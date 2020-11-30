Gallery

Published: 1:26 PM November 30, 2020

The Gables in Hinderclay near Diss is on the market at a guide price of £575,000 - Credit: Savills

The Gables in Hinderclay, south west of Diss near the Norfolk-Suffolk border, is believed to have been built in the 16th century but is now in need of some attention and updating to help it realise its full potential.

- Credit: Savills

“I was struck by the potential the property offered, sitting in the middle of such a large plot, the opportunity to develop and extend it is very inviting,” says Savills’ property agent Tom Orford, who is marketing the home at a guide price of £575,000.



The property offers a number of period details throughout, including in the spacious ground-floor sitting room, which features exposed beams and an inglenook fireplace. There is also a dining room, opening out into a light-filled conservatory which enjoys lovely views over the gardens.

- Credit: Savills



In addition, there is a good-sized kitchen/breakfast room, shower room and utility area on the ground floor, offering great flexibility and function for new owners.



The lovely views continue upstairs, where you will find four bedrooms, all of which are well sized and benefit overlook the surrounding countryside. There is also a family bathroom.

- Credit: Savills

The Gables is approached by a long driveway, which provides ample parking for several vehicles, and extensive gardens which are also another real highlight.



The gardens are mainly laid to lawn and interspersed with established trees, creating a great deal of privacy. There is also a pond.

- Credit: Savills

Behind the house there is an additional field of approximately two acres. This not only helps to provide the property with attractive rural views but also provides further space and heightens the sense of privacy.

For more information, contact Savills on 01473 234800.

- Credit: Savills

You may also want to watch:

PROPERTY FACTS

The Street, Hinderclay

Guide price: £575,000

Savills, 01473 234800, www.savills.com

- Credit: Savills



