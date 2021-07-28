North Norfolk home with sea views and cafe for sale for £525,000
A six-bedroom property has come up for sale in the coastal village of Mundesley - and it's a great buy for those who have always dreamed of owning their own business.
The property on Cromer Road is for sale with Coast and Country Estate Agents for offers in the region of £525,000. It not only boasts a six-bedroom, two-reception room home but also comes with a large commercial premises on the ground floor which is currently run as a popular cafe.
It can currently seat up to 35 people and has previously been used as an antiques shop and a fish and chip shop, so offers real flexibility for budding or established entrepreneurs.
Living accommodation can be found above and is arranged over the first and second floor, accessed by a private entrance.
It includes a fitted Shaker-style kitchen, as well as a lounge with a double bay fronted window, sea views, and a second reception room.
The first floor also features a master bedroom with fitted wardrobes, a family bathroom and bedroom six - although this could also be used as a study.
On the second floor there are a further four bedrooms, including many with sea views, and a good-sized shower room.
For more information, contact Coast and Country.
PROPERTY FACTS
Cromer Road, Mundesley
Offers in the region of £525,000
Coast and Country Estate Agents, 01263 800474, www.coastandcountryea.co.uk