Historic cottage with 'great renovation potential' up for sale

This three-bed cottage in Rickinghall, near Diss, will go under the hammer at auction next week – and it's in need of a complete renovation - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

A detached cottage dating back to the 19th century will go under the hammer at auction next week – and selling agents Auction House East Anglia say it offers "great renovation potential."

The three-bedroom cottage, which is listed at a guide price of £280,000-£330,000, is located in Rickinghall near Diss and sits in a plot of around three quarters of an acre.

Inside the cottage, which is in need of modernisation and remedial repair but does offer huge potential - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

The property is full of interesting features, including its exposed timber beams and wooden doors - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

The main property dates back to the 19th century, with later additions, and is thought to have originally been a pair of clay lump farm cottages.

Now it is in need of full modernisation and remedial repair with the potential to expand. It could even be converted back to its original form as two cottages – although this is subject to planning.

The gardens extend to around 0.75 acres, offering the potential for even further development - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

Accommodation currently includes a kitchen, pantry, bathroom, dining room and sitting room on the ground floor, with three bedrooms upstairs.

There are also a number of dilapidated outbuildings in the large garden at the rear, which could also be incorporated into future living accommodation.

The auction will begin at 11am on Wednesday, June 15. Contact Auction House East Anglia for more information.

PROPERTY FACTS

New Delight Road, Rickinghall

Guide price: £280,000-£330,000

Auction House East Anglia, 01473 558888

www.auctionhouse.co.uk/eastanglia