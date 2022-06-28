Pretty thatched cottage with walled gardens up for sale for half a million
- Credit: Sowerbys
A pretty thatched cottage dating back to the early 18th century has come up for sale for almost half a million – and it's perfectly placed for life in the Norfolk Broads.
The three-bedroom property, known as The Homestead, is located in Stalham and is for sale with Sowerbys at a guide price of £499,950.
It was awarded Grade II listed status by Historic England in 1987 and had part of its east wall rebuilt in the 20th century. Today it still retains much of its period charm, including its traditional thatched roof and exposed brick and quarry floors.
In the dining room, an impressive inglenook fireplace even houses its original bread oven and, to one end, there is a cosy snug with a faux door overlooking the rear garden.
Other highlights include the charming sitting room, complete with feature fireplace and exposed beams, as well as a well-fitted Shaker-style kitchen.
The ground-floor also has the family bathroom, which features exposed beams, wooden floors and a luxurious roll-top bath.
Three bedrooms can be found upstairs, along with an en suite cloakroom.
Outside, the property has a private parking area and a walled terrace to the rear. The gardens are secluded and private and are mainly laid to lawn, with a summer house in the corner and mature hedging, shrubs and bamboo.
For more information, contact Sowerbys.
PROPERTY FACTS
Yarmouth Road, Stalham
Guide price: £499,950
Sowerbys, 01603 950215
www.sowerbys.com
