Three-bed character cottage with sea views goes up for sale by auction

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 5:14 PM February 4, 2022
Brick terrace cottage over a shop off New Street in Cromer which is for sale by auction

A terrace cottage off New Street in Cromer will go under the hammer at online auction on February 9 - the shop is not included - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

A three-bed character cottage will go under the hammer at an online auction next week – and it could make the perfect holiday home.

The property is located off New Street in Cromer and is listed for sale with Auction House East Anglia at a guide price of £275,000-£300,000. 

Good-sized living room with beams and a hearth in a 3-bed cottage for sale off New Street in Cromer

One of the living rooms, which has a brick-built hearth and timber beams - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

Sitting room with a stripped wooden floor in a 3-bed cottage for sale by auction in Cromer, Norfolk

The sitting room - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

Fitted kitchen with a flint and stone nook in a 3-bed cottage for sale by auction in Cromer, north Norfolk

The kitchen - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

Inside, its accommodation is arranged over three floors and is packed with character features, including original windows and doors as well as fireplaces and stripped wooden floors.

There is a living room, study and potential bedroom in the basement and a sitting room and kitchen on the ground floor. Upstairs, a bathroom and three bedrooms – including one en suite – are accessed off a shared landing.

Auction House East Anglia says that the property requires only modern redecoration throughout and enjoys sea views from the sitting room and two of the bedrooms. The seafront, pier and town centre are just a short walk away.

Heating is provided by a gas central heating system and the windows have secondary double glazing to keep it cosy and warm. There is also the added benefit of a private courtyard garden.

Small courtyard garden surrounded by flint and stone walls at a property off New Street, Cromer

The outside courtyard - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

Empty room in a 3-bed cottage for sale by auction off New Street in Cromer, north Norfolk

The property could be a permanent residence, holiday let or a good investment for a savvy buyer - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

Wooden landing area in a quaint seaside cottage for sale off New Street in Cromer

The landing area, featuring stripped wood floors - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

View of the pier on Cromer seafront in north Norfolk

The property is just a short walk from Cromer's seafront, pier and town centre - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

The property would suit a range of buyers and could be used as a permanent coastal home, holiday let or perhaps as an investment.

The auction will take place at 11am on Wednesday, February 9. For more information, including legal packs, contact Auction House East Anglia.

PROPERTY FACTS
New Street, Cromer
Guide price: £275,000-£300,000
Auction House East Anglia, 01603 505100
www.auctionhouse.co.uk/eastanglia

