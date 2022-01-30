News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Property spotlight: Thatched four-bed cottage in an acre of land hits the market

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 12:00 AM January 30, 2022
PROP - Thatched House, Shop Street, Whinburgh, Dereham

The front of Thatched House, a four-bed cottage in Whinburgh - Credit: Sowerbys

This four-bed thatched cottage with more than an acre in a quiet mid-Norfolk village is on sale for £950,000.

Thatched House in Whinburgh, near Dereham, was constructed in 2015 by a local thatcher and finished to a high specification.

PROP - Thatched House, Shop Street, Whinburgh, Dereham

The dual aspect kitchen with iroko worktops - Credit: Sowerbys

PROP - Thatched House, Shop Street, Whinburgh, Dereham

The utility room, with access to the kitchen and the garden - Credit: Sowerbys

The ground floor includes the sitting room, the garden room, the dining room, the kitchen and breakfast room, a shower room and a utility room. 

The first floor contains four bedrooms and a family bathroom. The master was recently updated and has a dressing room, an en-suite and a gable window.

PROP - Thatched House, Shop Street, Whinburgh, Dereham

The dual aspect sitting room with a wood-burning stove - Credit: Sowerbys

PROP - Thatched House, Shop Street, Whinburgh, Dereham

The garden room has large windows to let in natural light and French doors out to the garden - Credit: Sowerbys

The cart lodge functions as a garage, with a toilet, a storage room and an office space.

There are also two sheds and a thatched summerhouse overlooks the wildlife pond

PROP - Thatched House, Shop Street, Whinburgh, Dereham

The master bedroom, with dressing room, ensuite and gable window - Credit: Sowerbys

PROP - Thatched House, Shop Street, Whinburgh, Dereham

The family bathroom, with a shower and a bath - Credit: Sowerbys

The front garden is laid to lawn with a hawthorn hedge. The back garden is also lawn, with a sandstone patio and raised vegetable garden.

The grounds, which extend to 1.25 acres, are a 'real haven' to wildlife with a generous paddock. Beyond the summer house are a copse of mature fruit trees.

PROP - Thatched House, Shop Street, Whinburgh, Dereham

The thatched summerhouse in the garden overlooks the wildlife pond - Credit: Sowerbys

PROP - Thatched House, Shop Street, Whinburgh, Dereham

The gardens also have an area of raised beds for the vegetable garden - Credit: Sowerbys

Located on a quiet country lane, Thatched House is in the village on Whinburgh near Dereham. It is accessed by a timber gate and a shingled driveway.

PROPERTY FACTS

Shop Street, Whinburgh

Guide Price: £950,000

Sowerbys, 01362 693591, www.sowerbys.com

