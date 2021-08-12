The most expensive homes sold in Norfolk

Published: 7:52 AM August 12, 2021 Updated: 8:21 AM August 12, 2021

In June The Gardens on Overy Road in Burnham Market sold for £1.5m - the most expensive property sold in Norfolk that month. - Credit: Sowerbys

A six-bedroom Georgian townhouse and a rural farmhouse with five acres of garden were some of the most expensive properties sold in Norfolk in June.

From stunning coastal locations to the most sought after streets in the city, Norfolk has plenty to offer those looking for a new home. But some may have a bigger budget than others.

In June this year, the most expensive Norfolk property sold for a staggering £1.5m, according to recent data released by the Land Registry.

Situated on the eastern edge of Burnham Market, on Overy Road, “The Gardens” had been operating as a holiday home for several years, offering a “beautifully presented” and substantial six-bedroom Georgian townhouse.

On Sowerbys website, where the property was listed, it writes: “The Gardens has been operated as an incredibly successful holiday home for several years as it provides the perfect blend of space, flexibility and accommodation for multi-generational family groups and all just a few minutes' walk from all the culinary and retail delights that this village has to offer.

“It could of course continue to provide a generous income or perhaps might now become a more permanent home from home.”

The property is currently available to rent through Sowerbys Holiday Cottages. For more information call. 01328 730880.

Coming in at number two is “Street Hill Farm” which sold for £875,000 in June.

This “impressive” detached four bed-room farmhouse is located in Neatishead, in North Norfolk and was listed with Fine & Country.

It is described as a “beautiful modern rural farmhouse” with five acres of gardens and paddocks with views in the heart of the Broads.

Online it writes: “With space for a large family, this home has so much to draw you in. It sits right on the edge of a charming Broadland village, close to the water and to glorious countryside but with amenities a stone’s throw from your front door.

“It comes with a thriving and established caravan site as part of the five-acre plot, so you can enjoy an income from day one.

“Built by the owner as her long-term home, it’s never before been on the market – making this a truly unique opportunity.”

The third most expensive property in Norfolk in June was the sale of a detached home on the Bureside Estate in Horning, North Norfolk – which sold for £845,000.

Next was the sale of a home on a sought-after road in Gorleston offering stunning sea views.

In June this year a home on Marine Parade in Gorleston and was sold for £825,000. - Credit: Google Maps

The detached home sits on Marine Parade and was sold for £825,000.

It includes four bedrooms, separate dining room, second sitting room, “superb” oak fitted kitchen/breakfast room, utility room, en-suite to master bedroom, ground floor shower room, single and double garage and enclosed rear garden.

Following this, an “impressive modern family residence” on Statham Close in Norwich was sold for £785,000 with Fine & Country.

An “impressive modern family residence” on Statham Close in Norwich was sold for £785,000 with Fine & Country. - Credit: Image Quest Photography Michael Palmer

Fine & Country write: “With an abundance of space inside and out, plus a tucked away position so you wouldn’t know it was there, this convenient home is a real surprise.

“Plenty of room for a family or for entertaining, a sunny private garden and an annexe with flexibility, all lovingly maintained – a feast for the eyes.

“Walk to the river, the marshes or park, play tennis or golf or go hit the shops. You have everything here you could possibly need – whatever you’re after, this home has the lot.”

The sixth most expensive property sold in June was a three-bedroom detached home on Woodlands Close in Holt.

Listed with Sowerby’s, its new owners bought it for £742,500.

On the estate agents’ website, it writes: “Occupying a generous plot on arguably the most desirable road in Holt, this superb town residence offers a wealth of elegant and versatile accommodation in a prime location.”

Finally at number seven a “beautifully decorated” four-bedroom detached home on Taverham Road in Taverham sold for £675,000.