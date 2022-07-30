News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
See inside this ‘wow factor’ barn conversion for sale for £1.1m 

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 7:00 AM July 30, 2022
Front of 1, The Glass Barn, Horstead, which is for sale for offers in excess of £1.1m

This six-bed barn conversion in Horstead is on the market for offers over £1.1m - Credit: Stobart & Hurrell

A six-bedroom barn conversion has come up for sale in Horstead for offers in excess of £1.1m.

Selling agents Stobart & Hurrell say that 1, The Glass Barn, has been “designed with space, quality and the future in mind" and offers family-friendly living accommodation, multi-generational living spaces and even business potential thanks to a self-contained one-bedroom apartment above the garage. 

It is set back from the road in a plot of around one acre and enjoys distant field views as well a garden and ample off-road parking.  

Aerial view of 1 The Glass Barn, Horstead, which is for sale for offers over £1.1m

The property enjoys plenty of off-road parking and field views - Credit: Stobart & Hurrell

Contemporary open-plan living and dining area in a 6-bed barn conversion for sale in Horstead for £1.1m

The dining and living area is a bright and bold space - Credit: Stobart & Hurrell

Living area with fireplace in a 6-bed barn conversion for sale in Horstead, Norfolk, for £1.1m

The living area has a fireplace and plenty of light from its floor-to-ceiling windows - Credit: Stobart & Hurrell

The barn has been designed with sustainability in mind and has planning permission for solar panels, wind turbines, a garden shed and a polytunnel. 

The existing accommodation is contemporary and well-finished and includes a large open-plan living space with a lounge and dining area, plus a modern kitchen fitted with a walk-in pantry and breakfast bar. There is also a separate utility room and cloakroom. 

Bright and airy open-plan living space in a 6-bed barn conversion for sale in Horstead, Norfolk, for offers over £1.1m

At its heart the property has a huge open-plan living space - Credit: Stobart & Hurrell

Open-plan living space with fitted kitchen in a 6-bed modern barn conversion for sale in Horstead, Norfolk, for £1.1m

The living space is sociable - and ideal for families - Credit: Stobart & Hurrell

Light and airy snug on the ground floor of a six-bed barn conversion for sale in Horstead, Norfolk, for £1.1m

As well as the open-plan living space there is a separate snug - Credit: Stobart & Hurrell

Towards the rear of the home there is a further reception room, which makes the ideal snug, and there is also a sauna with a walk-in shower and space for a home gym. 

Ceiling-to-floor windows flood the property with loads of natural light – particularly in the stairwell, which leads upstairs to the first floor, where there are four good-sized bedrooms. Three of these come with en suite shower rooms and the master bedroom also has a dressing room and a feature bath. 

Sauna, walk-in shower and space for a home gym at 1 The Glass Barn, Horstead, which is for sale for £1.1m

The property has a sauna with a walk-in shower and space to create a gym - Credit: Stobart & Hurrell

Bedroom with floor-to-ceiling window at a 6-bed barn for sale in Horstead, Norfolk, for offers over £1.1m

The property features lots of floor-to-ceiling windows which let in so much light - Credit: Stobart & Hurrell

Balcony in a self-contained apartment at 1 The Glass Barn, Horstead, which is for sale for £1.1m

The first-floor of the garage has been converted into an apartment with a balcony - Credit: Stobart & Hurrell

For more information, contact Stobart & Hurrell. 

PROPERTY FACTS 
Stanninghall Road, Horstead 
Offers in excess of £1,100,000 
Stobart & Hurrell, 01603 950008 
www.stobarthurrell.co.uk 

