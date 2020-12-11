News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Lifestyle > Property

Gallery

Unlisted Victorian home set in 1.75 acres is for sale for £1.05m

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 2:30 PM December 11, 2020    Updated: 2:38 PM December 11, 2020
Victorian property set in large ground surrounded by gardens

The Grove in Forncett St Peter is on the market for £1.05m - Credit: Sowerbys

An imposing Victorian country house with eight bedrooms, three bathrooms and grounds of around 1.75 acres has come up for sale in Forncett St Peter.

Even from the outside, the property, which is known as The Grove and for sale with Sowerbys for £1,050,000, exudes character and features an impressive bay at the front, Gothic-style crenellations and several tall chimneys.

Cosy reception room with wood panelling and large windows

Another reception room in The Grove in Forncett St Peter, near Norwich, which includes eight bedrooms, three bathrooms and grounds of 1.75 acres - Credit: Sowerbys

Living room with bright red walls and sash windows and shutters

A large reception room in The Grove in Forncett St Peter, near Norwich, which includes eight bedrooms, three bathrooms and grounds of 1.75 acres - Credit: Sowerbys

Inside, the property offers well-proportioned accommodation with a number of distinctive period features, including a stunning Royal Doulton fireplace as well as extensive oak panelling, cornicing, picture rails and original shutters.

Period fireplace with roaring fire

The Grove features a number of distinctive period details including a Royal Doulton fireplace - Credit: Sowerbys

Among its highlights is the dual aspect drawing room, which is light and airy and features a central fireplace with woodburning stove and stripped wood floors.

There is also a well-appointed family room, bespoke fitted kitchen/breakfast room, complete with an Aga, and several functional utility spaces, including a boot room, porch and cellar, as well as a strong room.

Period style dining room with large roaring fire and coving details

The dining room in The Grove in Forncett St Peter, near Norwich, which includes eight bedrooms, three bathrooms and grounds of 1.75 acres - Credit: Sowerbys

Country style kitchen with Aga

The kitchen in The Grove in Forncett St Peter, near Norwich, which includes eight bedrooms, three bathrooms and grounds of 1.75 acres - Credit: Sowerbys

Two separate staircases provide access to the first floor, which includes seven bedrooms, one of which is en suite, and a cloakroom, dressing room and family bathroom. Further accommodation can be found on the second floor, where two attic rooms have been partially converted.

Outside, The Grove sits in extensive grounds which are mainly laid to lawn with mature boundary hedging and several specimen trees. There are also a number of meandering pathways and an inner courtyard which could be used for al fresco dining.

Most Read

  1. 1 Pupils and staff told to stay home after Covid case at school
  2. 2 As region nears coronavirus tier review, NHS bosses issue warning
  3. 3 'Disgraceful' - Woman's anger as parcel is 'dumped in road' by courier
  1. 4 'So sad to see our café empty' - owner's anger at tier rules
  2. 5 Eight more patients with coronavirus die at N&N
  3. 6 Norwich's smallest pub loses half its lunch trade due to Tier 2 rules
  4. 7 Multi-million pound road shake-ups for string of Norwich streets
  5. 8 Norfolk couple want to share the land beside their mill with campers
  6. 9 People urged not to walk too close to cliff edges
  7. 10 City busy with shoppers amid countdown to Christmas

PROPERTY FACTS
Wacton Road, Forncett St Peter
Price: £1,050,000
Sowerbys, 01603 761441, www.sowerbys.com

Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Further increase in coronavirus rates across Norfolk

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon

Mum's anger as son is refused driving test - because car was 'too dirty'

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon

Football stadium will be demolished to make way for houses

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon

Criminal investigation into 'sickening' smell at Norfolk chicken factory

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus