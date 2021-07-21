Published: 12:02 PM July 21, 2021

Norfolk may be renowned for its historic homes but its rural setting under vast skies also makes it ideal for creating modern homes which push the boundaries in architecture.

Remember these 'Grand Designs' from over the years?

Periscope House, Honingham

This house actually did feature on Channel 4's Grand Designs with Kevin McCloud back in October, 2014.

It was built with the aim of being environmentally friendly and 'upside down' with the first floor maximising the views. Designed by a firm in Aylsham, its garden elevation resembled large reading glasses hence the name, Periscope.

It was one of the first to be built under the 'Code 6' level meaning it provided all the power needed for heating, lighting and appliances.

Rectory Road, Lyng

This 'Grand Designs' style home featured its own inside pond in a garden room complete with raised flower beds and a working water feature.

A new-build home on Rectory Road, Lyng, is for sale for £1.8m - Credit: Sowerbys

The inside pond feature in the house in Rectory Road, Lyng - Credit: Sowerbys

With six bedrooms and 12,000sqft of accommodation, it is a house where the outdoors really has been brought inside.

BlueSky Barn, near Reepham

This home hit the headlines after a couple converted it from a corrugated steel grain store.

Luke and Klara Hawes outside the rear of the home with their master bedroom suite on the first floor. - Credit: Denise Bradley

The redundant farm building was sold with planning permission but the couple needed to create a dwelling with the same 450sqm footprint and in keeping with the surroundings.

Luke and Klara Hawes outside their 'grain store' home which they have converted into luxury on a futuristic design. - Credit: Denise Bradley

It was in fact these stipulations which aided their vision to create a home which pays homage to the industrial feel of the former agricultural building.

It was built for luxury though with an integrated swimming pool and vast open plan rooms for a modern family. A specially equipped cinema/games room was an added touch.

Low road, Wretton

This three-bedroom home in Wretton near Downham Market is on the market for £625,000. Picture: Brown & Co - Credit: Archant

This three-bedroom home in Wretton near Downham Market is on the market for £625,000. Picture: Brown & Co - Credit: Archant

This barn conversion also offers a fabulous swimming pool and high-end design features including marble flooring imported from Oman and custom-made windows and doors from Italy.

The Garden House, Trimingham

The Garden House, Trimingham, for sale. Pic: www.sowerbys.com

Inside is an open plan living space that connects with the gardens and every room has access to the outside space. Rooms are all designed across a single floor with an entrance hall, a central living room with a wood burner, floor to ceiling bi-fold doors to two sides and a vaulted kitchen/diner with bi-fold doors onto a sun terrace.

Onley Street, Norwich

Size didn't matter with this ultra modern home built on a grand design but offering just 380sqft. This teeny tiny home, different from its period neighbours, was created by a former chairman of a retail design consultancy, turned property developer.

2A Onley Street, Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY, Archant Norfolk.

He created a stunning studio, one bedroom property with a flat, zinc designer roof, floor to ceiling windows with contemporary blinds and inside, dressed it with an industrial style, reclaimed light fittings and internal metal windows.

2A Onley Street, Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY, Archant Norfolk

Church Barn, East Ruston

Renowned local builder/developer Simon Wiseman and his wife Susan took on the biggest challenge of their lives when they bought a large thatched barn which was literally falling down and in need of complete renovation. It was registered at risk of falling into a state of complete disrepair - but Mr Wiseman saw the potential and bought it at auction.

Church Barn, East Ruston. Owners Sue and Simon Wiseman. Picture: ANTONY KELLY, Archant Norfolk.

The modern extension with a roof terrace. - Credit: Fine & Country

His vision was to enhance one of the most stunning features of the barn; its magnificent internal vaulted, timbered ceiling and so painstakingly worked in his evenings and weekends on the project, renovating the roof internally and getting it re-thatched. However, to really set it off, Mr Wiseman put in large glazed panels across the two large upstairs rooms including a fantastic master bedroom suite, frosted to halfway, but what these mean is that you can look right through from one end of the barn to another.







