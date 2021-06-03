7 most viewed Norfolk properties this month

Published: 11:38 AM June 3, 2021

Hales Hall, a Grade I listed Tudor country house, is currently the most viewed Norfolk property on Zoopla. - Credit: Savills

A Grade I listed Tudor country house, a cottage up for auction and a bungalow with sea views, are some of the most viewed Norfolk properties currently on the market.

Property listing website Zoopla records how many people have viewed the listing for each home in the past 30 days.

Currently the most viewed property in Norfolk, is an extravagant 7-bedroom Grade I listed Tudor country house, with a barn and 9 acres of land.

It is on the market with Savills estate agents with a guide price of £3,900,000.

Natalie Howlett-Clarke, joint head of residential sales at Savills in Norwich, said Hales Hall was an exceptional property and the level of interest had been equally as high.

“It is a magnificent property in the most magical of settings,” she said. “A picturesque and historic Grade I listed Tudor country house, it offers great flexibility – whether enjoyed as a home or as somewhere to run as a business and derive income from.”

Hales House has had 1,404 views on Zoopla in the past 30 days.

The second most viewed property on the listing website is a two-bed terraced house for sale Whistlefish Court in Norwich.

It is a two-storey end terraced house in the city. The ground floor comprises of a living room, cloakroom, kitchen and dining room. The first floor comprises of two double bedrooms and a bathroom. It also has allocated parking and a rear garden.

It is up for sale with So Resi (under shared ownership) for £95,000.

Shared ownership gives first time buyers and those that do not currently own a home the opportunity to purchase a share in a property.

The purchaser pays a mortgage on the share they own, and pays rent to a housing association on the remaining share.

A three-bed Grade II listed brick and flint cottage is up for auction in Eaton. - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

With around 1440 views on Zoopla, a three-bed detached cottage on Eaton Street, near Norwich, is the third most viewed.



This Grade II listed brick and flint cottage is located within the Eaton conservation area.

The property is set for auction with Auction House East Anglia on Wednesday, June 16, with a guide price of £240,000.

Chris Bailey, the auctioneer, said: “The lady who lived there with her late husband recently passed away. She left it in her will to her two nieces. Neither wish to live in it, so they are putting it to auction.

“It’s a quaint little cottage which is probably why it’s drawing attention with all of the viewings.

“It does have some issues but it is an old cottage. The property has been in the same family for many years and now requires modernisation to realise its full potential.”

A three-bedroom detached terrace house is up for sale on Prospect Lane in the village Wood Dalling. - Credit: William H Brown

William H Brown’s in Holt have been inundated with inquiries about a three-bedroom detached terrace house which is up for sale on Prospect Lane in the village Wood Dalling.

On Zoopla the property is currently the fourth most viewed in Norfolk, with 1063 views, with a guide price of £125,000 – but the buyers will not be able to live in it.

The fifth most viewed is a two-bed semi-detached bungalow on Waterfield Avenue in Fakenham.

It is on the market with Belton Duffey with a guide price of £105,000.

Two-bed semi-detached bungalow for sale in Waterfield Avenue, Fakenham. - Credit: Bycroft Residential

The property requires refurbishment and is only suitable for cash buyers being of non-standard construction. It is being offered for sale with no onward chain.

Coming in at sixth with 1006 views is a three-bed semi-detached bungalow for sale Thorpe St Andrew.

The property is on the market with Abbot Fox with a guide price of £280,000 to £290,000.

It has undergone a full renovation and extension by the current owner. It includes an entrance hall, three bedrooms, bathroom and open plan living to the rear.

As well as a private enclosed garden, off-road parking and detached garage.

A three-bed semi-detached bungalow is for sale in Thorpe St Andrew. - Credit: Abbot Fox

The seventh most viewed is a property with “unrivalled sea views” for sale on The Marrams in Hemsby.

This two-bed chalet style bungalow in on the market with Bycroft Residential for £95,000. It is a leasehold property, with a yearly rolling lease.

As a leaseholder you own the property but not the land on which it is built – that is owned by the freeholder.