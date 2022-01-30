Property spotlight: Thatched four-bed cottage in an acre of land hits the market
- Credit: Sowerbys
This four-bed thatched cottage with more than an acre in a quiet mid-Norfolk village is on sale for £950,000.
Thatched House in Whinburgh, near Dereham, was constructed in 2015 by a local thatcher and finished to a high specification.
The ground floor includes the sitting room, the garden room, the dining room, the kitchen and breakfast room, a shower room and a utility room.
The first floor contains four bedrooms and a family bathroom. The master was recently updated and has a dressing room, an en-suite and a gable window.
The cart lodge functions as a garage, with a toilet, a storage room and an office space.
There are also two sheds and a thatched summerhouse overlooks the wildlife pond
The front garden is laid to lawn with a hawthorn hedge. The back garden is also lawn, with a sandstone patio and raised vegetable garden.
Most Read
- 1 11 schools that taught some of Norfolk's most famous faces
- 2 Police remain on scene after man stabbed to death in Norwich
- 3 Murder inquiry launched after teenager stabbed to death in Norwich
- 4 Take a trip around Pleasurewood Hills' abandoned sister park
- 5 Neighbours 'shock' at teen's murder in Norwich
- 6 Teen stabbed to death in Norwich named by police
- 7 If you can eat café's huge 'gutbuster' breakfast you get it for free
- 8 Military aircraft to conduct flypast over East Anglia
- 9 Four vehicles, including lorry, involved in 'serious crash' on A1067
- 10 It's not our problem, says builder of flats hit with fire-safety issues
The grounds, which extend to 1.25 acres, are a 'real haven' to wildlife with a generous paddock. Beyond the summer house are a copse of mature fruit trees.
Located on a quiet country lane, Thatched House is in the village on Whinburgh near Dereham. It is accessed by a timber gate and a shingled driveway.
PROPERTY FACTS
Shop Street, Whinburgh
Guide Price: £950,000
Sowerbys, 01362 693591, www.sowerbys.com