Pretty thatched cottage with walled gardens up for sale for half a million

The Homestead in Stalham is Grade II listed and up for sale for £499,950 - Credit: Sowerbys

A pretty thatched cottage dating back to the early 18th century has come up for sale for almost half a million – and it's perfectly placed for life in the Norfolk Broads.

The three-bedroom property, known as The Homestead, is located in Stalham and is for sale with Sowerbys at a guide price of £499,950.

It was awarded Grade II listed status by Historic England in 1987 and had part of its east wall rebuilt in the 20th century. Today it still retains much of its period charm, including its traditional thatched roof and exposed brick and quarry floors.

The property is full of period charm, with exposed brick and beams and tiled floors - Credit: Sowerbys

The sitting room with its exposed beams and feature fireplace - Credit: Sowerbys

The property is packed with period features, from exposed brick walls to beams and quarry-tiled floors - Credit: Sowerbys

In the dining room, an impressive inglenook fireplace even houses its original bread oven and, to one end, there is a cosy snug with a faux door overlooking the rear garden.

Other highlights include the charming sitting room, complete with feature fireplace and exposed beams, as well as a well-fitted Shaker-style kitchen.

The ground-floor also has the family bathroom, which features exposed beams, wooden floors and a luxurious roll-top bath.

The dining room which houses the original bread oven - Credit: Sowerbys

The family bathroom features a luxurious roll-top bath - Credit: Sowerbys

One of the first floor bedrooms - Credit: Sowerbys

Three bedrooms can be found upstairs, along with an en suite cloakroom.

Outside, the property has a private parking area and a walled terrace to the rear. The gardens are secluded and private and are mainly laid to lawn, with a summer house in the corner and mature hedging, shrubs and bamboo.

For more information, contact Sowerbys.

PROPERTY FACTS

Yarmouth Road, Stalham

Guide price: £499,950

Sowerbys, 01603 950215

www.sowerbys.com

Would you like to stay up to date with the latest property news in your area? Sign up to our Eastern Daily Press newsletter for our pick of the best local property stories.