Historic home of former Lord Mayor of Norwich is for sale

Published: 9:15 AM September 30, 2021

The Long House, Hempnall, is for sale for offers in excess of £695,000 - Credit: Brown & Co

An early 17th century house owned by a former Lord Mayor of Norwich has come up for sale with Brown & Co for offers in excess of £695,000.

The Long House in Hempnall – named after its distinctive lengthy, timber framed structure – was the home of the late Cecil Sutton, who was Lord Mayor of Norwich from 1967-1968.



Mr Sutton was also Sheriff of Norwich in 1956 and after being in the ownership of the Suttons for more than 30 years, the house is now being sold by the family.



Selling agents Brown & Co say that The Long House once incorporated the village post office and in its more distant past, a watchmaker’s shop. It is believed to date in part to the early 17th century and possibly even earlier.

Inside the reception room - Credit: Brown & Co

The property is thought to date back to the 17th century, possibly earlier - Credit: Brown & Co

The garden at The Long House, Hempnall, which is for sale - Credit: Brown & Co

It has a superb rear garden which looks over towards the adjacent St Margaret’s church.



Records show in 1656 the property was mortgaged to a Timothy Tyte for £106 and centuries later, it was sold at auction when the property was much enlarged, described as ‘two dwelling houses, with parlours, six sleeping rooms, a shop, wash houses and offices.’ Evidence suggests it may once have had a thatched roof.



Now, the property is offered for sale and offers potential for a modern-day buyer who is perhaps looking for a family house.



Hempnall has a primary school and butcher’s/deli and is only a 20-minute drive from Norwich, making it ideal for those wanting to live the village life yet be close to the city for work and amenities.



The Long House boasts a tremendous amount of character, with many exposed beams. One suggestion for a buyer could be, subject to planning permission, to remove an internal wall to make the current kitchen larger and open plan with the current living room.

The view from the bottom of the garden, neighbouring the church - Credit: Brown & Co

The view of the church - Credit: Brown & Co

There are three receptions; two sitting rooms and a dining room as well as an office and a new addition in the form of a garden room with a vaulted ceiling, which floods with sunlight. Upstairs are four bedrooms on the first floor and a good-sized unconverted attic floor.



Outside is a delightful long garden at the rear with beautiful views over to the church and room for parking.



Peter Hornor, head of residential at Brown & Co in Norwich, said: ”I am thrilled to be selling this significant house in a thriving village location. Its garden is an absolute joy and inside, the house offers so much character and potential for a buyer who will fall in love with it.”



PROPERTY FACTS

The Street, Hempnall

Offers in excess of £695,000

Brown & Co, 01603 628971, www.brown-co.com

