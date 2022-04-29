See inside this huge Georgian home up for rent near the Norfolk Broads

A four-bedroom home has come up for rent in Fleggburgh, near the Broads National Park, for £1,800 per month.



The Firs dates back to the Georgian era and has been beautifully extended to offer an appealing combination of period features and family-sized living space.



Letting agents Pymm & Co say that, by the time new tenants move in, it will also have been completely redecorated.

The living room - Credit: Pymm & Co

The kitchen - Credit: Pymm & Co

Highlights include the lounge and study, which each have sash windows to the front and open fireplaces, a formal dining room and a good-sized kitchen. This is fitted with a range of base and wall units, rolled-edge work surfaces and a free-standing double range oven, as well as space and plumbing for a fridge/freezer, washing machine and dishwasher.



From the kitchen, double doors lead into the conservatory, which has brick foundations and opens into the garden, and there is also a ground-floor cloakroom.



All four bedrooms are located upstairs, alongside a bathroom and cloakroom, and the master suite also has its own en suite shower room.

Inside one of the bedrooms - Credit: Pymm & Co

The conservatory - Credit: Pymm & Co

Outside there is a private tarmac driveway to the front of the double garage, although this is not included in the tenancy.



The front garden is mainly laid to lawn with a good range of mature plants, trees and shrubs and is enclosed by fencing. The property is warmed by oil-fired central heating.



For more information, contact Pymm & Co on 01603 950109.

