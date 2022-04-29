News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
See inside this huge Georgian home up for rent near the Norfolk Broads

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 2:38 PM April 29, 2022
Georgian-era 4-bed home off Rollesby Road, Fleggburgh, which is up for rent for £1,800 a month

This four-bed home off Rollesby Road, Fleggburgh, is available to rent - Credit: Pymm & Co

A four-bedroom home has come up for rent in Fleggburgh, near the Broads National Park, for £1,800 per month.

The Firs dates back to the Georgian era and has been beautifully extended to offer an appealing combination of period features and family-sized living space.

Letting agents Pymm & Co say that, by the time new tenants move in, it will also have been completely redecorated.

Cosy living room in a 4-bed Georgian era home up for rent off Rollesby Road, Fleggburgh

The living room - Credit: Pymm & Co

Kitchen with range oven and hob in a 4-bed Georgian era home up for rent off Rollesby Road, Fleggburgh, for £1,800

The kitchen - Credit: Pymm & Co

Highlights include the lounge and study, which each have sash windows to the front and open fireplaces, a formal dining room and a good-sized kitchen. This is fitted with a range of base and wall units, rolled-edge work surfaces and a free-standing double range oven, as well as space and plumbing for a fridge/freezer, washing machine and dishwasher.

From the kitchen, double doors lead into the conservatory, which has brick foundations and opens into the garden, and there is also a ground-floor cloakroom.

All four bedrooms are located upstairs, alongside a bathroom and cloakroom, and the master suite also has its own en suite shower room.

Double bedroom in 4-bed Georgian-era house for rent off Rollesby Road, Fleggburgh, for £1,800 a month

Inside one of the bedrooms - Credit: Pymm & Co

Large conservatory overlooking the gardens at The Firs, a 4-bed Georgian era home for rent in Fleggburgh

The conservatory - Credit: Pymm & Co

Outside there is a private tarmac driveway to the front of the double garage, although this is not included in the tenancy. 

The front garden is mainly laid to lawn with a good range of mature plants, trees and shrubs and is enclosed by fencing. The property is warmed by oil-fired central heating.

For more information, contact Pymm & Co on 01603 950109.

