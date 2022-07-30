See inside this ‘wow factor’ barn conversion for sale for £1.1m
A six-bedroom barn conversion has come up for sale in Horstead for offers in excess of £1.1m.
Selling agents Stobart & Hurrell say that 1, The Glass Barn, has been “designed with space, quality and the future in mind" and offers family-friendly living accommodation, multi-generational living spaces and even business potential thanks to a self-contained one-bedroom apartment above the garage.
It is set back from the road in a plot of around one acre and enjoys distant field views as well a garden and ample off-road parking.
The barn has been designed with sustainability in mind and has planning permission for solar panels, wind turbines, a garden shed and a polytunnel.
The existing accommodation is contemporary and well-finished and includes a large open-plan living space with a lounge and dining area, plus a modern kitchen fitted with a walk-in pantry and breakfast bar. There is also a separate utility room and cloakroom.
Towards the rear of the home there is a further reception room, which makes the ideal snug, and there is also a sauna with a walk-in shower and space for a home gym.
Ceiling-to-floor windows flood the property with loads of natural light – particularly in the stairwell, which leads upstairs to the first floor, where there are four good-sized bedrooms. Three of these come with en suite shower rooms and the master bedroom also has a dressing room and a feature bath.
For more information, contact Stobart & Hurrell.
PROPERTY FACTS
Stanninghall Road, Horstead
Offers in excess of £1,100,000
Stobart & Hurrell, 01603 950008
www.stobarthurrell.co.uk
