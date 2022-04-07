News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Tiny two-bed cottage with huge potential is for sale at auction

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 3:27 PM April 7, 2022
Tiny two-bed brick-built cottage off Dereham Road in Mattishall which is for sale for £100k at auction

This tiny two-bed cottage for sale off Dereham Road in Mattishall offers huge potential - Credit: William H Brown

A tiny two-bedroom cottage has come up for sale, offering huge potential as a holiday let or a longer-term rental.

Located at the edge of Mattishall, near Dereham, it's listed for sale at a guide price of £100,000 with William H Brown, in association with Barnard Marcus. 

Inside The Gatehouse, Mattishall, a tiny two-bed cottage in need of renovation

Inside, the property requires complete refurbishment - Credit: William H Brown

Inside, the property requires a complete renovation, and planning permission has already been granted for a further extension.

It currently has space for two bedrooms as well as a private driveway and off-road parking.

Driveway off Dereham Road, Mattishall, where a two-bed cottage is for sale at auction

The property has its own driveway and space for off-road parking - Credit: William H Brown

A spokesperson for William H Brown says it would be “perfect as a holiday let or rental once works are completed.”

For more information, contact William H Brown.

PROPERTY FACTS
Dereham Road, Mattishall
Guide price: £100,000
William H Brown, 01362 692238
www.williamhbrown.co.uk

