house.

Accommodation includes a kitchen/breakfast room, sitting room, drawing room and library and study on the ground floor, with five bedrooms arranged over the first and second floors. The master suite also has a dressing area and bedroom five, towards the rear, has access to a balcony/terrace.

Formal study in The Old Hall, a 7-bed farmhouse for sale in Mulbarton, Norfolk

The study - Credit: Savills

Formal dining room in The Old Hall, a 7-bed farmhouse for sale in Mulbarton, Norfolk

The dining room - Credit: Savills

Cosy living room with timber beams in The Old Hall, a 7-bed farmhouse for sale in Mulbarton, Norfolk

Period features include exposed beams, floors and original fireplaces - Credit: Savills

To the northeast of the property the former dairy buildings have been converted into a useful two-storey annexe, which is connected to the main house through an interior lobby. It offers an en suite bedroom, cloakroom, reception room, dining space and a conservatory, as well as a useful studio space above. It could be used in a variety of ways and may be particularly well-suited to those with elderly relatives or teenagers who want their own space.

The Old Hall is approached by a long gravelled drive leading to a large parking area and an open-fronted garage offering space for up to three cars.

Most Read

  1. 1 Roasts at two Norfolk pubs named among best in England
  2. 2 'I feel guilty to be Russian': Norfolk stately home owner on invasion
  3. 3 Man who died when car crashed into house named
  1. 4 A 'crackling' opportunity as former village butcher's shop goes up for rent
  2. 5 Chart-topping acts and famous comedians announced for new Norfolk festival
  3. 6 Main village road closed after wall collapses
  4. 7 Norfolk hospital singled out for praise from health secretary
  5. 8 Van driver stopped on A11 found with more than 70 nitrous oxide canisters
  6. 9 Several RAF Mildenhall planes flying missions near Ukraine
  7. 10 Norfolk cycling route named one of best in UK

The gardens extend to just over seven acres and are partly moated, surrounded by a number of trees along the boundaries. Much of the land has been carefully designed and divided up to offer distinctive areas which include patio terraces, a woodland walk, pond, ornamental hedgerows and a kitchen garden complete with a large greenhouse which was installed in 2020.

Large Victorian style greenhouse in the kitchen garden of The Old Hall, Mulbarton, which is for sale for £1.85m

A large greenhouse was installed in the kitchen garden in 2020 - Credit: Savills

Fenced off paddocks in the grounds of The Old Hall, Mulbarton, which is for sale for £1.85m

The grounds include paddocks as well as grounds which extend to over seven acres - Credit: Savills

Large Victorian style greenhouse in the grounds of The Old Hall, Mulbarton, which is for sale for £1.85m

Inside the greenhouse - Credit: Savills

The property also provides extensive paddocks and stabling, which could be well-suited to a buyer with an equestrian interest.

For more information, contact Savills.

PROPERTY FACTS
The Common, Mulbarton
Guide price: £1,850,000
Savills, 01603 229229, www.savills.com

Would you like to stay up to date with the latest property news in your area? Sign up to our Eastern Daily Press newsletter for our pick of the best local property stories.

Wymondham News
Norfolk

Don't Miss

Teacher wearing mask in class

9 of the highest paid jobs in Norfolk right now

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Secure dog walking field opens in Martham near Great Yarmouth

'Amazing response' as new three-acre dog walking field opens

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Fabiani De Souza.

Couple ran international sex trafficking ring from their Norfolk home

Staff Reporter

person
CB Tyler Bunn RTC

'Very loving' engineer, 17, died after hitting road sign

Sarah Hussain

person