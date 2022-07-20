Quaint cottage sells at auction for £343,000 after over 60 bids

The Old Clubhouse, Northrepps, sold for £343,000 – well over its guide price of £250,000-£275,000. - Credit: Brown&Co

An idyllic three-bedroom cottage in Northrepps went under the virtual hammer at Brown&Co today and sold for £343,000 – well over its guide price of £250,000-£275,000.

The Old Club House, Church Street, received 62 bids with the online gavel coming down shortly before midday.

The auction, which was the first of two being held online by Brown&Co this month, saw six lots out of nine sold and many for well over the guide price.

A one-bedroom brick and flint cottage, also in Church Street, Northrepps sold for £212,000 – over its guide of £125,000-£250,000 - after also receiving 62 bids.

However, a semi-detached cottage in the same village, in Crossdale Street, didn’t make the reserve and will go into Brown&Co’s online auction in September.

This Grade II listed cottage in Stuston, Suffolk, failed to sell but will be placed in Brown&Co's September auction - Credit: Brown&Co

A fascinating Grade II listed detached thatched cottage with consent for a contemporary designed extension in Stuston, Suffolk also failed to reach the reserve.

Other good results included a residential development opportunity at the former auction rooms on Church Street, Hunstanton, which sold for £159,000.

A farmhouse in need of renovation at Stow Bridge, near King’s Lynn, sold for £205,000 over its guide of £150,000-£175,000, and amenity land at Barford sold for £122,000 over a guide price of £65,000-£85,000.

Peter Hornor, auctioneer and chartered surveyor at Brown&Co - Credit: Brown&Co

Peter Hornor, auctioneer and chartered surveyor at Brown&Co, said: “We are delighted at the results of this auction; highlights were of course the cottages in Northrepps and the sale of amenity land in Barford; this went for more than £50,000 over the guide price.

“It shows the flexibility of our online auction model; even though we are in the midst of summer, and people are on holiday, they can still bid from wherever they are.”

The next Brown&Co online auction is on July 27 with bidding opening on July 26 at 11am.

For more information contact Peter Hornor or Trevor Blythe at Brown&Co on 01603 629871 or see www.brown-co.com