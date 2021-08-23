'Must see' Tudor style lodge house for sale near Norwich for £700,000

Published: 1:00 PM August 23, 2021

The Lodge, Stoke Holy Cross, is for sale at a guide price of £700,000 - Credit: Savills

A former lodge house, built in a Tudor style but believed to date back to the 19th century, has come up for sale in Stoke Holy Cross, around four miles from Norwich.

"The Lodge is one of the most visually striking homes in the area and a real local landmark property," says Savills' property agent, Tom Clayton, who is selling the home at a guide price of £700,000.

The property was originally the gate lodge for nearby Stoke Hall, which was re-built in around 1850, before being largely demolished in the 1930s.

Inside the kitchen at The Lodge, Stoke Holy Cross - Credit: Savills

Inside the dining room, which has been carefully renovated - Credit: Savills

Inside the living room - Credit: Savills

One of four double bedrooms, featuring an original cast iron feature fireplace - Credit: Savills

Another of the four double bedrooms, which offers lovely views - Credit: Savills

The Lodge itself has been recently renovated and would make a remarkable family home, offering four bedrooms, two reception rooms and two bathrooms, as well as extensive character features which Savills say make it a 'must see' property. Highlights include sandblasted beams and stunning feature fireplaces in both the sitting and dining rooms.

Upstairs there is a good-sized shower room and four double bedrooms, including the master which also has an en suite bathroom.

The Lodge sits in just over half an acre and enjoys a lovely location, as it backs on to open countryside.

There is ample off-road parking outside - Credit: Savills

The Lodge backs on to neighbouring fields - Credit: Savills

The rear garden is mainly laid to lawn with hedge borders and trees - Credit: Savills

Outside the kitchen there is a good-sized terrace ideal for al fresco dining - Credit: Savills

The property sits in a good-sized plot with a large driveway - Credit: Savills

The garden is mainly laid to lawn, with borders of mature trees and hedging, and there is also a patio terrace outside the kitchen.

The property also offers ample off-road parking thanks to a large driveway and garage. There is also a separate workshop space.

Contact Savills for more information.

PROPERTY FACTS

Norwich Road, Stoke Holy Cross

Guide price: £700,000

Savills, 01603 229229, www.savills.com