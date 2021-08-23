'Must see' Tudor style lodge house for sale near Norwich for £700,000
- Credit: Savills
A former lodge house, built in a Tudor style but believed to date back to the 19th century, has come up for sale in Stoke Holy Cross, around four miles from Norwich.
"The Lodge is one of the most visually striking homes in the area and a real local landmark property," says Savills' property agent, Tom Clayton, who is selling the home at a guide price of £700,000.
The property was originally the gate lodge for nearby Stoke Hall, which was re-built in around 1850, before being largely demolished in the 1930s.
The Lodge itself has been recently renovated and would make a remarkable family home, offering four bedrooms, two reception rooms and two bathrooms, as well as extensive character features which Savills say make it a 'must see' property. Highlights include sandblasted beams and stunning feature fireplaces in both the sitting and dining rooms.
Upstairs there is a good-sized shower room and four double bedrooms, including the master which also has an en suite bathroom.
You may also want to watch:
The Lodge sits in just over half an acre and enjoys a lovely location, as it backs on to open countryside.
The garden is mainly laid to lawn, with borders of mature trees and hedging, and there is also a patio terrace outside the kitchen.
Most Read
- 1 'It's spoiled' - Family's community garden hit by council red tape
- 2 Road to close for 10 months as £126.75m Lowestoft bridge works progress
- 3 Cyclist hurt in crash as road off roundabout blocked
- 4 Motorhome 'wild camping' blamed for public loo trouble on coast
- 5 'He was the kindest' - Family share devastation of 21-year-old's death
- 6 10 famous actors from Norfolk and Suffolk
- 7 Blessing in disguise? Family miss drubbing after campervan failure
- 8 Ask the Expert: How do I keep my assets below the inheritance tax threshold?
- 9 New King's Lynn hospital could be built near Hardwick Roundabout
- 10 Former shop with Banksy art taken off market so owner can 'look at options'
The property also offers ample off-road parking thanks to a large driveway and garage. There is also a separate workshop space.
Contact Savills for more information.
PROPERTY FACTS
Norwich Road, Stoke Holy Cross
Guide price: £700,000
Savills, 01603 229229, www.savills.com