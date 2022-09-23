Former gatehouse with a sleek new look is up for rent for £1,750 a month

The Gatehouse in Tasburgh is available on a six-month tenancy - Credit: Sowerbys

A unique two-bed home in a former gatehouse in Tasburgh has come up for rent on a six-month tenancy for £1,750 per month.



The property, which sits in impressive landscaped gardens, is available through Sowerbys and is ideal for professional independents or couples.



The living space is accessed by an entrance hall, which leads into the modern fitted kitchen, offering lots of worktop space and a breakfast bar, and a cosy sitting room.

There is a utility room and cloakroom on the ground floor too, and both bedrooms are comfortable doubles.



Outside, the property is surrounded by mature gardens and there are also two allocated parking spaces.

Rent is inclusive of a gardener and window cleaners, as well as water rates, council tax, septic tank emptying and wood for the wood burner.



For more information, contact Sowerbys on 01603 361695.

