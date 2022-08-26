News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Lifestyle > Property

'Delightful' thatched cottage in 'desirable' village is up for auction

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 12:22 PM August 26, 2022
This thatched cottage in Kenninghall is going up for auction

This thatched cottage in Kenninghall is going up for auction - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

A "delightful" thatched cottage in a "desirable" Norfolk village is going up for auction.

This idyllic cottage is located within the centre of Kenninghall and is currently on the market with a guide price of £300,000.

There are exposed beams throughout and two large inglenook fireplaces.

There are exposed beams throughout

There are exposed beams throughout - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

There are exposed beams throughout and two large inglenook fireplaces.

There are exposed beams throughout and two large inglenook fireplaces. - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

On the ground floor, there is a sitting room with a snug area, dining room, kitchen, pantry and bathroom.

On the first floor there is a split staircase with two connecting bedrooms and a further bedroom.

The cottage has three bedrooms

The cottage has three bedrooms - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

The cottage has three bedrooms

The cottage has three bedrooms - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

The thatch was renewed last year and the kitchen and bathroom have also recently been replaced.

The cottage, in Banham Road, is ready for occupation but there is scope to improve the garden and restore the outbuildings.

Most Read

  1. 1 Soap star runs fitness classes for charity after settling into Norfolk home
  2. 2 Town centre Tesco store reopens after closing due to flooding
  3. 3 Fallen trees and heavy rain as thunderstorms hit Norfolk
  1. 4 GCSE results live 2022: Full list of Norfolk and Waveney grades
  2. 5 Driver crashes into drainage ditch after attempting to exit closed car park
  3. 6 Woman punched pub landlord’s daughter over missing handbag
  4. 7 Lowestoft man found guilty of 'unending sexual abuse' is jailed for life
  5. 8 Eight fire crews called to care home blaze near Loddon
  6. 9 Care home fined £4,000 after failing to keep residents safe
  7. 10 Dredging under way to remove silt from village pond

Two detached brick and tiled buildings sit toward the back of the cottage "in need of some attention".

The kitchen and bathroom have recently been replaced

The kitchen and bathroom have recently been replaced - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

The kitchen and bathroom have recently been replaced

The kitchen and bathroom have recently been replaced - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

On Auction House East Anglia's website, it adds: "With some imagination, an investor could create further accommodation, subject to obtaining the necessary planning."

PROPERTY FACTS

Banham Road, Kenninghall

Guide price: £300,000

Auction House East Anglia, auctionhouse.co.uk/eastanglia


Thetford News
Attleborough News

Don't Miss

(L-R) Nick Baker, Malcolm Lewis, Ryan Baez and Anne Nurse are being evicted from their homes after C

King's Lynn & West Norfolk Borough Council

'Heartbreaking' - 11 families to be evicted from their homes

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
xxx_weatherwarning_metoffice_25aug22

Weather warning issued with thunderstorms to hit Norfolk and Waveney

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Walcott's wide beach at low tide

Norfolk Live News | Updated

Homes evacuated after suspected unexploded bomb found on Norfolk beach

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
The woman police are hoping to speak to in connection with a theft of Lego from a shop on London Street.

Norfolk Live News

CCTV images released after Lego sets worth £325 stolen from Jarrold

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon