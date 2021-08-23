News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
'Must see' Tudor style lodge house for sale near Norwich for £700,000

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 1:00 PM August 23, 2021   
Tudor-style lodge house with timber detailing on a corner plot surrounded by a brick wall

The Lodge, Stoke Holy Cross, is for sale at a guide price of £700,000 - Credit: Savills

A former lodge house, built in a Tudor style but believed to date back to the 19th century, has come up for sale in Stoke Holy Cross, around four miles from Norwich.

"The Lodge is one of the most visually striking homes in the area and a real local landmark property," says Savills' property agent, Tom Clayton, who is selling the home at a guide price of £700,000.

The property was originally the gate lodge for nearby Stoke Hall, which was re-built in around 1850, before being largely demolished in the 1930s.

Fitted kitchen with rustic country-style cabinets, tiled walls and exposed beams and wooden floors

Inside the kitchen at The Lodge, Stoke Holy Cross - Credit: Savills

Dining room with bench-style seating, wooden floors, heavy oak door and lots of beams

Inside the dining room, which has been carefully renovated - Credit: Savills

Living room with wooden-framed windows, brick hearth, sofa, armchair and rustic coffee table

Inside the living room - Credit: Savills

Double bedroom with gently sloping ceiling, cast iron fireplace with wood surrounded and timber-framed window

One of four double bedrooms, featuring an original cast iron feature fireplace - Credit: Savills

Double bedroom with two timber-framed windows, carpeted floor and bed with wooden furniture

Another of the four double bedrooms, which offers lovely views - Credit: Savills

The Lodge itself has been recently renovated and would make a remarkable family home, offering four bedrooms, two reception rooms and two bathrooms, as well as extensive character features which Savills say make it a 'must see' property. Highlights include sandblasted beams and stunning feature fireplaces in both the sitting and dining rooms.

Upstairs there is a good-sized shower room and four double bedrooms, including the master which also has an en suite bathroom.

The Lodge sits in just over half an acre and enjoys a lovely location, as it backs on to open countryside.

Large shingle driveway beside a Tudor style brick-built property with wide sweeping lawns to the rear

There is ample off-road parking outside - Credit: Savills

View over Norfolk wheat field with wide Norfolk skies and a wooden fence

The Lodge backs on to neighbouring fields - Credit: Savills

View from a first-floor window overlooking a large lawn garden

The rear garden is mainly laid to lawn with hedge borders and trees - Credit: Savills

Patio with outdoor dining furniture overlooking a tiered lawn garden with hedges

Outside the kitchen there is a good-sized terrace ideal for al fresco dining - Credit: Savills

Aerial view of a Tudor style lodge house with a front garden and back garden with huge lawn and gravel driveway

The property sits in a good-sized plot with a large driveway - Credit: Savills

The garden is mainly laid to lawn, with borders of mature trees and hedging, and there is also a patio terrace outside the kitchen.

The property also offers ample off-road parking thanks to a large driveway and garage. There is also a separate workshop space.

Contact Savills for more information.

PROPERTY FACTS
Norwich Road, Stoke Holy Cross
Guide price: £700,000
Savills, 01603 229229, www.savills.com

