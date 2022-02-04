Three-bed character cottage with sea views goes up for sale by auction
- Credit: Auction House East Anglia
A three-bed character cottage will go under the hammer at an online auction next week – and it could make the perfect holiday home.
The property is located off New Street in Cromer and is listed for sale with Auction House East Anglia at a guide price of £275,000-£300,000.
Inside, its accommodation is arranged over three floors and is packed with character features, including original windows and doors as well as fireplaces and stripped wooden floors.
There is a living room, study and potential bedroom in the basement and a sitting room and kitchen on the ground floor. Upstairs, a bathroom and three bedrooms – including one en suite – are accessed off a shared landing.
Auction House East Anglia says that the property requires only modern redecoration throughout and enjoys sea views from the sitting room and two of the bedrooms. The seafront, pier and town centre are just a short walk away.
Heating is provided by a gas central heating system and the windows have secondary double glazing to keep it cosy and warm. There is also the added benefit of a private courtyard garden.
The property would suit a range of buyers and could be used as a permanent coastal home, holiday let or perhaps as an investment.
The auction will take place at 11am on Wednesday, February 9. For more information, including legal packs, contact Auction House East Anglia.
PROPERTY FACTS
New Street, Cromer
Guide price: £275,000-£300,000
Auction House East Anglia, 01603 505100
www.auctionhouse.co.uk/eastanglia