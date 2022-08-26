'Delightful' thatched cottage in 'desirable' village is up for auction
A "delightful" thatched cottage in a "desirable" Norfolk village is going up for auction.
This idyllic cottage is located within the centre of Kenninghall and is currently on the market with a guide price of £300,000.
There are exposed beams throughout and two large inglenook fireplaces.
On the ground floor, there is a sitting room with a snug area, dining room, kitchen, pantry and bathroom.
On the first floor there is a split staircase with two connecting bedrooms and a further bedroom.
The thatch was renewed last year and the kitchen and bathroom have also recently been replaced.
The cottage, in Banham Road, is ready for occupation but there is scope to improve the garden and restore the outbuildings.
Two detached brick and tiled buildings sit toward the back of the cottage "in need of some attention".
On Auction House East Anglia's website, it adds: "With some imagination, an investor could create further accommodation, subject to obtaining the necessary planning."
PROPERTY FACTS
Banham Road, Kenninghall
Guide price: £300,000
Auction House East Anglia, auctionhouse.co.uk/eastanglia