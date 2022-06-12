Historic cottage with 'great renovation potential' up for sale
- Credit: Auction House East Anglia
A detached cottage dating back to the 19th century will go under the hammer at auction next week – and selling agents Auction House East Anglia say it offers "great renovation potential."
The three-bedroom cottage, which is listed at a guide price of £280,000-£330,000, is located in Rickinghall near Diss and sits in a plot of around three quarters of an acre.
The main property dates back to the 19th century, with later additions, and is thought to have originally been a pair of clay lump farm cottages.
Now it is in need of full modernisation and remedial repair with the potential to expand. It could even be converted back to its original form as two cottages – although this is subject to planning.
Accommodation currently includes a kitchen, pantry, bathroom, dining room and sitting room on the ground floor, with three bedrooms upstairs.
There are also a number of dilapidated outbuildings in the large garden at the rear, which could also be incorporated into future living accommodation.
The auction will begin at 11am on Wednesday, June 15. Contact Auction House East Anglia for more information.
PROPERTY FACTS
New Delight Road, Rickinghall
Guide price: £280,000-£330,000
Auction House East Anglia, 01473 558888
www.auctionhouse.co.uk/eastanglia