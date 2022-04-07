Tiny two-bed cottage with huge potential is for sale at auction
A tiny two-bedroom cottage has come up for sale, offering huge potential as a holiday let or a longer-term rental.
Located at the edge of Mattishall, near Dereham, it's listed for sale at a guide price of £100,000 with William H Brown, in association with Barnard Marcus.
Inside, the property requires a complete renovation, and planning permission has already been granted for a further extension.
It currently has space for two bedrooms as well as a private driveway and off-road parking.
A spokesperson for William H Brown says it would be “perfect as a holiday let or rental once works are completed.”
