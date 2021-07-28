News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
North Norfolk home with sea views and cafe for sale for £525,000

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 4:20 PM July 28, 2021   
Corner terrace with blue painted cafe front and residence above with curved bay window

The Corner House, Mundesley, with a six-bed property above is for sale for offers in the region of £525,000 - Credit: Coast and Country Estate Agents

A six-bedroom property has come up for sale in the coastal village of Mundesley - and it's a great buy for those who have always dreamed of owning their own business.

The property on Cromer Road is for sale with Coast and Country Estate Agents for offers in the region of £525,000. It not only boasts a six-bedroom, two-reception room home but also comes with a large commercial premises on the ground floor which is currently run as a popular cafe.

It can currently seat up to 35 people and has previously been used as an antiques shop and a fish and chip shop, so offers real flexibility for budding or established entrepreneurs.

Shabby chic style cafe with pine tables and chairs, dresser, bunting and wooden floors

On the ground floor there is a commercial premises with cafe to seat 35 people - Credit: Coast and Country Estate Agents

Beige coloured fitted Shaker-style kitchen with wooden floor, wooden window seat, wine rack and cupboards

The residential property includes a fitted Shaker-style kitchen - Credit: Coast and Country Estate Agents

Living accommodation can be found above and is arranged over the first and second floor, accessed by a private entrance. 

It includes a fitted Shaker-style kitchen, as well as a lounge with a double bay fronted window, sea views, and a second reception room. 

The first floor also features a master bedroom with fitted wardrobes, a family bathroom and bedroom six - although this could also be used as a study.

Beach themed double bedroom with vaulted ceilings, pine bed, life buoy mirror

One of six double bedrooms at this property for sale on Cromer Road, Mundesley - Credit: Coast and Country Estate Agents

View from second storey window overlooking roof tops towards Mundesley beach

The property offers sea views - Credit: Coast and Country Estate Agents

On the second floor there are a further four bedrooms, including many with sea views, and a good-sized shower room.

For more information, contact Coast and Country.

PROPERTY FACTS
Cromer Road, Mundesley
Offers in the region of £525,000
Coast and Country Estate Agents, 01263 800474, www.coastandcountryea.co.uk

