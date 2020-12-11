Gallery
Unlisted Victorian home set in 1.75 acres is for sale for £1.05m
An imposing Victorian country house with eight bedrooms, three bathrooms and grounds of around 1.75 acres has come up for sale in Forncett St Peter.
Even from the outside, the property, which is known as The Grove and for sale with Sowerbys for £1,050,000, exudes character and features an impressive bay at the front, Gothic-style crenellations and several tall chimneys.
Inside, the property offers well-proportioned accommodation with a number of distinctive period features, including a stunning Royal Doulton fireplace as well as extensive oak panelling, cornicing, picture rails and original shutters.
Among its highlights is the dual aspect drawing room, which is light and airy and features a central fireplace with woodburning stove and stripped wood floors.
There is also a well-appointed family room, bespoke fitted kitchen/breakfast room, complete with an Aga, and several functional utility spaces, including a boot room, porch and cellar, as well as a strong room.
Two separate staircases provide access to the first floor, which includes seven bedrooms, one of which is en suite, and a cloakroom, dressing room and family bathroom. Further accommodation can be found on the second floor, where two attic rooms have been partially converted.
Outside, The Grove sits in extensive grounds which are mainly laid to lawn with mature boundary hedging and several specimen trees. There are also a number of meandering pathways and an inner courtyard which could be used for al fresco dining.
PROPERTY FACTS
Wacton Road, Forncett St Peter
Price: £1,050,000
Sowerbys, 01603 761441, www.sowerbys.com