Former gatehouse with a sleek new look is up for rent for £1,750 a month

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 4:53 PM September 23, 2022
The Gatehouse in Tasburgh is available on a six-month tenancy

The Gatehouse in Tasburgh is available on a six-month tenancy - Credit: Sowerbys

A unique two-bed home in a former gatehouse in Tasburgh has come up for rent on a six-month tenancy for £1,750 per month.

The property, which sits in impressive landscaped gardens, is available through Sowerbys and is ideal for professional independents or couples.  

The living space is accessed by an entrance hall, which leads into the modern fitted kitchen, offering lots of worktop space and a breakfast bar, and a cosy sitting room. 

Cosy two-seater sofa in the sitting room of The Gatehouse, in Tasburgh, which is available to rent for £1,750 a month

The sitting room is cosy but modern - Credit: Sowerbys

Modern fitted kitchen in a two-bed former gatehouse for rent in Tasburgh, Norfolk, for £1,750 pcm

The modern fitted kitchen - Credit: Sowerbys

There is a utility room and cloakroom on the ground floor too, and both bedrooms are comfortable doubles. 

Outside, the property is surrounded by mature gardens and there are also two allocated parking spaces. 

Bedroom in a two-bed home for rent in Tasburgh, Norfolk, for £1,750 per calendar month

The rooms are light and airy with lovely views over the gardens - Credit: Sowerbys

Rear of The Gatehouse, Tasburgh, a two-bed property for rent for £1,750 per month

The property is set in landscaped gardens and the rent includes the services of a gardener - Credit: Sowerbys

Rent is inclusive of a gardener and window cleaners, as well as water rates, council tax, septic tank emptying and wood for the wood burner. 

For more information, contact Sowerbys on 01603 361695.

