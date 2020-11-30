News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Lifestyle > Property

Gallery

16th century village house with potential to develop is for sale for £575,000

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 1:26 PM November 30, 2020   
Large country house surrounded by fields and blue sky

The Gables in Hinderclay near Diss is on the market at a guide price of £575,000 - Credit: Savills

The Gables in Hinderclay, south west of Diss near the Norfolk-Suffolk border, is believed to have been built in the 16th century but is now in need of some attention and updating to help it realise its full potential.

Living room with brick fireplace and timber beams

- Credit: Savills

“I was struck by the potential the property offered, sitting in the middle of such a large plot, the opportunity to develop and extend it is very inviting,” says Savills’ property agent Tom Orford, who is marketing the home at a guide price of £575,000.

The property offers a number of period details throughout, including in the spacious ground-floor sitting room, which features exposed beams and an inglenook fireplace. There is also a dining room, opening out into a light-filled conservatory which enjoys lovely views over the gardens.

Period style dining room with large window and furniture

- Credit: Savills


In addition, there is a good-sized kitchen/breakfast room, shower room and utility area on the ground floor, offering great flexibility and function for new owners.

The lovely views continue upstairs, where you will find four bedrooms, all of which are well sized and benefit overlook the surrounding countryside. There is also a family bathroom.

Kitchen with tiled floor countertops and cupboards

- Credit: Savills

The Gables is approached by a long driveway, which provides ample parking for several vehicles, and extensive gardens which are also another real highlight.

The gardens are mainly laid to lawn and interspersed with established trees, creating a great deal of privacy. There is also a pond.

Bedroom with slanted ceilings green curtains and chest of drawers

- Credit: Savills

Behind the house there is an additional field of approximately two acres. This not only helps to provide the property with attractive rural views but also provides further space and heightens the sense of privacy.

For more information, contact Savills on 01473 234800.

Large green garden with trees and brick outbuilding

- Credit: Savills

You may also want to watch:

PROPERTY FACTS
The Street, Hinderclay
Guide price: £575,000
Savills, 01473 234800, www.savills.com

Glass greenhouse and vegetable patch in green lawn

- Credit: Savills


Most Read

  1. 1 Jailed in Norfolk this week: a corrupt police officer and a domestic abuser
  2. 2 'Rare' Norfolk vicarage goes up for sale for £1.1m
  3. 3 Delay warnings ahead of abnormal load move
  1. 4 Road remains closed after serious crash on A143
  2. 5 'There was a massive bang' - Fire outside Norwich coffee shop
  3. 6 Norwich water supply hit for second day running
  4. 7 Man in 70s dies in A143 crash
  5. 8 Drunk man arrested after driving into water-filled dike
  6. 9 Norfolk sees significant falls in Covid cases, figures show
  7. 10 Search for woman, 64, missing from residential home

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Would you know what to do if your car hit a deer?

Nick Richards

Author Picture Icon

Green light for new Tesco store in town centre

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon

Christmas

All the major Christmas events in Norfolk that can go ahead

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus | Video

Several weeks into lockdown, Norfolk sees sharp decline in coronavirus...

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus