Tiny two-bed cottage with huge potential is for sale at auction

This tiny two-bed cottage for sale off Dereham Road in Mattishall offers huge potential - Credit: William H Brown

A tiny two-bedroom cottage has come up for sale, offering huge potential as a holiday let or a longer-term rental.

Located at the edge of Mattishall, near Dereham, it's listed for sale at a guide price of £100,000 with William H Brown, in association with Barnard Marcus.

Inside, the property requires complete refurbishment - Credit: William H Brown

Inside, the property requires a complete renovation, and planning permission has already been granted for a further extension.



It currently has space for two bedrooms as well as a private driveway and off-road parking.

The property has its own driveway and space for off-road parking - Credit: William H Brown

A spokesperson for William H Brown says it would be “perfect as a holiday let or rental once works are completed.”



For more information, contact William H Brown.

PROPERTY FACTS

Dereham Road, Mattishall

Guide price: £100,000

William H Brown, 01362 692238

www.williamhbrown.co.uk

Would you like to stay up to date with the latest property news in your area? Sign up to our Eastern Daily Press newsletter for our pick of the best local property stories.



