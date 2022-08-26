'Delightful' thatched cottage in 'desirable' village is up for auction

This thatched cottage in Kenninghall is going up for auction - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

A "delightful" thatched cottage in a "desirable" Norfolk village is going up for auction.

This idyllic cottage is located within the centre of Kenninghall and is currently on the market with a guide price of £300,000.

There are exposed beams throughout and two large inglenook fireplaces.

There are exposed beams throughout - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

On the ground floor, there is a sitting room with a snug area, dining room, kitchen, pantry and bathroom.

On the first floor there is a split staircase with two connecting bedrooms and a further bedroom.

The cottage has three bedrooms - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

The thatch was renewed last year and the kitchen and bathroom have also recently been replaced.

The cottage, in Banham Road, is ready for occupation but there is scope to improve the garden and restore the outbuildings.

Two detached brick and tiled buildings sit toward the back of the cottage "in need of some attention".

The kitchen and bathroom have recently been replaced - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

On Auction House East Anglia's website, it adds: "With some imagination, an investor could create further accommodation, subject to obtaining the necessary planning."

PROPERTY FACTS

Banham Road, Kenninghall

Guide price: £300,000

Auction House East Anglia, auctionhouse.co.uk/eastanglia



